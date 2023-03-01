15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 2-5)

click to enlarge
Emanuel Wallace
The Mac 'N' Cheese Throwdown returns on Sunday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 03/02
Jeff Allen
With humor that centers on marriage and living with teenagers, Jeff Allen is regarded as one of the best clean comedians out there. Full of family-friendly laughs, Allen’s clean-cut humor is a breath of fresh air. Appearing alongside other comedians in the film Apostles of Comedy
, a profile of established funny folks, Allen demonstrates that you don’t need to be vulgar to make someone laugh. You can catch him at 7 tonight at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Cleveland Auto Show
Featuring concept, pre-production and production vehicles from many of the world's top auto manufacturers, the Cleveland Auto Show returns to the I-X Center. The massive event occupies nearly 1.2-million square feet and features exhibits, vehicle giveaways and a classic car competition. Today's hours are 11 to 9 p.m., and the show continues through Sunday. Consult the website for a complete schedule and for ticket prices. Parking is free.
1 I-X Center Dr., 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7. Today, John J. Grabowski, who holds a joint position as the Krieger-Mueller Associate Professor of Applied History at Case Western Reserve University and the Krieger-Mueller Historian and Senior Vice President for Research and Publications at the Western Reserve Historical Society, talks about foods that transformed Cleveland.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
John "Papa" Gros
Keyboardist John "Papa" Gros launched his career as a solo performer in the early 1990s, working with likes of George Porter Jr. and Snooks Eaglin, both of whom brought him on board as a supporting musician. Grog released his solo debut, Day’s End
, in 2004, and over the next several years, he toured and recorded with his band, Papa Grows Funk. He returned to solo work with 2016’s River’s On Fire
and 2020’s Central City
. He performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Pictures at an Exhibition
Franz Welser-Möst conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall as it performs Mussorgsky’s piano suite Pictures at an Exhibition. Performances continue through Sunday at the venue.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Sense & Sensibility
The Great Lakes Theater's adaptation of the Jane Austen novel comes to the Hanna Theatre tonight at 7:30. Performances continue through Sunday.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Short. Sweet. Film Fest
Now in its 12th year, the Short. Sweet. Film Fest started when Michael Suglio, who was watching a few bands play at the punk club Now That's Class (now No Class) some years back, realized that hosting a film festival in an informal, club-like atmosphere would be a good idea. While the festival began at Market Garden Brewery, it’s outgrown that space, and this year’s iteration of the event will take place from today through Sunday at Atlas Cinemas Shaker Square. Check the website for a schedule and more info.
13116 Shaker Square, 216-331-825, shortsweetfilmfest.com
.
The Skin of Our Teeth
Cleveland State University presents this Thornton Wilder play that depicts an Everyman family as it narrowly escapes one end-of-the-world disaster after another. Tonight's performance take place at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Toto
This classic rock act played the Agora on its very first tour of the United States as Toto. The Agora show took place in February of 1979, was broadcast on both radio and television locally and eventually was broadcast overseas as well on Japanese television. The group, which reformed in 2010 with former vocalist Joseph Williams and keyboardist Steve Porcaro coming back into the picture, plays at 7:30 tonight at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs formed in 2012 when talk show host Eddie Trunk told singer-guitarist Richie Kotzen that drummer Mike Portnoy and bassist Billy Sheehan were looking to form a power trio. They had tried to work with singer-guitarist John Sykes, but that band had fizzled. Sheehan knew Kotzen from their Mr. Big days in the late 1990s, so a collaboration certainly had potential. The guys casually wrote a few tunes would wind up on the band’s self-titled debut, which the band recorded at Kotzen’s home. For the follow-up album, 2015’s Hot Streak
, the band recorded drums at a proper studio and then worked on fleshing out the songs at Kotzen’s studio. The current tour supports the trio's latest effort, the hard rocking III.
