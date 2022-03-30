15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 31-April 3)

click to enlarge
Magnetic North Pictures
A clip from Peace by Chocolate.
WED 03/30
CIFF46 Opening Night
CIFF46 will kick off its in-person return and 11-day run at its new home at Playhouse Square with a screening of Peace by Chocolate
, a film about a Syrian refugee trying to settle in a Canadian town. Director Jonathan Keijser is scheduled to be in attendance. Tickets to Opening Night at Playhouse Square are $100 per person ($80 for CIFF members). The evening includes the 7 p.m. screening of the film in the Connor Palace, as well as a post-film dessert reception with a cash bar.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
THU 03/31
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Girl Talk
Girl Talk's first extensive run in nine years comes in advance of a new album with Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA. The lead single/video, “Put You On," a purposefully sluggish tune that allows the rappers to display their vocal prowess. Expect tonight's show at House of Blues to be a no-holds party since Girl Talk puts on rowdy live shows and aims to tear the roof off with a heady mix of electronic and hip-hop samples. Doors open at 7 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Liz Miele
Comedian Liz Miele started performing when she was just 16. Her popularity has steadily grown since several of her videos on Youtube, Instagram and Tiktok have gone viral. In a bit she calls “Feminist Sex Positions,” she talks about how she came up with three different sex positions that don't totally humiliate women. She performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where she has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the venue's website for more info.
2035 E. Fourth St., 216-241-7425, hilarities.com.
Much Ado About Nothing
Beatrice and Benedick forge a partnership in order to defend house and honor, and salvage the true love of Hero and Claudio in Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing
. Tonight at 7:30, Great Lakes Theater presents its production of the play at the Hanna Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Passage
Cleveland Play House presents this play that Christopher Chen wrote after being inspired by E.M. Forster's A Passage to India
. In it, a climate of fear and distrust pushes a friendship to the brink. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Helen, where performances continue through April 2. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 04/01
Cleveland International Wine Festival
Today through Sunday, Lago Custom Events hosts inaugural Cleveland International Wine Festival. The event will feature three days of education, grand tastings, pairings, dinners and specialty courses led by Sommeliers and wine experts from around the world., Food pairings for today's Welcome Reception will include Lago East Bank, Sora and Old Brooklyn Cheese Co. Tomorrow's Grand Tastings will feature more than 15 wineries providing four wines each. Sunday's Bubbles & Brunch event will include champagne and a trio of brunch specialities provided by Lago. Tickets can be purchased at tastecle.com.
1091 W. 10th St., tastecle.com
Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention
An annual event, the Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention brings together hundreds of tattoo artists and vendors from Cleveland and across the country for a weekend filled with tattoo sessions, entertainment, seminars, competitions and more at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The convention takes place from 2 p.m. to midnight today, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 per day or $40 for a pass. For more information, visit the website.
500 Lakeside Ave., villainarts.com
Bobby Collins
Comedian Billy Collins has a sense of confidence that makes him relatable and appealing to any audience. He jokes about the truth and everyday experiences such as his confusion while watching his daughter master technology and the difference between living in New York and California. He also has jokes about why he dislikes Mexican food, growing up in New York, the aging of his parents and attempting to run a 10k. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the club's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Fish Fry-Days
Through the month of March and for the first few weeks of April, Prosperity Social Club hosts its fish fry, dubbed Fish Fry-Days, every Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight The special Lenten menu includes the “Big Fish," which includes four pieces of hand-dipped beer battered Haddock with creamy slaw, mac and cheese, tartar and lemon, and the “Gotta Haddock," which includes everything that comes with “Big Fish” but adds a cup of scratch-made creamy clam chowder and two pierogies with sauteed onions and sour cream. Whatever the fish dish, the pub can offer a drink pairing. Sibling Revelry Brewing’s “Gotta Haddock,” a clean, light-bodied pilsner bearing the signature fry’s name, will be available on draft, or diners can choose from an array of cocktails, Belgian beers, stouts, and sours.
