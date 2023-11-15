15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Nov. 16-19)

Playhousesquare.org
Nate Bargatze comes to the State Theatre this weekend.
.
THU 11/16
Ferrari: The Essence of Italian Design Exhibit Grand Opening
The Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum’s new exhibit about the Italian sports cars provides visitors with an up-close look at some of Enzo Ferrari's dream machines. The exhibit opens tonight with a special event that features a first look at the exhibit, a cash bar and antipasto platters from Borgata. The event begins at 4 p.m.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org/crawford/
.
Girl from the North Country
This musical reimagines 20 Bob Dylan songs at it tells the story of a group of travelers whose lives intersect in Duluth, MN in the 1930s. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Sunday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Aaron Lewis
Best known as the frontman for Staind, the hard rock group often lumped in with the nu-metal hard rock acts popular at the time, Aaron Lewis famously lent his gruff vocals to Staind’s moody power ballad “It’s Been Awhile,” a powerful breakup tune about trying to recover one’s self-esteem. It became the group’s biggest hit. Since leaving Staind, Lewis has gone in a different direction. He made his first foray into country with the 2011 EP Town Line
and has continued to explore that musical style. He performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Misfit: A Gary Gulman Stand Up Comedy and Book Tour
This very funny comedian has struggled with mental illness, and he's even written a book about his unique journey. He comes to the Hanna Theatre tonight at 8 as part of a tour that'll feature both standup comedy and a book signing.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Monsters vs. Rochester Americans
The Monsters take on the Rochester Americans tonight at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The two teams will face off again at 7 on Saturday night.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Rock Hall Nights
The Rock Hall stays open late tonight for a special Rock Hall Nights event that features a performance by the institution's house band, the Mechanics, and the display of special artifacts from the vaults. The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Shakey Graves
The innovative indie singer-songwriter comes to the Agora tonight in support of a new album of tunes he originally wrote for a soundtrack that didn't pan out. Expect to hear songs from it as well as tunes from his extensive back catalog as he plays both solo and with a backing band. The show starts at 8. Rayland Baxter opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
FRI 11/17
AMA Academy Cleveland 2023
AMA Academy Cleveland brings together international musicians from the Ukrainian refugee communities in Cleveland and North Carolina as well as from Botswana, Egypt, Lebanon, and Nigeria and pairs them with American musicians from Cleveland for cross-cultural collaboration through music with a focus on cultural preservation. AMA Academy Cleveland is part of American Music Abroad (AMA), the U.S. flagship music diplomacy exchange and an integral part of the recently-announced U.S. Department of State’s Global Music Diplomacy Initiative. Tonight's concert featuring the musicians begins at 7 at the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center.
1855 Ansel Road, 216-368-6062, case.edu/maltzcenter/
.
Nate Bargatze
Originally from Old Hickory, TN, slow-talking comedian Nate Bargatze took inspiration from his dad, a former clown turned world class magician. In one bit, Bargatze talks about seeing a dead horse lying in someone's yard and advises that if you ever have to move the thing, you "just run out there like you love it and it's the third one you've done that day." His narrative style is particularly unique; he performs at 7 and 9:30 tonight and tomorrow night at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons
Still in the midst of rebuilding around a young core of players that includes sharp shooting Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30 to take on the Cavaliers.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Holiday Market on Detroit Avenue
More than 20 local makers will be on hand for today's Detroit Shoreway Holiday Market that takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. The event continues tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market will feature food trucks.
5218 Detroit Ave., eventbrite.com/e/holiday-market-tickets-744100944957
.
Skillet and Theory of a Deadman
Skillet, a hard rock act that's just released its 11th full-length album, Dominion Theory, has teamed up with fellow hard rockers Theory of a Deadman for this co-headlining run dubbed the Rock Resurrection tour. Theory of a Deadman is promoting its latest effort, Dinosaur. The trek comes to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown tonight at 7.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
.
Third Friday
From 5 to 9 p.m., many of the 78th Street Studios resident artist studios and galleries will be open as part of this monthly event. There will be live music, and Local West, a Gordon Square sandwich shop, will serve food. BARneo will have a selection of adult beverages as well. Admission is free. third Friday of every month.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com
.
The Wizard of Oz
This musical adaption of the Frank Baum novel runs through Dec. 3 at Near West Theatre. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
.
Ken Womack
The author of Living the Beatles Legend: The Untold Story of Mal Evans
, author Ken Womack appears at the Rock Hall tonight to read and discuss his new book about Evans, the Beatles' long-time roadie. The event begins at 7.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
SAT 11/18
Annual Holiday Block Party
Crocker Park hosts this annual holiday block party to kick off the holiday shopping season. The festivities begin at 4 p.m., and there will be photos with Santa and a special Christmas market. A tree light ceremony takes place at 7 p.m.
189 Crocker Park Blvd., Westlake, crockerpark.com
.
Mediterranean Cruise
Singer Gay Marshall joins the Cleveland Pops Orchestra today at 8 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall as it plays tunes from France, Italy and Spain.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
The Uncle Louie Variety Show
The self-proclaimed "funniest Italian-American duo," a comedy group featuring Lou Greco and Carl Russo, returns to town tonight to perform at the Hanna Theatre at 8., $35.00 - $45.00.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Wish You Were Here
For 17 years now, Wish You Were Here, the locally based Pink Floyd tribute act that started way back in 1995, has paid tribute to the British psychedelic rock group enshrined in the Rock Hall. Usually, the guys adopt some kind of theme, and for tonight’s show, the group will play music from Floyd's seminal album, The Dark Side of the Moon
. The concert begins at 7 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SUN 11/19
Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Earlier this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers stole a victory from the Browns when the two teams played in Pittsburgh. The Browns will be looking for revenge when the Steelers visit Browns Stadium today at 1 p.m.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
.
Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets, last year's NBA champs, come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 6 for their one and only regular season visit to Cleveland. The Cavs big men should have their hands full trying to contain Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, arguably the best player in the NBA.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Geddy Lee
Singer-bassist Geddy Lee, a Rock Hall Inductee who fronted one of rock's best power trios, comes to the State Theatre tonight at 8 to read from his new book and talk about what he calls his "effin' life." Every ticket sold will include a copy of his new book.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Marc-André Hamelin in Recital: Schumann & Ravel
This program featuring pianist Marc-André Hamelin contrasts works by Ives, Robert Schumann and Ravel. The concert takes place today at 3 p.m. at Reinberger Chamber Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Noname
Recorded over several months in Los Angeles, Sundial
, the latest effort from the female rapper who calls herself Noname, features guests such as Common, Billy Woods, Ayoni and Eryn Allen Kane along with production from the likes of longtime collaborator Saba, Gaetan Judd and Yussef Dayes. Tonight at 8, Noname's tour in support of the carefully crafted album comes to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
