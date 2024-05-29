15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (May 30-June 2)

click to enlarge
Emanuel Wallace
Pride in the CLE returns to downtown Cleveland on Saturday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 05/30
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
This Tony and Drama Desk Award winning musical tells the story of an eclectic group of middle-school spelling champions. Tonight's performance takes place at 7 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, where performances continue through June 9.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour
The Christian rock singer-songwriter brings her Kaleidoscope Tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The concert begins at 7 p.m., and Ellie Holcomb opens.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
In the Heights
The hard-working residents of Washington Heights grapple with love and lust, identity and racism, all while the prospect of a winning lottery ticket hangs in the air. The musical pairs Latin rhythms and dance with hip-hop lyrics to tell the story about what it means to chase your dreams as you cling to your roots. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through June 9.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-521-2540, playhousesquare.org
.
Red Light Roxy
Tonight at 7:30 at Market Garden Brewery, this local act will play a mix of jazz standards, jump blues, swing, boogie-woogie and old-school R&B.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com
.
Maggie Rose
Since her breakout a few years ago, singer-songwriter Maggie Rose has shared the stage with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Heart, Joan Jett, Marcus King, the Mavericks, Fitz & the Tantrums, Kingfish and the Revivalists. Currently prepping a new studio album, she also hosts her own podcast, Salute the Songbird
, which is now in its fourth season. She performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Summer on the Square
This bi-weekly series of community events takes place every other Thursday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. throughout the summer on Shaker Square's green space. The family-friendly events will showcase some of Cleveland's finest artists and local businesses. The events are free.
13000 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights, shakersquare.com
.
FRI 05/31
Baldassarre Rock Orchestra
Local guitar hero Carl Baldassarre, a guy who knows the Led Zeppelin catalog inside and out, brings his rock orchestra to the Heights Theatre in Cleveland Heights. The concert, which Baldassarre promises will "present classic rock in symphonic splendor," begins at 7:30 p.m.
2781 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, grogshop.gs
.
Clothing as Evidence Opening Reception
Casey Wehrman, a Cleveland Institute of Art senior majoring in Sculpture + Expanded Media, explores the "interaction between adornment and body," as it's put in a press release, in this exhibit of human-scale prints. An opening reception for the exhibit takes place from 6 to 8 tonight at Praxis Fiber Workshop. This pop-up exhibition will also be on view from noon to 4 pm on Sunday. Outside of those hours, the show can be viewed by appointment this weekend as well.
15301 Waterloo Rd., 216-644-8661, praxisfiberworkshop.com
.
Dru Hill
Founded in Baltimore back in 1992, this R&B group has somehow survived all the ups and downs of the music industry to still tour and record. The group's biggest hits came in the '90s when collaborations with Redman and Ja Rule topped the charts. It comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Guardians vs. Washington Nationals
The Guardians take on a rebuilding Washington Nationals team tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. As part of a Free Shirt Friday promotion, fans will receive a free shirt at tonight's game. Tomorrow night, fans will receive a Steven Kwan jersey.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Kaboom Collective and Mourning [A] BLKstar
Kaboom Collective, a local group renowned for "pushing artistic boundaries and challenging conventional educational norms," will team up with local rockers Mourning [A] BLKstar, a self-described Afrofuturist soul collective, for this concert that takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Baldwin Wallace University's Kleist Center for Art and Drama. The show will be recorded for a live studio album and filmed for a special documentary project.
95 E. Bagley Rd., Berea, 440-826-2239, bw.edu
.
Spring Badfish
Badfish, the Sublime tribute act that now works its original material into its sets, performs at this annual weekend event that takes place today through Sunday at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park. Hirie, Passafire, Mike Pinto and Kyle Smith share the bill.
12001 State Route 282, Garrettsville, 440-548-2716, nlqp.com
.
Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
Gruff-voiced country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show back to Blossom. The prolific Stapleton teamed up with uber-producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell) for his latest effort, Higher
, another collection of carefully crafted introspective tunes. Singer-songwriter Marcus King and the War & Treaty open.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Yugo Rock
Local DJ Stanislav Zabic will spin classic Yugoslavian rock bands at this special event that takes place at 6 tonight at the Club Room at the Diemer behind the Slovenian National Home. Slovenian sausage as well as various sides and drinks will be available for purchase.