1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com
GlamGore
GlamGore is Cleveland's newest monthly addition to LGBTQ nightlife. Each month, GlamGore features a variety of performance artists under one roof, ranging from beauty queens to drag monsters. One of few all-inclusive and all ages productions that incorporates themed performances to elevate artists and audiences alike, GlamGore features well-rounded drag entertainers of all shapes, sizes and styles from all over the country. Tonight's event starts at 9 at the Grog Shop. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door. VIP tickets which include a photo opportunity, a meet-and-greet prior to the show and seating, cost $20.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Meteor Shower
Written by actor, comedian, author, playwright, screenwriter, producer, musician, and Renaissance Man Steve Martin, Meteor Shower
centers on two married couples and the extreme transformation they experience. Beck Center’s production of Meteor Shower stars Lara Mielcarek as Corky, Abraham Adams as Norm, Leilani Barrett as Gerald and Leslie Andrews as Laura Set design is Cameron Michalak, costume design by Inda Blatch-Geib, sound design by Angie Hayes, lighting and projection design by Tim Chrisman, and stage management by Jamie Benetto. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and the play runs through May 1. Check the theater's website for additional show times and more info.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
Monsters vs. Rochester Americans
The Rochester Americans swing into town tonight to take on the Monsters for the first of a two-game series. Tonight's game begins at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The regular Friday night promotion featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 select 12 oz. beers will be in effect. The two teams will go at it again at 7 tomorrow night. Tomorrow's game will benefit the American Cancer Society and feature a special jersey auction.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Near West Theatre's Cinderella
Now through April 10, Near West Theatre presents its version of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical Cinderella
. Filled with hits such as “A Lovely Night,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” and “Impossible” the play features an intergenerational cast ages 7 and up under the direction of Trinidad Snider, the organization’s Artistic Director. Through a special partnership with Baldwin Wallace, music is directed by Near West Theatre first-timer Harrison Roth and will feature an orchestra of 11 musicians. Choreography is created and led by Emma Clark. The diverse cast represents neighborhoods across Cleveland and beyond. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30. Consult the theater's website for more info.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
Piston Power
The Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama celebrates its 56th year in Cleveland this weekend at the I-X Center with a show featuring 1,000 vehicles., The 2022 show will include 32 feature areas, 1000+ piston-powered vehicles, 60 vendors, 84 swap meet tables and 70 toy modeler tables. A parade of prestigious military color guard will open the show each morning. Check the venue website for more info, including hours and ticket prices.
1 I-X Center Dr., 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
Kym Whitley
Cleveland native Kym Whitley got a break when she was cast as Auntie Suga in the 2000 film Next Friday
. Since then, she has appeared in The Nutty Professor
, Along Came Polly
and dozens of other films. Whitley likes to crack jokes about the challenges of motherhood during her standup routines. She performs at 7:30 and 10 tonight and at 6:30 and 9 tomorrow night at the Improv. See the Improv website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
SAT 04/02
An Interactive Vinyl Listening Event with Josh MacPhee
From 2 to 3 p.m. today, CIA and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will present what they’re calling an Interactive Vinyl Listening Event with Josh MacPhee, an artist whose We Want Everything exhibition is on display at CIA's Reinberger Gallery. The event centers on MacPhee’s book, An Encyclopedia of Political Record Labels, a compendium of information about political music and radical cultural production. MacPhee will spin records from select labels featured in the book and then participate in a Q&A and book signing. It's free to attend but RSVPs are required.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
A Night of Broadway Favorites
Singers Lauren Berry and Connor Bogart join the Cleveland Pops Orchestra tonight at 8 at Mandel Concert Hall for an evening of Broadway hits, including songs from Wicked, Mamma Mia, West Side Story and Les Miserables. Consult the Cleveland Orchestra website for more info.
rockhall.com11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Rock ’n’ Roll Drag Show
A local show that features both local bands and drag/burlesque artists, tonight’s Rock N Roll Drag Show honors queer and trans culture's culture to rock music. Agata Why, Pineapple, Ramona Rattail, Veronica Honeywell and Ruby Royale will be on hand for the festivities and Hawkbaby, Cotton Ponys and Peachfuzz will perform. It all starts at 9:30 at the Happy Dog. Ticket cost $10.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12. first Saturday of every month.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
SUN 04/03
Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Led by dominant center Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers arrive in town tonight for a game against the Cavs that should help determine playoff seeding. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. Consult the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for more info.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Cousin Stizz
Cousin Stizz, one of Boston's most well-known rappers, released his latest effort, Just For You
, earlier this month It marks Cousin Stizz's first independent full-length release since his 2015 project Suffolk County
and follows his two-year hiatus beginning after his 2019 release Trying To Find My Next Thrill
. Tonight's concert begins at 8 at the Grog Shop. Check the club's website for more info.
2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
My Summer in Ohio
Daniel Wingenfeld, a filmmaker from Parma, directed this feature film about a group of friends struggling to raise money for a backyard fireworks show. The film's crew and cast are all local. It premieres tonight at 7 at Atlas Lakeshore 7 in Euclid. Consult the theater's website for more info.
22624 Lake Shore Blvd., Euclid, 216-731-1700, atlascinemas.net
.