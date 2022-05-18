15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (May 19 to May 22)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
THU 05/19
Tim McGraw
The thin and trim country singer kicks off the summer concert season at Blossom. McGraw regularly plays the venue, so you can expect a capacity crowd to be on hand for tonight's show. The concert begins at 7. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, livenation.com
Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps
Great Lakes Theater's Production of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps
mixes suspense with Monty Python in what's been called a "fast-paced, madcap whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna, where performances continue through May 22.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Rocky Dale Davis
Famous for his videos on TikTok and Instagram that have garnered more than 200 million views, Rocky Dale Davis recently appeared as a contestant on NBC’s Bring The Funny
and on the E! series Dating No Filter
. The comedian performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the club's website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Kelly Kellz
In 2017, Kelly "Kelly Kellz" Davis made her first television debut appearing on HBO's All Def Comedy
. She also recently performed at the Symphony Space Theater on Broadway, and her film Role Play
is currently on Amazon Prime. The comedian performs tonight at 7 at the Improv. Check the club's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
The Three Musketeers
The Three Musketeer
s, an adventurous tale of brave friends fighting injustice, features secret plots, treacherous spies, dazzling swordplay and sweeping romance. Directed by Cleveland Play House's Artistic Director Laura Kepley and designed by Lex Liang, this production will feature a diverse cast and combat styles from around the globe. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through May 22. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 05/20
Benefit Concert for Northeastern Ohio Coalition for the Homeless
Playing live for the first time in two years, the local music ensemble Drumplay celebrates the life and legacy of the late Daniel R. Thompson, a local poet, activist and advocate for the homeless, with tonight's concert at the Five O'Clock Lounge in Lakewood. The event begins at 7:30.
11904 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-4906, myspace.com/5oclocklounge
Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers
Last year, the Detroit Tigers were in the midst of a season of a rebuilding. This weekend series that pits the Guardians against the Tigers should give a glimpse of how the young team has progressed. Tonight's game begins at 6:10, and the two teams play again tomorrow and Sunday. Check the Guardians' website for more info.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Melbourne's King Gizzard have made a name for themselves with their experimental jams that draw from psych rock and synth pop. Last year, the band issued two LPs. This year, it's returned with Omnium Gatherum
, the first project the sextet has recorded in-person since the beginning of the pandemic. It's 16 tracks of "gonzoid prog jams, dizzying pop nuggets, rubber-legged hip-hop odysseys and passages of pure thrash-metal," as it's put in a press release. The group performs at 8 tonight at the Agora. Check the venue's website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Mike Polk Jr. Show Live
If you’ve seen local comedian Mike Polk Jr., the man behind the Hastily Made Cleveland Tourism Video, the Factory of Sadness video (parts one and two), Last Call Cleveland comedy troupe and The Mike Polk Jr. Show, perform live, you know he really thrives on having an audience at his disposal. He hosts the Mike Polk Jr. Show Live tonight at 9:30 at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Schubert's Ninth
Franz Welser-Möst conducts the Cleveland Orchestra today at 11 a.m. at Mandel Concert Hall as it takes on Schubert’s ninth symphony, which features, as it's put in a press release, "compositional technique, subtle and fine shadings of color, and brilliant Romantic melodies." Consult the orchestra's website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Tanec
Reportedly the only professional folklore ensemble in Macedonia, the Tanec Ensemble aims to preserve traditional Macedonian music, dance and costuming. The group has performed an estimated 3,500 concerts in 31 countries. Tonight's performance takes place at 8 at the Ohio Theatre. Consult the venue website for more info.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
SAT 05/21
2022 Dazzle Awards
Some of the most talented high school performers in Northeast Ohio will perform at tonight's Dazzle Awards that recognize outstanding musical theater productions and student performances. It all begins at 7:30 p.m. at Connor Palace. Check the venue's website for more info.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Cleveland Asian Festival
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and tomorrow, the Cleveland Asian Festival takes place on Payne Ave. between E. 27th and E. 30th Streets. A grassroots festival that highlights Cleveland's AsiaTown, the festival offers free admission, free parking with free shuttle bus rides to and from the festival, live entertainment including cultural performances and martial art demonstrations on two outdoor stages, a World Marketplace, authentic Asian/Pacific Islander foods, free health screenings at the Health Pavilion inside Asia Plaza, free games, the Colors of Asia Fashion Show and an Asian Pop Dance Competition.
clevelandasianfestival.org
Freddie Gibbs
Grammy-nominated rapper Freddie Gibbs brings his Space Rabbit tour to House of Blues tonight. The tour follows his recently released singles, "Black Illuminati" featuring Yonkers legend Jadakiss, and “Ice Cream” with Rick Ross. Zack Fox opens. The show starts at 7. Check the venue website for ticket prices.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Here & Now
Near West Theatre's annual benefit Here & Now returns as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The city has permitted the theater to close 67th street so guests can move freely on the theater plaza and side street. BIPOC and women-owned restaurants are catering, and Rock the House will feature performances and live band. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Check the theater's website for more info.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
Otello in Concert
Tonight at 8 at Mandel Concert Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra takes on Giuseppe Verdi's operatic adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy. Performances take place on May 26 and May 29 as well. Consult the orchestra's website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
The Rib Burn Off in Downtown Willoughby
An annual tradition that was put on hold because of COVID, the Rib Burn Off in Downtown Willoughby returns this weekend. It takes over Erie Street, a strip of eateries, boutiques, antique shops and bars. There will be food and live entertainment. Check the website for more info.
dtwribburnoff.com/
Talk Derby to Me
Today's Talk Derby to Me event at Platform Beer Co. aims to celebrate the launch of Talk Derby to Me, a limited supply fruited sour ale brewed with citrus, mint and oak staves. The event will feature an amateur pony stick race for fans and guests to participate in. The winner will receive Platform Beer merchandise and a $100 gift card. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the race beginning at noon. Admission is free.
4125 Lorain Ave., 216-202-1386, facebook.com/platformbeers
The Taste of Summer Pop-Up
Vegan chefs @wrapitupshea and @veganvybez will team up today to host Taste of Summer pop-up at Ritual Juicery. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the menu includes Coco Bread, Rasta Pasta and a Summer Bowl.
15619 Waterloo Rd.
Tears for Fears
This ‘80s band just released The Tipping Point
, its first new studio album in 17 years. It channels the turmoil of the last couple of years into a compelling opus that retains the synth-pop sound for which the band is known. Tonight’s concert begins at 7:30 at Blossom. The '90s act Garbage will open the show. Consult the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Who Saved Who
Who Saved Who (WSW), a local four-piece indie/alternative rock band, will celebrate the release its debut album, Sharing the Daytime Moon
, with tonight's show at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood. On the album, singer Sean McAfee tackles subjects such as his religious upbringing (“Fill Your Cup”) and struggling relationships (“House That Got Broken Into”). To coincide with the album's release, the group has released a music video for "Fill Your Cup." The local acts People in the Daytime, As Well and Nicotine Slumber Party will perform tonight as well. The show begins at 7. Check the Mahall's site for more info.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
Won’t Back Down: N.E.O. Celebrates the Music of Tom Petty
Sixteen of Northeast Ohio’s finest vocalists and musicians will perform tonight for Won’t Back Down: N.E.O. Celebrates the Music of Tom Petty, a tribute concert at the Goodyear Theater. The concert begins at 8.
1201 East Market St., Akron, goodyeartheater.com
SUN 05/22
Tori Amos
Drummer Ashe Soan and bassist Jon Evans accompany the talented singer-songwriter as she brings the tour in support of his new album, Ocean to Ocean to town tonight. Amos performs at 7:30 at the State Theatre. Check the venue's website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Gary Gulman
In a routine he delivered on Conan, comedian Gary Gulman talked about how he recently viewed a documentary film about how the states first received their abbreviations. He explains how the post office assembled "a crack squad of abbreviators" to take all 50 states down to two letters. His funny account of the film shows off his astute storytelling abilities. Gulman performs today at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at Hilarities. Check the venue's website for ticket prices.
Hilarities Comedy Club, 2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Nicole Keller
Organist Nicole Keller, Associate Organist at Trinity Cathedral (Episcopal) of Cleveland and faculty member at Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music, gives a solo recital on the McMyler Memorial Organ today at 2 p.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Art. The performance will feature works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Calvin Hampton, Rayner Brown, Paul Hindemith, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Florence Price. Admission is free., Free; no ticket required.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
John R. Miller and Vincent Neil Emerson
Inspired by singer-songwriter such as John Prine, Steve Earle, Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver and Blaze Foley, West Virginia singer-songwriter John R. Miller possesses a roots rock sound that puts him on par with his influences. On tour in support of his latest effort, Depreciated
, he performs at 7 tonight at the Winchester in Lakewood. He's sharing the bill with Vincent Neil Emerson, another talented singer-songwriter out of Texas. Consult the venue's website for more info.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
Whiskey Myers
The country/blues band's latest single “Whole World Gone Crazy” follows prior singles “Antioch” and “John Wayne,” both of which rock hard. They earned significant praise as part of Billboard’s “First Country” series. The band's anticipated forthcoming album, Tornillo
, will arrive later this year, so you can expect to hear plenty of tracks from it at tonight's show at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. The concert begins at 6. Check the venue website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Yam Haus
This Minnesota-based band has drawn comparisons to Walk the Moon, Maroon 5 and Ed Sheeran alike. Recently, the group began collaborating with Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, the Killers) and Simon Oscroft (the Aces, One Republic) on new releases that are in the works. The band performs tonight at 8:30 at the Beachland Tavern. Check the club's website for more info.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.