The band performs tonight at 7. Local hard rocker Shawn Perry opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
FRI 03/03
Chest Fever
After successfully recreating the Band's The Last Waltz
and Rock of Ages
, the rock group Chest Fever is turning the dial back even farther and will be perform material from the Band’s debut album, Music From Big Pink
, in addition to classics from across The Band’s oeuvre at tonight's show at the Winchester.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention
Now in its eighth year, the Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention that takes place this weekend at the Cleveland Convention Center features artists such as Kyle Dunbar, Aaron Is, Mystical Mike, Trocon Talhouk, Fon and Charles Whitifeld. Tickets cost $20 a day, or $40 for a three-day pass. Consult the website for hours and more info.
500 Lakeside Ave., 216-928-1600, villainarts.com
.
Fortune Feimster
The affable comedian brings her Live Laugh Love tour to Connor Palace tonight at 7. Her specific brand of confessional comedy strikes a chord with audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Tickets start at $29.50.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake
transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRIDAZE with Ramon Rivas & Tania Timmons
Every week, Ramon Rivas (Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix) and Tania Timmons (Cleveland Comedy Festival) present this comedy show at Dunlap's Corner Bar. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the comedy gets rolling at 8:30 p.m. Admission is based on a donation.
3258 W. 32nd St., 216-417-2203, dunlapsbars.com.
Glamgore: World of Slaycraft
Inspired by Dungeons & Dragons and World of Warcraft Dota, this edition of GlamGore features performances by Dr. Lady J Martinez, Maja Jera, Riley Poppyseed, Akashia and Koco Caine. Doors open at 9 p.m. at the Grog Shop.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Clark Jones
The comedian performs tonight at Market Garden Brewery. He's in town tomorrow too and performs at Mentor Brewing Co.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com
.
Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded Tour 2023
Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded Tour 2023, a concert that features hip-hop acts such as Jeezy, TI and Gucci Mane, comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
MIX: Extended Play
Tonight’s MIX celebrates the legacy of vinyl records. For this special occasion, DJ Red-I, owner of Brittany's Record Shop and founder of Beat Freak, has curated multiple sets of her favorite dance music, and DJ and percussionist Zrojazs will be a featured special guest. The event takes place from 6 to 9 tonight at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Riverdance
Twenty‐five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his soundtrack and producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have reimagined this show with "innovative and spectacular" lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the State Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Skillet and Theory of a Deadman
Skillet, a hard rock act that's just released its 11th full-length album, Dominion Theory
, has teamed up with fellow heard rockers Theory of a Deadman for this co-headlining run dubbed the Rock Resurrection tour. Theory of a Deadman is promoting its latest effort, Dinosaur
. The trek comes to the Agora tonight. Doors open at 6 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
A Touch of Piedmont
Mark Freeman and Charlie Mosbrook will perform their original songs tonight at 7 at GAR Hall Peninsula as a tribute to the piedmont guitar style. Together they have studied the guitar styles of Elizabeth Cotton, John Hurt, and Bo Carter and are writing new songs in keeping with older styles. They’ll also play some of their previously written songs. Kevin T. Richards will join the performance as well. The concert is in partnership with the Ohio Arts Council Traditional Arts Apprentice program.
1785 Main St., Peninsula, 330-657-2528, peninsulahistory.org
.
SAT 03/04
Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons, an NBA team that is still rebuilding and trying to get back to playoff form, comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Colony House
Colony House, an indie rock band made up of brothers Will and Caleb Chapman, self-describes itself as “landlocked surf rock.” They've said their hometown of Franklin, TN has inspired their new album, The Cannonballers
. The title track finds the band delivering a jittery pop gem. The group performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Hello!3D
This local band's latest single, “Old Bus,” equally sounds like it belongs on the soundtrack to a Western film or a comedy. The careening “Thin Air and Alcohol,” another terrific single, has a manic energy to it. The band worked on a bunch of songs last October and has slowly added originals to the live sets. The live show was 80/20 covers, but it’s tipped to maybe 70/30 in favor of originals now. The band performs tonight at 7 in the House of Blues Foundation Room.