6417 St. Clair Avenue, 216-361-5115.
SAT 06/01
15 60 75 The Numbers Band
Local rockers 15 60 75 The Numbers Band have pursued a singular vision of blues, rock and jazz for more than 50 years, and they continue to maintain a busy live schedule and to write new material. They perform tonight at 7 at Jilly's Music Room in Akron.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
All Things For You Grand Reopening
Vintage furniture/décor/clothing/collectibles/estate sellers All Things For You have found their forever home. Enjoy refreshments and explore the reimagined three-story Tremont location during the popular shop's grand reopening that takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow. Inaugural weekend shoppers get first pick of vintage wares from more than 20 dealers and an entry into a daily drawing for $50 store gift certificates. Free parking available onsite.
3136 W. 14th St., 216-273-7761, allthingsforu.com
.
Beachland Flea
Expect to find vintage clothing and vinyl records at today's flea that takes place at 10 a.m. at the Beachland. Admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Book Signing: Rock Shots by Mike Petrello
At 1 p.m. today at Visible Voice Books, Mike Petrello will sign his book, a chronological tour featuring more than 110 concerts documented by more than 400 color concert photos. Petrello was a concert photographer on the music scene in Cleveland from 1974 to 1983. The event is free.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com.
Moises Borges & Ava Preston
Brazilian singer-guitarist Moises Borges teams up with singer Ava Preston for this special jazz concert that takes place today at 8 p.m. at Crimson and Clover.
12433 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights, clickgobuynow.com/jwp
.
Toronzo Cannon & the Chicago Way
This Chicago bus driver has become the latest highly rated blues export from the Windy City. Unhappy at being told to keep his opinions to himself, Cannon uses his latest album, the aptly titled Shut Up & Play!
, to express his views about the world. He comes to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 8 in support of the album.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
The Dictators
The classic garage/proto-punk band that first formed in New York in the early '70s reunited in 2020 to record new material and tour. The new single "Let's Get The Band Back Together" features call-and-response vocals and has pop a Ramones-like pop appeal. The group comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Joshu Seth — Mentalist
Winner of the Magic Olympics at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, Joshua Seth has become one of the top comedy mentalists in the world. He reads minds and conducts psychic experiments will blindfolded. He performs tonight at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Loud and Proud Starring Nina West
This concert will feature the locally based North Coast Men's Chorus and drag sensation Nina West performing together in a special Pride concert. Performances take place at 8 tonight and at 3 p.m. tomorrow at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
needtobreathe and Judah and the Lion
Formed in South Carolina in 2001, needtobreathe has garnered two billion career streams and scored multi-platinum chart topping hits. One particularly popular anthem, the gospel-inspired “Brother,” pairs the group with singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw. The group brings its co-headlining tour with indie rockers Judah & the Lion to Blossom. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Pride in the CLE
This annual all-day festival at Mall B features a diverse array of vendors - areas of interest include healthcare, activism, social groups and nonprofits as well as music, entertainment and DJs. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with a march, and the festivities continue until 6 p.m. Admission is free.
300 W. Lakeside Ave., lgbtcleveland.org/pride/
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12. first Saturday of every month.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Tank R&B Money Tour 2024
R&B superstar Tank will draw upon two decades worth of material for tonight's show that pairs him with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas. The concert begins at 8 at the Akron Civic Theatre.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
A Tribute to our Armed Forces
Tonight at 8 at Mandel Concert Hall, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra performs as part of this annual concert featuring stirring patriotic music along with a special tribute to NASA featuring videos taken from actual space flights.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
SUN 06/02
The Sammy DeLeon and Jackie Warren Quartet
Master percussionist Sammy DeLeon leads his Latin Jazz Septet for this special show featuring Kip Reed and Chris Burge as openers. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the B-Side Lounge in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.
Melt-Banana
Perhaps the best-known Japanese noise band, Melt-Banana originally formed way in 1992. The group recently announced it'll release 3+5
, its first new studio LP in more than ten years. Expect to hear some new tracks when the group performs tonight at 7:30 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The Flying Luttenbachers, Tomato Flower and BabyBaby_Explores open the show.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed