15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Nov. 30-Dec. 3)

click to enlarge
Eliot Lee Hazel
Pokey LaFarge comes to the Beachland on Sunday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 11/30
Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
A rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers team that has struggled to win games without long-time superstar Damian Lillard, who requested and received a trade during the offseason, comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7 to take on the Cavs.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
A Christmas Carol
Charles Dickens was a hell of a writer, but he could be a tad verbose. So it's convenient that there have been so many great stage and screen versions of his classic ghost story. One of them — required viewing for anyone with a Netflix membership — is the 1951 movie starring Alastair Sim as a Scrooge for all eternity. And the other is this Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival production, which never fails to engage and delight. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, where performances continue through Dec. 23.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Magic of Lights
A drive-through holiday lights experience featuring holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations, Magic of Lights returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this holiday season. Hours are 5:30 through 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. Check the website for ticket prices.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, magicoflights.com/events/northeastohio/
.
Mahler's Fourth Symphony
Guest conductor Daniel Harding leads the Cleveland Orchestra tonight as it takes on Mahler’s Fourth Symphony, a piece that imagines what the afterlife might be like. The concert begins at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances continue tomorrow and Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
WGAR Winter Wonder Jam Starring Lee Brice
Country singer Lee Brice headlines this holiday concert that also features Corey Kent and American Idol alum Chayce Beckham. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 12/01
Blizzard Bash
This WJCU charity concert put on by John Carroll University students returns in person after a four-year hiatus. All proceeds from this year's Blizzard Bash benefit Cuyahoga County’s largest emergency food provider, the Hunger Network. The lineup consists of Indre, the Marcus Smith band and Apostle Jone’s Mikey Silas & Friends. The event will also be DJ’d by Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko, Matt Hribar and others. The event begins tonight at 7 at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Black Nativity
Cleveland's Karamu House presents this retelling of retelling of the traditional New Testament account of the Nativity story. Expect gospel music and dramatic dance in addition to the biblical narrative. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Dec.16.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
MIX: Beat Street
DJ Kristyles, DJ Eso, DJ Chicago, DJ Yomi, DJ Chevi Red, DJ Corey Grand, and DJ Lily Jade will spin hip-hop classics as well as contemporary favorites at this month's installment of MIX, the Cleveland Museum of Art's monthly party. It all gets rolling at 6 p.m.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Nathan-Paul
Local jazz musician Nathan-Paul hosts this special variety show at the Bop Stop that'll feature two shows. Trumpeter Brandon Woody will join Nathan-Paul and his band the Admirables for one of the evening's performances. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Star Wars Burlesque: The Tease Be With You
The latest Ohio Burlesque show arrives at the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8:30.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Dave Swanson's Mystery Airship
Dave Rich & the Enablers, a new Akron band featuring esteemed writer David Giffels, and Chris Butler of Waitresses/Tin Huey fame will join this Cleveland group for its release party that takes place tonight at 8 at the Happy Dog.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
The Wizard of Oz
This musical adaption of the Frank Baum novel runs through Sunday at Near West Theatre. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
.
SAT 12/02
Todd Barry
You'll probably recognize comedian Todd Barry from Flight of the Conchords
or Bored to Death
. Or from Conan
or The Howard Stern Show
. Or maybe from movies like The Wrestler
or Road Trip
. Or ... well, you get the picture. The little bald dude is a one-man funny factory, and he performs tonight at 8 at the Hanna Theatre.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness — New Friends Tour 2023
The indie rocker returns to House of Blues tonight at 6. In keeping with his philanthropic approach, McMahon will donate $1 per ticket to the Dear Jack Foundation, which provides impactful programming that directly benefits adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer in order to improve their quality of life and create positive health outcomes from treatment to survivorship for patients and their families.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Hasan Minhaj
Press materials promise that this controversial comedian will discuss politics, parenting and therapy at tonight's show, which takes place at 7 at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Monsters vs. Utica Comets
At 6 tonight and at 12:30 p.m. tomorrow, the Monsters face off against the Utica Comets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser, a musical group that features the "sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense," as it's put in a press release, has two RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, more than one billion streams on Pandora, and more than one million albums sold worldwide. The male a cappella group's concert begins tonight at 7:30 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Student Holiday Sale/100 Show + Sale
The Student Holiday Sale invites people to shop for creative, handmade gifts made by CIA's talented students. Nearly 80 students — majoring in Craft + Design, Sculpture + Expanded Media, Illustration and more — will have items available for sale. Choose from glass art, necklaces, earrings, ornaments, ceramic cups, bowls, scarfs, shirts, tote bags, stuffed animals, posters, prints, greeting cards, stickers, bookmarks, zines and many other unique gifts. The 100 Show + Sale offers works of art by CIA faculty, students and alumni that will be sold for $100 each (or in denominations of $100). Both sales take place from 5 to 9 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at Cleveland Institute of Art.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7461, cia.edu
.
SUN 12/03
Everything I Know About Life I Learned from Musicals
Bill Rudman, founder of the Musical Theater Project, has spent most of his life exploring the uniquely American art form that is the musical, and he will tell you that musicals can also run deep, showing us life in ways that are meaningful and moving. He'll speak about the subject today at 3 p.m. at the Fairmount Center for the Arts in Novelty, OH.
8400 Fairmount Rd., Novelty, 440-338-3171, fairmountcenter.org
.
Jazz Is Dead
This instrumental Grateful Dead cover band formed way back in the late '90s but then dissolved when its founder, T. Lavitz, passed away. The group reformed in 2015, and it comes to House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Pokey LaFarge
An Illinois-born songwriter with a highly individual and eclectic Americana style, Pokey LaFarge draws influence from a broad range of musical genres including jazz, blues, cumbia, reggae, soul, and gospel. His most recent album, In the Blossom of Their Shade
, showcases his unique style. He and his four-piece band perform tonight the Beachland Ballroom. Louisa Sancioff opens the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Steve Martin and Martin Short
These two veteran comedians and actors bring their cheekily dubbed show You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today to the State Theatre tonight at 7.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter