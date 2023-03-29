15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 30-April 2)

Musicboxcleve.com
Robyn Hitchcock.
THU 03/30
Robyn Hitchcock
When Robyn Hitchcock played Music Box Supper Club back in 2014, we wrote that his "famously oddball stage banter started out light — one bizarre, hilarious turn of phrase after the other balancing passionate performances of 'The Wreck of Arthur Lee' and 'Only Stones Remain.'" Expect something similar when the veteran British singer-songwriter, a former member of the seminal act the Soft Boys, returns to the venue tonight at 7:30.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
And That's Why We Drink
Em and Christine, the hosts of this popular podcast, explore haunted locations across the country on this national tour that comes to the Agora tonight at 7. "The show will keep you on the edge of your seat, filled with more jumps and laughs than before," reads a press release promising a surprise cameo from the piece of mummified fruit called Lemon.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
As You Like It
Great Lakes Theatre presents this Shakespeare play that takes place in the Forest of Arden, where a disguised Rosalind seeks refuge after her uncle has banished her. Performances take place tonight at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through April 8.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
CIFF47
CIFF47 continues its in-person, 11-day run at Playhouse Square today with a full slate of screenings and panel discussions. Check the website for a complete schedule for the festival, which continues through Saturday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, clevelandfilm.org
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7. Tonight's topic is Cleveland and the Civil War.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Jamie Lissow
Best known for his role in the current Netflix series Real Rob
, a show that stars SNL
alum Rob Schneider, comedian Jamie Lissow comes to Hilarities tonight for a show that takes place at 7.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Springworks
This concert features works from MFA candidates El-drick Aboagye, Shadrach Arthur, and Haiyan Chen. Siblings is a collaborative work choreographed and performed by the three candidates. Set to Nico Muhly's Doublespeak, it is an abstract work that contemporizes movement ideas and aesthetic features from their collective cultural dance backgrounds. The work takes the audience through a journey of juxtaposed dance styles integrated to create dynamics in movement expressions. Springworks will be performed at 7:30 tonight at Mather Dance Center, where performances continue through Sunday. Tickets are $10 for students, $12 for seniors age 60+ and CWRU personnel, and $15 for general admission.
11201 Bellflower Rd., Cleveland Heights, 1-800-348-2234, dance.case.edu/
.
The Tempest Symphony
Thomas Adès, in his Cleveland Orchestra conducting debut, leads the world premiere of his Tempest Symphony, based upon the music from his 2012 opera. A performance of Jean Sibelius’s Prelude and Suite that was assembled from incidental music he wrote for a Danish production of the play follows. It all begins at 7:30 tonight at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances continue through Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
FRI 03/31
Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks
Led by Julius Randle, the New York Knicks have played playoff-caliber basketball all season. Expect them to give the Cavs some serious competition at tonight's game, which starts at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Michael Colyar
Comedian Michael Colyar tells the kinds of jokes that aren't designed to appeal solely to fans of a certain ethnicity, age or background. He aims at making everyone laugh. Colyar, who's just unleashed a Donald Trump impersonation that finds him spouting things like, "Let's make America white again," performs tonight at 7:30 and 9 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the venue website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
An Evening with Tommy Castro & the Painkillers
For his new album, a roots music odyssey entitled Tommy Castro Presents: A Bluesman Came to Town
, bluesman Tommy Castro tells the tale of a young man working on his family farm who gets bitten by the blues bug, as it's explained in a press release. Expect to hear songs from it tonight when Castro and his fine backing band play the Kent Stage. The concert begins at 7. Tickets cost $26 to $33.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake
transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding
, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Raanan Herschberg
Secret Society Comedy presents this special show with comedian Raanan Hershberg, a self-described loud, neurotic Jew from Louisville, KY. The guy has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
, The Late, Late Show with James Corden
and Comedy Central. He comes to the Masonic tonight. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Jukebox Breakdown AKA Emo Night CLE
Over the years, emo, the style of music characterized by noisy guitars and emotional/introspective lyrics, has been through a number of phases. The roots go back to the Washington D.C. hardcore scene of the '80s and extend to today as bands such as Hawthorne Heights, Silverstein and the Used play some version of emo. Expect to hear music from different time periods at tonight's Jukedown Breakdown that takes place at 10 at Mahall's. Admission is free but limited to first come, first served.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
The Rural Alberta Advantage
The Rise
, the latest EP from this Canadian indie rock band, features some of the band's best work to date. The opening number, “CANDU,” kicks things off with a bang as there's an urgency to the high-pitched vocals and propulsive drums. “Late September Snow,” a beautiful Wilco-like ballad that’s another one of the album’s highlights, speaks to the changing of the seasons without reverting to clichés. Expect to hear these songs and more when the indie rock band returns to the Beachland Ballroom. Singer-songwriter Georgia Harmer opens the show. Doors are at 7 p.m.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama
The Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama celebrates its 57th year in Cleveland this weekend at the I-X Center with a show featuring 1,000 vehicles. The 2023 show will include feature areas, piston-powered vehicles, vendors, 8swap meet tables and toy modeler tables. A parade of prestigious military color guard will open the show each morning. Check the venue website for more info, including hours and ticket prices.
1 I-X Center Dr., 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
.
SAT 04/01
Becoming Dr. Ruth
Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer changed the way we talk about sex and relationships with her hit '80s radio call-in show, Sexually Speaking.
This theatrical show pays tribute to the late Westheimer. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre where performances continue through April 23.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
DVSN
This Toronto-based duo featuring producer Nineteen85 and vocalist Daniel Daley is best known for delivering slow jams. The group put out its second album, A Muse In Her Feelings
, their second studio album last year. It includes cameos from Future, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Popcaan, Buju Banton, Summer Walker, Jessie Reyez, Snoh Aalegra, Ty Dolla $ign and Shantel May in 2020. The tour that rolls into House of Blues tonight at 7 supports the new album, Working on My Karma
. The tour will be the first time the duo performs the majority of the songs in front of a live audience.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
An Evening with Cowboy Junkies
In 1988, Cowboy Junkies made their mark with The Trinity Session
, a beautifully recorded release that relied on a combination of folk, blues and rock. Some 30 years on, the Canadian band is still at it. In 2022, it released Songs of the Recollection, an album of covers of tunes that influenced it early on. The Canadian pop-rock band plays tonight at 8 at Music Box Supper Club.
houseofblues.com 1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Steve Forbert
Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert comes to the Beachland Tavern tonight in support of his acclaimed album, Moving Through America
. A cancer survivor, he's been on major labels and indies and had his songs covered by people like Rosanne Cash and Keith Urban. He survived being labeled the “new Dylan” and once famously passed on being on the cover of Rolling Stone. Filled with character portraits and quirky insights, the album "unfolds like a mosaic of modern-day American life delivered by someone who's been crisscrossing the country for nearly half a century," as it's put in a press release.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Glamgore: Clash of the Titans
Cleveland’s “Femme Fatale of Filth,” Anhedonia Delight, presents this monthly alternative and themed drag show series at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Doors open at 8 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Lords of the Highway
The local group Lords of the Highway plays a special show tonight at 9 at Yorktown Lanes to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Past members Sugar and Mike Chipchak will join the band for the occasion. The Legendary HuckleBucks open the show.
6209 Pearl Rd., Parma Heights, yorktownlanes.com
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
The Room
Thanks to The Disaster Artist
, the James Franco movie about the making of the cult classic The Room
, the film's popularity has soared. The film that features writer, director and star Tommy Wiseau screens at 10 tonight at the Cedar Lee Theatre.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Jill Scott
In 2020, the pandemic cut short Jill Scott's 20th-anniversary tour celebrating her breakthrough album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. I
. Earlier this year, Scott resumed the tour, which will find the singer-songwriter playing the album in its entirety. The concert begins tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Shaking with Laughter
This annual event raises funds by bringing you great music and comedy in one fun event. This year, the event features vocalist and trumpeter Bria Skonberg and comedian, Jake Johannsen. It begins at 8 p.m. at the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center. Proceeds go to the Cleveland Brain Health Initiative and InMotion with the support of CWRU School of Medicine.
1855 Ansel Road, 216-368-6062, case.edu/maltzcenter/
.
SUN 04/02
Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour
Originally from Old Hickory, TN, slow-talking comedian Nate Bargatze took inspiration from his dad, a former clown turned world class magician. In one bit, Bargatze talks about seeing a dead horse lying in someone's yard and advises that if you ever have to move the thing, you "just run out there like you love it and it's the third one you've done that day." His narrative style is particularly unique; he performs at 7 tonight at the Covelli Centre.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
.
Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers
The Cavs take on a fairly competitive Indiana Pacers team tonight at 8 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavs have clinched a playoff spot, but the Pacers are still trying to nab a play-in spot. Should be good battle.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Deep Like the Rivers: Songs of Heavenly Natures
This represents the final free concert of Cleveland Chamber Choir's eighth season. It'll be a collaborative concert with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild. Building off the successful collaboration with CCG during its fourth season, Acting Artistic Director Gregory Ristow has curated a program that juxtaposes new works by Northeast Ohio's premier choral composers with masterful works from the last five centuries. Following themes of renewal and nature and deep belief, these works of diverse styles from many voices will excite, enthuse, and inspire you. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at Drinko Hall. Charles Edward McGuire, PhD, from Oberlin College & Conservatory, will present a pre-concert talk at 3:30 p.m.
2001 Euclid Ave., 216-687-5100, clevelandchamberchoir.org
.
Jo Koy
Comedian and actor Jo Koy recently starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday,
a movie set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday. The comedy referenced Koy's life experiences and his unique experiences as an Asian-American. Koy brings his world tour to Connor Palace tonight at 7:30.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Philharmonia Fantastique
Daniel Reith conducts the Cleveland Orchestra for this special program that represents "the musical journey through the inner workings of an orchestra." The concert begins today at 2 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Dane Vannatter
The recipient of two BackStage Bistro Awards for Outstanding Vocalist and for his second CD Flight, singer Dane Vannatter blends cabaret and jazz. For tonight's show, the Eric Everett trio will back Vannatter. The concert begins at 7 at Market Garden Brewery. Tickets cost $20.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com
.
