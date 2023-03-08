15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 9-12)

Courtesy of Hilarities.com
Kevin Bozeman.
.
THU 03/09
Kevin Bozeman
Comedian Kevin Bozeman likes to joke about the mundane. “I got one thing out of college,” he likes to say. “Bad credit.” His problems are everyone’s problems. He has trouble with women and issues with his finances. Expect him to touch on social issues too, as he’s made fun of the fact that there aren’t any “brothers” in auto racing. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
2023 MAC Tournament
Many teams in college basketball's biggest conferences will make it to the NCAA basketball tournament whether or not they win their conference tournament. In the Mid-American Conference, teams must win the conference tournament to get selected to play at the Big Dance. At least that's traditionally been the case. So expect the mid-sized schools from the region (Kent State, Ohio University, Akron University, etc.) who'll duke it out at this year's tournament to engage in some real winner-take-all battles. Today at 11 a.m., both men's and women's teams will play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, leading up to the championship games on Saturday.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7. Tonight, veteran music journalist Gary Graff talks about his book, Alice Cooper @75
.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Disney's Aladdin
The producer of The Lion King
presents this new production that, according to a press release, is "filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Sunday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Drink and Draw with Dr. Sketchy Akron
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Druski
Famous for his cameos in msuci videos by the likes of Jack Harlow and Drake, this comedian and actor brings his first-ever headlining tour, dubbed Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda, to the State Theatre tonight at 8. Comedian and actor Navv Greene opens the show.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
K. Michelle
This singer and actress began her recording career way back in 2008 when she signed a deal with Jive Records. She had a hit early on with “Fakin’ It,” a tune that paired her with Missy Elliott. Michelle, who might be best known for being a regular cast member on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
during its first two seasons, brings her tour in support of her new album, I’m the Problem
, to House of Blues. The show starts at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Mod Sun
With his foray into rap behind him, singer-songwriter Mod Sun turned his focus to pop-punk for his last two albums, Internet Killed the Rock Star
and God Save the Teen
. Expect Mod Sun to put the emphasis on that material when he comes to the Agora tonight at 7:30. Stand Atlantic and Tom the Mail Man open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Mozart's Requiem
Tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra plays Mozart's Requiem, a piece the esteemed composer wrote on his deathbed and left unfinished. Franz Welser-Möst conducts, and performances take place through Sunday as well.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album GP/Grievous Angel
. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
FRI 03/10
Alonzo Kings Lines Ballet
DANCECleveland and Tri-C Performing Arts present this special program featuring the San Francisco based dance troupe. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight and at 3 p.m. tomorrow at the Ohio Theatre.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Nabil Ayers Book Tour
Music industry entrepreneur Nabil Ayers brings his book tour in support of his acclaimed memoir, My Life in the Sunshine: Searching for My Father and Discovering My Family
, to the Third Space Action Lab today at 5 p.m. for a conversation with local musician and writer RA Washington.
1464 E 105th St. #302, 3rdspaceactionlab.com
.
Blue October
The alt-rock act Blue October has experienced extreme ups and downs since forming some 20 years ago. Frontman Justin Furstenfeld chronicles that rollercoaster ride in Crazy Making — The Words and Lyrics of Justin Furstenfeld,
a collection of annotated lyrics for the songs in the band's discography. A couple of years ago, he toured in support of the book and played acoustic shows. In the last couple of years, however, he's turned his attention back to Blue October, which just released its latest effort, Spinning the Truth Around.
The moody title track, a contemplative ballad that features soft backing vocals, sets the tone for the disc. The group brings its tour in support of the album to the Agora at 8 tonight.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Karan Casey
Irish singer-songwriter Karan Casey's show at G.A.R. Hall tonight benefits Ithaca's Peter De Mott Catholic Worker House and celebrates Casey's new feminist album, Nine Apples of Gold
. Fittingly, thetour celebrates Women's History Month and St. Patrick's Day. In addition to being one of Ireland's most famous singers and a founding member of Celtic band Solas, she is a leading advocate for gender equity, spearheading the FairPlé campaign for gender balance in Irish traditional and folk music. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
1785 Main St., Peninsula, 330-657-2528, peninsulahistory.org
.
Cleveland State University Dance Concert
This year's Cleveland State University Dance Concert will include works by CSU dance faculty, featuring performances by the CSU Dance Company and special guests. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Allen Theatre.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake
transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding
, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Neal Francis
This songwriter and keyboardist has opened for Marcus King and others in Cleveland, but this show at the Beachland represents his his first headline appearance in town. Carlile opens, and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
FRIDAZE with Ramon Rivas & Tania Timmons
Every week, Ramon Rivas (Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix) and Tania Timmons (Cleveland Comedy Festival) present this comedy show at Dunlap's Corner Bar. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the comedy gets rolling at 8:30 p.m. Admission is based on a donation.
3258 W. 32nd St., 216-417-2203, dunlapsbar.com
.
Greg’s Ultimate Super Fantastic Poster Show
Spanning decades, this show features more than 130 examples of poster art. Bands include Radiohead, Ween, the Pixies, Primus and many more. Artists include: MunkOne, Jon Hicks,, Derek Hess and original works on board by local artist Jake Kelly. Many items are hand pulled serigraphs signed and numbered by the artists. This show celebrates the life of Greg Hovanec Jr. (aka DJ Hovaround) and his unique taste in music. Proceeds benefit the Hovanec Family. An opening reception takes place tonight at 6 at 818 Studios.
818 Jefferson Ave., merrittphoto.com/818studios.html
.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Last year, banjo Man John McEuen rolled into town to play the Kent Stage as part of a tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's Will the Circle Be Unbroken
. Now, the band itself comes into town with a lineup that includes founding member Jeff Hanna, harp master Jimmie Fadden (who joined in 1966) and soulful-voiced Bob Carpenter, who has more than 40 years of service in the ensemble. The show begins at 7 p.m. at the Kent Stage. Tickets cost $35 to $50.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
L. Shankar
Violinist and composer L. Shankar will perform at 7:30 tonight at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Shankar’s illustrious career includes several albums featuring guest artists such as Frank Zappa, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison, John Waite, Stewart Copeland (the Police), Ginger Baker, Toto, Johnathon Davis (Korn), Natasha Bedingfield, Pat Monahan (Train), Randy Jackson (American Idol) and Patrick Leonard (Madonna). His work has been featured in many films including The Last Temptations of Christ
, Queen of the Damned
, Ali
, Jennifer 8
, Robin Hood
and Jacobs Ladder
.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival
This festival, which takes place today at 6 p.m. in the Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s Murch Auditorium, features 11 selections from the WSFF’s lineup of 2022 and 2023 films. These documentaries, narrative shorts, and feature films from around the world illustrate the earth's beauty, the challenges facing our planet, and the work communities are doing to protect the environment.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, cmnh.org
.
Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party
This DJ-led celebration of all things ‘90s era nu-metal (think Korn, Limp Bizkit, System of a Down and more) rolls into House of Blues tonight at 8:30.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
SAT 03/11
The Pogues Tribute by the Boys from the County Hell
When the Boys from the County Hell first got together in 2000 as a Pogues cover band, it was supposed to be just a one-night stand. But after selling out their first show at the Euclid Tavern, the group's popularity escalated. The guys keep pretty busy this time of the year; they’ll play tonight at 8 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas
Led by Mickey Thomas, the classic rock act that has its roots in Jefferson Airplane, the terrific ’60s psychedelic rock band from San Francisco, never resonated like Airplane, though it did deliver hits such as “Janes” and “Stranger.” Thomas, who famously sang lead vocals on Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” will even revisit Airplane material for this show that comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Towpath Trail Lantern Parade
The Towpath Trail Lantern Parade is a celebration of light, creativity and sustainability. Today at 6:30 p.m., the parade will feature local artists displaying illuminated art made from recycled materials. You can be part of the parade by making and bringing your own lantern from recycled materials and a battery powered light. Hosted by Canalway, the Towpath Trail Lantern Parade is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Registration is encouraged but not required. Free parking is available at 1429 Abbey Ave. The event is free, and it begins at Sokolowski's Overlook on the Towpath Trail,.
1201 University Rd, 216-520-1825, canalwaypartners.com/events/lantern-parade/
.
White Reaper
This Louisville-based garage rock band artfully evokes ’60s and ’70s rock on their fourth studio effort, Asking for a Ride
, an album that features everything from ‘70s arena rock (“Fog Machine”) to Brit-pop (“Heaven or Not”). “Pages,” the one tune with a decided hook, stands out as the best track on a middle-of-the-road effort. The alt-rock band performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Militarie Gun, and Mamalarkey share the bill.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Wishbone Ash
Led by founding member Andy Powell (guitarist, lead vocals), this veteran British rock band marks the 50th anniversary of its biggest selling, multi-platinum album, Live Dates
, with this tour that brings it to the Kent Stage tonight at 7. Tickets cost $35 to $50.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
SUN 03/12
Crash Test Dummies
Best known for their 1993 Top 5 hit “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” (from the platinum-selling God Shuffled His Feet
), Canada’s Crash Test Dummies have somehow persevered, despite being one-hit wonders. They even seemingly embraced their status as a novelty act by writing songs for their album, Oooh La La!, using only ’70s analog musical toys. They return to Kent Stage tonight at 7. Tickets cost $40 to $50.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Dominick Farinacci & Sprit of the Groove
Spirit of the Groove, part of the JazzFest Academy at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C), features nine young artists from various high schools around the Cleveland area and region. As an invite-only mentorship program, the group focuses on balancing in-classroom study with on-the-band-stand experience. Trumpeter Dominick Farinacci serves as director of the Tri-C JazzFest Academy program and performs with the group. The ensemble performs tonight at 7 at Market Garden Brewery. Tickets cost $20.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com
.
MIKE
Released to critical acclaim last year, MIKE's new album, Beware of the Monkey,
"reflects on the solace and stability he established over a brief hiatus and the longest period he's gone without releasing an album in his prolific career," as it's put in a press release. The rapper performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood with 454, Niontay and 12k Gotti.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com.
