15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Nov. 2-5)

Emanuel Wallace
Dia de Muertos returns this weekend to the Gordon Square Arts District.
THU 11/02
Avenue Q
Cleveland State University presents this musical that tells the story about a recent college grad who meets some rather odd characters after he moves into a shabby New York apartment in the struggle to find a job. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Dracula: The Bloody Truth
Three actors play 40 different characters in this Great Lakes Theater adaptation of the classic vampire story. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Girl From the North Country
This musical reimagines 20 Bob Dylan songs at it tells the story of a group of travelers whose lives intersect in Duluth, MN in the 1930s. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Nov. 19.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Hunter Hayes: The Red Sky Tour Continued
This Louisiana-born singer-songwriter released his self-titled debut album in 2011 and hopped on the fast track to the top of Billboard's charts thanks to the successful single, "Wanted." His latest effort, Red Sky
, features infectious pop tunes such as the spirited album opener, "High Tide." With its numerous references to California, the album celebrates sun and surf without reverting to cliches. The singer-songwriter comes to House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Cleveland Play House presents this theatrical rendition of Mary Shelley's mad scientist who creates a nameless monster in the attempt to play God. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through Nov. 12.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult
The veteran industrial rock act comes to TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic tonight at 7:30 as it brings its tour in support of the new album, Sinister Whispers 4: The Bedroom Tapes 1987-1988
, to town.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
Triangle Park
The first NFL game in history famously took place in Dayton, OH on Oct. 3, 1920. It's the subject of this new, independently produced feature film by veteran Dayton filmmaker Allen Farst. The movie has its Cleveland premiere tonight at 7 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Farst will attend the screening and answer audience questions after the show.,
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
FRI 11/03
D.R.I 40th Anniversary Tour
Singer Kurt Brecht and guitarist Spike Cassidy are the remaining original members in this hardcore punk band that formed in Houston way back in 1982. Groups such as Anthrax, Death Angel, Kreator, Municipal Waste, Nuclear Assault and Slayer have reportedly cited the group as an influence. The band brings its 40th anniversary tour to the Winchester in Lakewood.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
Lil Duval
If you’ve ever needed a succinct list of rules to live by or the low-down on viral videos, Lil Duval is coming to Cleveland to hook you up. The Guy Code regular has been a pop culture trendsetter in the last few years, coining the term “basic bitch” and hosting MTV’s viral video show Ain’t That America. His standup is youthful, dogging on popular hip-hop artists and commenting on social media trends. A comedian for the digital age, Duval’s audience is the modern man. Lil Duval performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
MIX: China’s Southern Paradise
This monthly event at Cleveland Museum of Art features eatures a rare Cleveland performance from the Pittsburgh-based Steel Dragon Martial Arts lion dancers. DJ Atomix will spin a short opening set and then close out the night playing Chinese electro-club beats and popular crowd favorites. Chinese-inspired food items, cocktails, beer and wine will be available to purchase from Bon Appétit. The fun begins at 6 p.m.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.
Monsters vs. Providence Bruins
Tonight and tomorrow night at 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Monsters take on the Providence Bruins.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Shaft
To honor the late actor Richard Roundtree, the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights will screen Shaft
, the blaxploitation flick that made him famous. After making his debut in the movie, Roundtree went on to star in two Shaft
sequels. He's also had roles in more than 100 films. The screening takes place tonight at 9:45.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
Susto
Earlier this year, this indie rock act released its latest effort, My Entire Life
. The album chronicles a period of rebirth for singer-songwriter Justin Osborne. After the release of the last record, he experienced a divorce, and he narrates the demise of that relationship. The group performs tonight at 8 at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
Zelenka & Van Rooy — Fluid and Fixed Opening Reception
Glass works by Michael Zelenka and new paintings by Anthony Van Rooy will be on display at this exhibit that opens today at Merritt Photo. The opening reception takes place from 5 to 9 p.m.
818 Jefferson Ave., 216-870-2012, merrittphoto.com/818studios
SAT 11/04
Bread & Puppet Theater:
Inflammatory Earthling Rants
Today at 8 p.m. at Ingenuity, this company brings its 60th anniversary tour to town. After the show, Bread & Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and the group's “cheap art” (books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread & Puppet Press) will be for sale.
5401 Hamilton Ave., 216-589-9444, ingenuitycleveland.com.
Dia de Muertos 2023
Though it might not sound like it, the Detroit Shoreway's Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration is a family-friendly affair. Kids love to join the Parade of Skeletons that features life-sized puppets and plenty of people in costume. Vendors will set up inside Cleveland Public Theatre's Parish Hall, and Gordon Square Arts District bars and restaurants will have specials. The event kicks off at 11 a.m., and the spectacular Skulls & Skeletons parade starts at 3:30 p.m.
6415 Detroit Ave. , 216-631-2727, cptonline.org
Hello! 3D Presents Sheer Spectacle: A Night of Sensory Psych Wonders
A Liquid Lights show will accompany local acts Hello! 3D, Shoreline Funk All-Stars, Rubix Groove, Brood X and Wave Magnetix when they perform tonight at 7 at House of Blues as part of this special event featuring some of Cleveland's best acts. DJ Teddy Eisenberg will man the wheels of steel.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Grace Potter
Singer-songwriter Grace Potter initially emerged out of St. Lawrence University in upstate New York and quickly found a foothold within the jam band scene. It wasn't long, however, before Potter started to appeal to country fans, too. Her 2007 record, This is Somewhere
, resonated with country singers, and Potter has said that Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban and Taylor Swift all started listening to her albums. The singer-songwriter performs tonight at 7 at the Agora Theatre as she brings her Mother Road tour to town.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
Soups of the World
This bi-annual benefit hosted by the Northern Ohio Returned Volunteer Association (NORVA) takes place today from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Slovenian National Home. It features bottomless bowls of homemade soup courtesy of former Peace Corps volunteers from Northern Ohio.
6417 St. Clair Avenue, 216-361-5115, go.rallyup.com/soups
SUN 11/05
Bluphoria and Noah Vonne
The psychedelic rock band Bluphoria comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight in support of major label full-length self-titled debut which combines rock, blues, alternative, pop, and psychedelia. Texas-born Noah Vonne, who co-headlines the show, recorded her debut album, 2022’s We Weren’t Sober
, with multi-platinum musician, writer and producer Jimmy Messer. It puts her on par with the likes of Janis Joplin, Pat Benatar, Melissa Etheridge, and Alanis Morrissette. The show starts at 7.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals
With quarterback Kyler Murray out with an injury, the Arizona Cardinals got off to a bad start this season. And despite a win against the Dallas Cowboys, things haven't gotten much better. At 1 p.m. today, the team comes to Cleveland Browns Stadium to take on the Browns.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors, one of the NBA's premier franchises, come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse today at 6 p.m. for the team's one-and-only visit to Cleveland during the regular season.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Mac Sabbath
This rock band that satirizes both the world of fast-food consumerism and iconic heavy metal tunes brings its latest theatrical show to TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic tonight at 8.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
Teddy Swims
Famous for posting a series of covers from his bedroom studio, this singer-songwriter signed a major label deal back in 2020. As a result, his profile has risen with the release of his major label debut, 2021’s Unlearning
EP, a collection of introspective tunes that show off his soulful voice. Swims brings his I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour to the Agora tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
