15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (May 4-7)

.
THU 05/04
System Exclusive
This SoCal-based indie rock act brings its tour in support of its new EP, Party All the Time
, to the Happy Dog tonight. Songs such as "Part Time Pierre" thrive on bass-heavy synths and laconic vocals (think Gang of Four crossed with electro-funk). Gentle Leader XIV and Mr. Mischievous open the show. The music commences at 9.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
Ain't Misbehavin'
This Tony-winning musical showcases the infectious energy and masterful style of iconic jazz musician Thomas “Fats” Waller. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through May 21.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Pete George
Krackpots Comedy Club of Massillon presents this show featuring comedian and actor Pete George. A host of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp at the Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood. George also plays electric guitar and has released two original songs and a music video. He performs tonight at 7 at Jilly's Music Room in Akron. Admission is free.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Haken
This English progressive metal band formed way back in 2007 with multi-instrumentalist Richard Henshall and singer Ross Jennings at the helm. Those two guys continue to guide the group, which just released its seventh album, Fauna
. The album's latest single, "The Alphabet of Me," features percolating synths and falsetto-like vocals as it equally evokes Queen and Depeche Mode. Expect to hear it alongside tracks from the band's extensive catalog at tonight's show at House of Blues. Doors open at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Head Over Heels
Based on a 16th-century prose poem called "The Arcadia" by Sir Philip Sidney, this play features a soundtrack of popular songs by the Go-Go's. The musical follows the story of a royal family in the fictional kingdom of Arcadia, and their journey to find love and happiness regardless of gender or sexual identity. Tonight's performance takes place at the Near West Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
.
Ken Ludwig's Moriarity: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure
Sherlock Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take down the cunning criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty and his network of devious henchmen in this Cleveland Play House production. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through May 21.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
This musical pays tribute to the Rock Hall Inductee who's sold millions of albums and won 12 Grammy awards. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace. Performances continue through May 14.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Greg Warren
In his 2008 Comedy Central special, Greg Warren jokes that he "looks married" even though he's not. "Women tell me that all the time," he says. "I don't think it's a compliment." Warren's dry sense of humor makes him the kind of guy to whom everyone can relate. While growing up in St. Louis, Warren was both a jock and a band geek, something that he regularly draws upon as he revisits those days in his standup routines. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities and has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Weilerstein Plays Barber
Tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, Cleveland-born cellist Alisa Weilerstein joins Music Director Franz Welser-Möst to perform Barber’s “lyric and romantic” Cello Concerto, a piece that Barber wrote while serving in the U.S. military during World War II. A performance also takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
FRI 05/05
5x5x5: An Evening of Poetry
Tonight at 7 at Visible Voice Books, Virginia Konchan, Elizabeth Lindsey Rogers, Alyssa Berry, Bridget Lowe, and Eileen G'Sell share their work, which has been published collectively by LARB
, The Hopkins Review
, Carnegie Mellon University Press, University of Akron Press, The New Yorker
, The Atlantic
, Washington Square Revie
w, Boston Review
, American Poetry Review
and Rescue Press. Admission is free.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
.
The Cactus Blossoms
Fronted by Minneapolis-based brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey, the Cactus Blossoms keep rock's vocal harmony tradition alive with their original songs that have gotten them onto tours with acts such as Wilco, Jenny Lewis and Lucius. Last year, the band released One Day
and an EP of songs by Bob Dylan. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Glamgore: Horrorscopes
Cleveland’s self-proclaimed “Femme Fatale of Filth,” Anhedonia Delight, presents this monthly alternative and themed drag show series at the Grog Shop. Tonight's event features Dusty Bucket, Robyn DaCultyre, AJ Quin West, Stixen Stones, Pi and Koochie Koochie Ku. Doors open at 8.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins
For most of last season, the Guardians and Twins were locked in a battle to see who would win the AL Central. Based on the standings so far, you can expect that battle to take place again this year. They play the Guardians tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. The series continues through Sunday.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
.
Ministry
Ministry's current tour that comes to the Agora tonight promises to offer a career retrospective of the industrial rock band's greatest works. Each night of the tour, the band will play songs from across the span of its full catalog, including the latest works from the 2021 album, Moral Hygiene
. Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly open. Doors are at 6 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Mix: Flora
Cleveland Museum of Art's monthly event featuring art, music and cocktails returns tonight at 6. The local group Hello! 3D will perform, and DJ Teddy Eisenberg will spin multiple eclectic sets of "groove-oriented hip-hop, jazz, psych and soul."
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
The Sadies
Formed by brothers Travis and Dallas Good nearly 30 years ago, the Sadies draw from surf, garage rock and traditional country. Steve Albini (PJ Harvey, Nirvana) recorded the band's first album, which included a guest appearance by Neko Case on vocals. The Sadies have since released 16 albums with musical guests such as Robyn Hitchcock, Garth Hudson, Jon Spencer, John Doe and Andre Williams. The group comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. The Insect and Julianna Riolino open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Aries Spears
At the age of 14, comedian Aries Spears found his calling. It wasn't long before Spears was a principal member of the hit sketch show MADTV — not only as a performer, but a writer as well. He recorded his double-disc comedy album, I Ain't Scared
, at the famous Icehouse in Pasadena. He has performed on Def Comedy Jam on HBO and Showtime At the Apollo. In addition to his credits as a comedian, Spears has made appearances in several movies, including Home of Angels
, Why Do Fools Fall in Love
and Jerry Maguire
. His experience on sketch comedy shows and TV gives him an advantage over other comics. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where performances continue through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
SAT 05/06
Good Kid
The indie band just released its newest single “Mimi’s Delivery Service” and its latest EP, Good Kid 3
. The group offers a blend of J-rock, indie-rock, and pop-punk influences to create bright and energetic music with high octane riffs, catchy melodies, and clever lyricism. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Ingenuity Bal: Biotique
This event, which takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight at the IngenuityLabs Facility, will feature hors d'oeuvres, music, dance, technology and entrepreneurship exhibits, and hands-on demonstrations. The Bal: Biotique will feature headlining performances from Nathan-Paul & the Admirables and Wave Magnetik and Rowanne Atallah. There will be interactive dance demonstrations and performances from Viva Dance Studio, DJ sets from SqrBiz and DJ BENINWARD (Ben Smith of Splice Cream Truck), and cirque and aerial performances from Crooked River Circus.
5401 Hamilton Ave., ingenunitycleveland.org
.
The JiMiller Band
To celebrate its 2th anniversary, the JiMiller Band will perform a special show tonight at the Winchester in Lakewood. The gig will feature an opening acoustic set with band frontman Jim Miller followed by two electric sets, one full of originals and one full of what the JiMiller Band has been known for covering over the years. There will also be special guests throughout the night, including old band members and Jim's son, Mike Miller, who played d in the band from 2012 to 2015 is currently in Vibe & Direct.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
Lake Erie Ink’s Teen Writers’ Symposium
Teens in grades 6 to 12 can meet and learn from local writers during this day-long mini conference that includes a meet and greet, writer’s panel and hands-on writing workshops. Guest writers work in a variety of genres, including poetry, fiction, science-fiction, and journalism. This free weekend Ink program takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Mather Mansion. Pizza lunch will be provided. Registration required.
2605 Euclid Ave., 216-320-4757, lakeerieink.org/teen-writers-symposium-2023
.
Kimberly Mack Book Signing
At 7 tonight at Visible Voice Books, Kimberly Mack will sign her brand new 33 1/3 book on Living Colour's Time's Up
and discuss the project with Jason Hanley, the Rock Hall's VP of Education and Visitor Engagement. Admission is free.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
.
Maria & the Balance
Local singer-songwriter Maria Ferrara started playing music at age 4 and has a degree in Guitar Performance from Kent State University, where she was also in the Jazz Band, Women's Chorus, and Barbershop Quartet. She also studied at the, Musician's Institute in Los Angeles. A a bassist, guitarist,, trombonist, and vocalist with such groups as Aquarius Rising, the Swizzle Stick Band, Ragin' Kane, and One Loudah, she just recently released her solo debut, Connections
. She plays a release party tonight at 8 at Jilly's Music Room.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Silverstein
Misery Made Me
, the latest effort from indie rockers Silverstein, takes its inspiration from the collective turmoil, frustration and anxiety of the past few years. "It’s a record that is a product of the moment in time in which it was created yet doesn’t feel like it will date itself anytime soon, as many of its topics of loneliness, anxiety and isolation are eternal human struggles," reads a press release about the album. The indie band brings its tour in support of the album to the Agora tonight. Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy and One Step Closer open. Doors are at 6.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Sports Cards & Memorabilia Show
You'll find more than 40 dealer tables at this sports card and memorabilia show that takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Winchester. There's a $2 entry fee, but kids under age 16 are free. A full bar and brunch menu will be available too.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
SUN 05/07
Sabrina Carpenter
This singer-songwriter and actress recently released a slew of chart-topping pop singles, including "Skin," "Skinny Dipping" and "Fast Times." Mixing pop and R&B on a song such as "Nonsense," Carpenter comes off as a stylish diva whose popularity appears ready to explode. She performs tonight at 7 at the Agora. Blu DeTiger opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Chicago
Chicago’s sold-out gig a few years back at this venue was a jaw-dropping experience on a number of levels. The horn section provided a swirling storm of constant activity. The band's earned its legendary reputation for a reason — you could watch the conversations between these guys all night long. Expect a similar show tonight as the band returns Northeast Ohio. The group performs at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Cleveland Skate Movie Night
Local skater Jarod Pierce will screen three Cleveland skate films at tonight's event at the Winchester in Lakewood. With your purchase of a $10 ticket you’ll get five free raffle tickets. The event begins at 5 p.m.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
