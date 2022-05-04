15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (May 5 to May 8)

click to enlarge
Black Violin.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend.
THU 05/05
Black Violin
Black Violin members Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste met in orchestra class at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale. After college, they produced beats for South Florida rappers and began building an audience in local clubs. They later went on to win Showtime at the Apollo in 2005, and eventually sold out headline performances at venues across the country, merging string arrangements with modern beats and vocals. They bring their tour in support of 2021’s Take the Stairs
to the State Theatre, where they perform tonight at 8. Check the venue’s website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps
Great Lakes Theater’s Production of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps
mixes suspense with Monty Python in what's been called a "fast-paced, madcap whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna, where performances continue through May 22.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Danjo Jazz Orchestra
The nearly 20 members of Danjo Jazz Orchestra will fill Jilly's Music Room with a "timeless big band sound and the power of horns, wind instruments and a top-notch rhythm section," as it's put in a press release. The 2021 residency will afford fans the group’s blend of jazz standards and originals on a monthly basis as the band tears it up on the first Thursday of the month. The performance begins at 7 p.m. It's free.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
Grateful Thursday
At this monthly DJ event, Proof promises to take you back to the origins of file sharing. From 7 to 10 p.m., a DJ will play Live Grateful Dead performances captured on original bootleg cassette tapes. Drink specials will include $1 Miller Lite drafts, $3 Sierra Nevada drafts and a $7 Ramblin’ Rose cocktail. Food specials will include $3 Cuban Steam Buns and $5 Half Mile High Nachos. first Thursday of every month.
2258 Professor Avenue, 216-583-0551, proofcleveland.com
Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Led by slugger Vladimir Guerrero, the Toronto Blue Jays arrive in town tonight for a four-game series at Progressive Field. This evening's game begins at 6:10, and the two teams will play again at 7:10 tomorrow night, at 6:10 on Saturday night and at 1:10 on Sunday afternoon. Consult the Guardians website for more info.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians
Yannis Pappas
The host of NextVR's virtual reality live stand-up series, Live In Gotham
, and the host of AOL's award winning original series, 2 Point Lead
, Yannis has a lengthy resume that also includes being part of the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. The comedian performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Rock Hall Nights: Play!
The Rock Hall stays open until 9 tonight for its special Rock Hall Nights event. The special $21 event ticket includes touring of exhibits between 5 and 9 p.m. with activities from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free for members and Cleveland residents.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
The Three Musketeers
The Three Musketeers
, an adventurous tale of brave friends fighting injustice, features secret plots, treacherous spies, dazzling swordplay and sweeping romance. Directed by Cleveland Play House's Artistic Director Laura Kepley and designed by Lex Liang, this production will feature a diverse cast and combat styles from around the globe. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through May 22. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
To Kill a Mockingbird
Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork has been a huge hit on Broadway. Now, a touring version of the play comes to the Connor Palace. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info. The play runs through May 15.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 05/06
2022 Stars on Ice
After missing two seasons due to the pandemic, the 2022 Stars on Ice tour returns this year to showcase the best of the U.S. Figure Skating team. The cast joining Nathan Chen, Alysa Liu, Jason Brown, Vincent Zhou and more. The event takes place tonight at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Consult the arena's website for more info.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
The Big Photography Show
This group exhibition of featuring two to three works each by 16 veteran and new Cleveland area photographers opens today at 818 Studios witha special reception that takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Artists include Jay Brown, Matthew Chasney, Hadley Conner, Jacques Gauvin, Jeff Janis, Keith Marlowe, Ken Matosky, Barbara, Merritt, Bryon Miller, Karen Novak, Anastasia, Pantios, Bob Perkoski, Barney Taxel, Steve, Vaccareillo, Danny Vega and Brad Williams.
818 Jefferson, 216-870-2012, merrittphoto.com
Bugsy Malone
Based on the hit 1976 film, and featuring a score by the composer of The Muppet Movie
, Bugsy Malone
centers on two gangs of kids that square off in a 1920s rivalry. A master class in musical comedy, this show, part of the Beck Center's their 2021-2022 Youth Theater Season, offers a fun escape for adults and children alike. Heidi Herczeg provides the musical direction. A performance take place today at 7:30 tonight at the Beck Center, where performances also take place at 3 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday. Consult the Beck Center’s website for ticket prices.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
Shirley Cook with Ava Preston Trio
As part of the Waterloo Makes Music Series, Cleveland Rocks: Past Present Future will present a free evening of jazz music featuring two of Cleveland’s best female vocal performers, Shirley Cook and Ava Preston. The seated performance begins at 7 tonight at the Beachland Ballroom. In support of CR:PPF’s mission, this music series will provide economic opportunities to Cleveland musicians and document each artistic performance for the future development of their music careers. This specific show is presented in collaboration with Soul City Cleveland
, Fanon Hill’s documentary project that exists as a movement for community education about local culture. Hill says that this film project “provides an entry point for children and youth to be initiated into a legacy of Black arts and culture in Cleveland.” Admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Dominique
Comedian Dominique thinks about the weighty things in life: what her funeral will be like and what Jesus would want her to do in certain situations. She learned in church to pray about things that bothered her and then let them go — so that's exactly what she did when she got that big credit card bill in the mail. Dominique tells it like it is, and that's why she's funny. She performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where she has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the club's website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Free Comic Book Day at Superscript Comics
Superscript Comics and Games will be celebrating Free Comic Book Day with two days of events that take place today and tomorrow. The celebration will kick off at Bottlehouse Lakewood on today at 6:30 p.m. with a Magic the Gathering Conspiracy Draft. Starting at 8 tonight, Tabletop Board Game Cafe will host a pop-up board game night and Superscript and local cosplayer Paigecicle will host a cosplay contest. The top two cosplay contest winners will receive a ticket to Colossalcon. The evening will culminate in a midnight release of the Free Comic Day titles at Superscript Comics and Games. Tomorrow, Superscript Comics and Games will open early at 10 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Superscript, Rising Star Coffee Roasters, and Lakewood Art Supply will host local comic creators and artists. Members of The Apollo Base of the Star Wars Rebel Legion will appear at Superscript from 2 to 7 p.m.
13361 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-712-6231, superscriptohio.com
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Set to a score by Felix Mendelssohn, Gladisa, Guadalupe’s brand new production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream
lures the audience into "a world of suspension, fairy tale creatures, delightful costumes, and, unlucky lovers," as it's put in a press release about this production of the play by the Cleveland Ballet. Tonight's performance takes place at 7 at the Ohio Theatre, where performances take place at 1 and 7 tomorrow. Check the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
The Price Is Right 50th Anniversary Nationwide Come On Down Tour
To celebrate 50 years as the "most iconic and joyful game show on television," The Price Is Right
has hit the road for a 50-stop nationwide Come One Down Tour. The trek arrives at the West Side Market today at noon. Fans can play games, win prizes, and enter for a chance to win a grand prize of fifty thousand dollars while supporting local businesses such as Tommy’s Restaurant and Antonio’s Pizza.
1979 W. 25th St., 216-579-0634.
Bill Toms & Hard Rain
Bill Toms launched his career some 30 years ago as the lead guitarist in Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, a regional sensation that has always had a strong following in Cleveland. He subsequently started a solo career and regularly tours and record with his fine backing band, Hard Rain. Toms & Hard Rain perform tonight at 8 at the Music Box Supper Club. Check the club's website for ticket prices and more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
SAT 05/07
Cleveland Spiritual Fest
Founded by two local women, Cleveland Spiritual was created to connect healers to help educate the community. To help further its cause, the group will host Cleveland Spiritual Fest today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Edgewater Park. The event will feature a lake meditation and, instruction on breath work, meditation and yoga nidra.
6500 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway NW, clevelandspiritualfest.com
Comic Book Day 2022 at Beck Center for the Arts
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Beck Center for the Arts will celebrate Comic Book Day with a free event featuring cartooning demonstrations for participants of all ages, including free workshops (registration is required) with Samantha Reveley, illustrator of the new children’s book: The Curse of Captain Cole: A Sydney Shorts Adventure. A free comic book will showcase Beck Center instructors’ and students’ work. Ryan Finley, a Cleveland-based freelance hand-drawn sketch artist, as well as a visual arts instructor at Beck Center, will also be on hand for demonstrations.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
Free Comic Book Day 2022 at Carol and John's Comic Book Shop
Free Comic Book Day is an international event celebrated by over 2,000 independently owned comic book shops nationwide. To help mark the occasion, Carol and John's Comic Book Shop will give out more than 20,000 free comic books that were created especially for the day. Each person will be able to pick 12 books from the 50 that are available. This event is also a showcase for local pop culture vendors, with over twenty artists and vendors setting up and selling their artwork. Local art group "The Rustbelt Monster Collective" will be producing a 12-foot live mural during the day, inspired by the Marvel Black Light Poster from the early 1970s. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
17462 Lorain Ave., 216-252-0606, cnjcomics.com
GlamGore
GlamGore is Cleveland's newest monthly addition to LGBTQ nightlife. Each month, GlamGore features a variety of performance artists under one roof, ranging from beauty queens to drag monsters. One of few all-inclusive and all ages productions that incorporates themed performances to elevate artists and audiences alike, GlamGore features well-rounded drag entertainers of all shapes, sizes and styles from all over the country. Tonight's event starts at 9 at the Grog Shop. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door. VIP tickets which include a photo opportunity, a meet-and-greet prior to the show and seating, cost $20.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Engelbert Humperdinck
One of the last of the old school lounge/soft rock singers who sings about romantic love like it’s something precious, Engelbert Humperdinck still likes to ham it up during his live performances. And yet, Humperdinck still takes soft rock seriously enough that he doesn't just phone it in. The crooner returns to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7:30. Check the venue's website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Journey: Freedom Tour 2022 with Very Special Guest Toto
Finally inducted into the Rock Hall after being snubbed for many years, the classic rock act Journey brings its Freedom Tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight. Toto, another classic rock act with roots in the '70s, opens the show. The concert begins at 7:30, and tickets start at $45.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Johnny Mathis
Celebrating his 66th Year as a recording artist, singer Johnny Mathis continues to relentlessly tour and record. Famous for hits such as “Chances Are," "It's Not For Me To Say" and "Misty," he comes to the State Theatre tonight at 7. Check the venue's website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
The Quiet Room
Local singer-songwriter James Pequignot curated this special event that takes place in the Underdog (essentially the basement of the Happy Dog). Pequignot aims to utilize the Underdog's potential as a listening room to present music in a more intimate setting. Local singer-songwriters Brent Kirby, RA Washington and Michelle Gaw share the bill tonight. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $5.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
Katt Williams
At one point, critics said comic Katt Williams might just become the next Dave Chappelle. While that didn’t quite happen, Williams is still hugely popular. Known for his roles on MTV’s Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out and the feature film Friday After Next, Williams is famous for wearing flashy outfits that make him look like some kind of pimp. Dubbed World War III, his latest tour comes to the Covelli Centre tonight at 8. Check the venue's website for more info.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
SUN 05/08
Leon Bridges
Named after the studio where it was recorded, Gold-Diggers Sound, the latest effort from singer-songwriter Leon Bridges, possesses a simmering intensity that stems from the soulful grooves that Bridges and Co. lay down. Bridges brings his tour in support of the album to town tonight. The concert begins at 7:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Consult the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
COYO Spring Concert
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra will perform its annual spring concert tonight. Expect to hear pieces by Esmail, Mendelssohn, Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff., Vinay Parameswaran will conduct. the concert begins tonight at 7 at Mandel Concert Hall. Consult the orchestra's website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Interpol
“Toni,” the first single from Interpol’s forthcoming new album, The Other Side of Make-Believe
, starts slow but slowly escalates as the hushed vocals and undulating guitar riff possess an undeniable intensity. The Other Side of Make-Believe
began remotely across 2020. In early 2021, Interpol reconvened to flesh out new material at a rented home in the Catskills, before completing it later that year in North London, working for the first time with production veteran Flood (Mark Ellis), as well as teaming up again with former co-producer Alan Moulder. The band’s tour in support of the album comes to the Agora tonight. TYCHO and Matthew Dear open the show. Doors are at 6. Consult the venue’s website for more info.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