308 Euclid Ave, (216) 274-3370, houseofblues.com
.
Cody Johnson
Country singer-songwriter Cody Johnson brings his latest tour to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown. Singer-songwriter Randy Houser opens the show.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
.
Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express
Singer-guitarist Chuck Prophet has put together an incredible career. The guy started out with the garage rock act Green on Red in the ’80s and then spent much of the ’90s working as a songwriter in Nashville where he wrote hits for acts like Heart, Solomon Burke, Kim Richey and Chris Knight. In the 2000s, he put together the Mission Express, a killer band named after the bus line that runs through his neighborhood, and has toured heavily behind a slew of terrific solo efforts. The veteran alt-country singer-songwriter comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. Ray Flanagan Trio opens. Tickets cost $25.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12. first Saturday of every month.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
The Room
Thanks to The Disaster Artist
, the James Franco movie about the making of the cult classic The Room
, the film's popularity has soared. The film that features writer, director and star Tommy Wiseau screens at 10 tonight at the Cedar Lee Theatre. first Saturday of every month.
2163 Lee Rd., Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Special Premiere Screening of the Evenfall Series
For the past two-and-a-half years, local filmmaker Dustin Lee’s production company Maple Films worked with a local cast and crew of more than 100 people on a post-apocalyptic miniseries called Evenfall.
In the last year, the series has won prizes at the Cleveland-based Short. Sweet. Film Fest, the Wasteland Film Festival and End of Days Fest. The series has reached nearly 200k total views across six episodes on its YouTube channel, and the seventh and final episode will arrive on March 20. In advance of the final episode’s arrival, there will be a special premiere screening of the entire Evenfall
series at 5:30 tonight at the Atlas Cinemas Lakeshore 7 in Euclid.
22624 Lake Shore Boulevard, Euclid, 216-731-1700, atlascinemas.net
.
Superscript Grand Reopening
Superscript Comics and Games will hold a Grand Reopening Sale today from noon to 9 p.m. in celebration of the expansion of their storefront, which doubled the size of their store. They will offer a 10 percent discount on most product lines. The festivities will kick off with a ribbon cutting sponsored by the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce with a proclamation provided by Mayor Melissa George’s office. Throughout the day, customers will earn a raffle ticket for every $10 spent in store. The raffle winners will be announced live starting at 6 p.m. in the store. Entrants in the raffle must be present to win.
13361 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-712-6231, superscriptohio.com
.
SUN 03/05
The 2023 Mac ‘N’ Cheese Throwdown
Today from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Madison, the annual Mac N Cheese Throwdown will bring together a who’s-who of the area’s top chefs for the tastiest food fight in CLE. This year’s judging panel includes WKYC’s Monica Robins, Scene
’s Andrew Zelman, “Cheese King” Michael Januska and Cleveland.com Life & Culture Reporter Paris Wolfe. VIP tickets are $50 per individual and include expedited entry throughout the event, all-you-can-eat tastes from all of the participating vendors, a private VIP open bar, one Mac Caddy, and access to a VIP private seating and bar area. General admission tickets are $35 and include entry into the fest, all-you-can-eat tastes from all of the participating vendors, one Mac Caddy and one non-boozy beverage ticket.
4601 Payne Ave.
Tamir Hendelman
Known for his dynamic and sensitive approach at the piano and his imaginative arrangements for his trio, pianist/composer/arranger Tamir Hendelman has performed and recorded with an array of vocalists, ranging from Natalie Cole to Barbra Streisand. He performs tonight at 7 at the Bop Stop.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Monsters vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins
The Monsters take on the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins today at 3 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Mike Palascak
Comedian Michael Palascak has blown up on the comedy scene of late. With appearances on The Late Show
and The Tonight Show
in the same year, Palascak is starting to get his feet under him. The comic uses stories about his life and his awkward misadventures to open a window onto his inner workings. You can catch a very laidback performance from Palascak tonight at Hilarities at 7.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter