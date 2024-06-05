15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 6-9)

click to enlarge
Emanuel Wallace
Parade the Circle returns to Wade Oval on Saturday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 06/06
Cannons
Led by whispering singer Michelle Joy, this alternative rock act writes pop tunes with enough of an edge to appeal to the alt-rock crowd. Last year's Heartbeat Highway
established the group as an underground sensation and Cocteau Twins-like songs such as the title track, "Loving You" and "Metal Heart" really shimmer. The group plays tonight at 7 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Kenny Chesney: Sun Goes Down Tour
The popular country singer-songwriter brings his Sun Goes Down tour to Blossom. Of course, the show will be one huge unhinged party. And yet, Chesney tries to get serious on his latest effort, Born
. "The Way I Love You Now" is a tender ballad and "This Too Shall Pass" adopts a somber tone. Still, expect party hearty tunes such as "One More Sunset" and "Blame It on the Salt" to really resonate. The concert begins tonight at 7:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Game On! Double Play: A Benefit for moCa
The Museum of Contemporary Art's fundraiser that takes place at Studio West 117 will feature games for pairs. There will be sport games, play games, drinking games and art games. The event begins at 7 p.m.
1638 Hird Ave, Lakewood, 216-801-4286, mocacleveland.org
.
Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals
A three-game series between the Guards and division rivals, the Kansas City Royals, concludes with today's day game that takes place at 1:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
In the Heights
The hard-working residents of Washington Heights grapple with love and lust, identity and racism, all while the prospect of a winning lottery ticket hangs in the air. The musical pairs Latin rhythms and dance with hip-hop lyrics to tell the story about what it means to chase your dreams as you cling to your roots. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through June 9.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-521-2540,
playhousesquare.org.
Monsters vs. Hershey Bears
Having swept the Syracuse Crunch, the Monsters are now in the Eastern Conference Finals. This series against the Hershey Bears started on the road, but it comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 tonight and at 7 on Saturday night. The Bears are the defending Calder Cup champions and won the first two games in this match-up, so the series will be a tough one for the Monsters.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
FRI 06/07
Bon Jovi Forever: Opening Weekend Events
The Rock Hall celebrates the opening of its latest exhibit that centers on the rock band Bon Jovi with two preview events. Today features a Bon Jovi Forever: Listening Experience & Exhibit Preview. Special tickets include access to the exhibit and to a listening party. Tomorrow, the Rock Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and patrons can purchase a special ticket to experience the new exhibit. In addition, the band will be at the Rock Hall for an interview at 3:30 p.m. that the Rock Hall will simulcast. Starting on Sunday, the exhibit opens to general admission ticket holders. Consult the website for more details.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Glamgore: 6th Annual Pre-Pride on the East Side
The locally based drag show celebrates its anniversary with performances by Turner, Rebecca Mae, Selena T. West, the Girl Named Jack, Saint and Biqtch Puddin'. The event begins tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
MIX: All Out
At this Pride-themed edition of MIX, DJ Navy Jayde will create a dance set for the evening as Cleveland’s drag star Dakota Cox will pay homage to the Black women who've inspired her. Themed food and drink items, including cocktails, beer and wine, will be available to purchase from Bon Appétit. Guests are also invited to view artworks by LGBTQ+ artists. The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Cleveland Museum of Art.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Orville Peck
The masked alt-country singer-songwriter channels old school country acts such as Willie Nelson and Roy Orbison on his latest effort, Stampede: Vol. 1
, a collection of duets that pairs Peck with everyone from Elton John to Nathaniel Rateliff. Peck performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion. Durand Jones and Debbii Dawson open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Planet Booty
Having just released a new new single and music video for the single "SXFNK," a tune that draws influence from Parliament/Bootsy Collins with its thick bass riffs and ribald lyrics, this funk band brings its first tour in two years to the Beachland Tavern. The show begins at 8 p.m.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Sister's Summer School Catechism
Another installment in the Late Nite Catechism series that debuted way back in 1993, Sister's Summer School Catechism
comes to the Hanna Theatre tonight at 7.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SAT 06/08
Anybody Out There
This Buffalo-based Pink Floyd tribute band presents a live show that consists of a stage production that emulates and recreates the sight and sound of a classic Pink Floyd show. The group covers the entire Pink Floyd catalog, from the early Syd Barrett days to 1994's The Division Bell
album. The group performs tonight at 7:30 at the Goodyear Theater in Akron.
1201 East Market St., Akron, 330-659-7118, goodyeartheater.com
.
The Big Show MMXXIV
Since 2007, the Cleveland Lottery League has taken place on a biennial basis. It randomly pairs local musicians together to see what kind of music they can create in a two-month time period. Today's Big Show features performances by the 43 groups participating in this year's incarnation. From noon to midnight today at IngeunityLabs, each band will play for ten minutes. Admission is free.
5401 Hamilton Ave., 216-589-9444, ingenuitycleveland.com
.
Cloud Nothings
Recorded with Jeff Zeigler (Kurt Vile, the War On Drugs, Torres, Purling Hiss), mixed by Sarah Tudzin (Porches, Tim Hiedecker, Pom Pom Squad) and mastered by Jack Callahan (Ryley Walker, Merchandise, Wolf Eyes), Final Summer
, the latest effort from this indie rock act with Cleveland roots, features a sonic density that's apparent right from the start as the opening title track features a psychedelic rock feel thanks to trippy synths. The band comes home for a special show that takes place tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Girls Night: The Musical!
Five friends revisit their pasts and celebrate the present in this musical that features celebratory songs such as "Lady Marmalade," "It's Raining Men" and "I Will Survive." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
The Hooley
Today from noon to 8 p.m., you can check out the Hooley on Kamm's Corners, an annual street festival that takes place on Lorain Ave. from West 165th St. to Rocky River Dr. The festival offers crafts, live music, dancers from area Irish dance schools, pipes and drums and plenty of family fun. Food will be available at the pubs and eateries lining Lorain Ave. and from vendors on the street with kettle corn, ice cream, freshly squeezed lemonade and other festival staples. Two entertainment stages showcase a variety of musical acts. Admission is free.
westparkkamms.org/hooley/
.
Parade the Circle
The theme for this annual event will center on "visions of harmony." Expect to see innovative costumes and giant puppets make the trek around Wade Oval. The parade kicks off at noon at the north entrance of the Cleveland Museum of Art. Admission is free.
10820 East Blvd., universitycircle.org
.
Solstice Steps Yoga
Engage Cleveland's Young Professionals Week kicks off with this event that takes place at 9 a.m. at the Solstice Steps at Lakewood Park. Engage! Cleveland is a community engagement organization focused on "attracting, engaging, and retaining early to mid-career professional talent to the Cleveland area." Almost 30 events will take place during Young Professionals Week, a week-long event series. Find more info on the website.
14532 Lake Ave, Lakewood, engagecleveland.com
.
Paul Stranahan
At 8 tonight at the Treelawn, local percussionist Paul Stranahan brings his array of gongs, singing bowls and aluphone to the Treelawn. He says you can expect the music to evoke a variety of moods: soothingly meditative, cacophonous, eerie and joyful. While most of the performance is improvised, the addition of the aluphone allows Stranahan to play his own compositions as well.
15335 Waterloo Rd, 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com
.
SUN 06/09
Ben Brainard
This comedian likes to make jokes about he's had 26 different jobs since he turned 16. He's worked the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A and driven a bus for the YMCA. He brings his standup show to the Hanna Theatre tonight at 8.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Nektar
As they begin the next 50 years of their career, the prog rock group Nektar has released Journey to the Other Side — Live at the Dunellen Theatre June 10, 2023
. The group's tour in support of the release brings it to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 7:30. Dave Swanson's Mystery Airship opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Smoking Popes
Emo before it was a thing, this pop-punk band out of the Chicago area probably should've been as big as Weezer, but it just never got the right marketing person behind it. Songs such as "Need You Around" feature just the right mix of noisy guitars and sensitive vocals. The group performs at 7 p.m. at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed