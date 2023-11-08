15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Nov. 9-12)

click to enlarge
Anton Corbijn
Depeche Mode performs on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 11/09
Avenue Q
Cleveland State University presents this musical that tells the story about a recent college grad who meets some rather odd characters after he moves into a shabby New York apartment in the struggle to find a job. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Girl from the North Country
This musical reimagines 20 Bob Dylan songs at it tells the story of a group of travelers whose lives intersect in Duluth, MN in the 1930s. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Nov. 19.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Hannigan Conducts Strauss
Barbara Hannigan guest conducts the Cleveland Orchestra as it takes on pieces by Haydn, Vivier, Ligeti and Strauss. The concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall, marks the conductor's Severance debut. Performances repeat tomorrow and Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Cleveland Play House presents this theatrical rendition of Mary Shelley's mad scientist who creates a nameless monster in the attempt to play God. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
The Weird and Wonderful World of Industrial Musicals
Tonight at 7:30 at the Cleveland Institute of Cinematheque, comedy writer Steve Young, the star of Dava Whisenant’s award-winning documentary Bathtubs Over Broadway
, will screen clips of ultra-rare films from his collection that can’t be seen anywhere else (twisted in-house musical infotainment from General Electric, Kellogg’s, American-Standard, Citgo, Purina, and more). Two Whisenant short comedies that Young wrote and starred in will also screen.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
FRI 11/10
Behind the Camera: A Christmas Story Official 40th Anniversary
Peter Billingsley (Ralphie) and the rest of the cast from A Christmas Story
will appear at Public Auditorium all weekend for autographs and photo opportunities at this event that celebrates the movie's 40th anniversary. A panel discussion takes place tonight at 7. Check the website for a complete schedule.
500 Lakeside Ave, clevelandfilm.com
.
Brit Floyd
Brit Floyd's 50 Years of Dark Side tour features more than two and a half hours of Pink Floyd music as it celebrates the psychedelic rock band's iconic album, 1973's The Dark Side of the Moon
. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
Chamber Music in the Atrium
This monthly concert series at the Cleveland Museum of Art places young musicians from the Cleveland Institute of Music in the CMA atrium. The concert features standards and "unknown gems." It begins at noon.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour
This show from Rock Hall Inductees (finally!) Depeche Mode will feature greatest hits, rarities and new songs from the synth pop band's latest effort, Memento Mori
, an album that delivers the kind of pop crossover tunes for which the group is known. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. 7:30 p.m.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Forest of Memories Opening Reception
The wonders of the natural world inspired this immersive multimedia installation of curated experiences. Using handmade sculptural elements, more than 35,000 LED lights, projection mapping and interactive sound, CIA students imagine a world "being reclaimed by nature and transformed into an extraordinary liminal space of maximalist possibilities." An opening reception takes place tonight at 6 at the Reinberger Gallery.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7461, cia.edu
.
Magic of Motown
Fifteen vocalists and a six-piece band will perform tunes by the Temptations, the Jackson Five, Diana Ross & the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson at this special performance that takes place tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Led by renowned finger picker Reverend Peyton, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band returns to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 8. The group embraces roadhouse blues on its latest effort, the grunge-y Dance Songs for Hard Times
, and the rough-around-the-edges songs should translate well live.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
SAT 11/11
Pete Correale
This comedian has appeared on renowned late-night shows including The Tonight Show
, Letterman
and Conan
. In addition, he's the co-host of The Pete and Sebastian Show
, one of the most popular comedy podcasts on air today. He performs tonight at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour
For the current tour, singer-songwriter A.J. Croce will perform his father Jim Croce’s songs, his own material and songs that influenced both of them. Croce's father died when he was only 2, but despite that traumatic setback, Croce has gone to have a successful career. Tonight's show at the Goodyear Theatre in Akron coincides with the release of The Definitive Croce
, a sprawling retrospective of Jim Croce’s work. The concert begins at 7:30.
1201 East Market St., Akron, goodyeartheater.com
.
An Evening with Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom
This special shows will feature songs from singer-songwriter Mike Doughty’s entire catalog, including his work with Soul Coughing, the '90s group that featured his tongue twisting lyrics set to groovy jazz/funk/rock rhythms. The set will also feature selections from all three Ghost of Vroom albums as well as his solo material. The show begins at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Festival of Laughs
Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bruce Bruce, Joe Torry and Special K will perform as part of this touring comedy festival that arrives tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
PHILADANCO!
Founded in 1970 by Joan Myers Brown, this dance company has a legacy of "breaking barriers and building bridges across cultural divides"; it' has become become one of Philadelphia’s premier dance companies and tours internationally. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 11/12
S.G. Goodman
This Kentucky-based alt-country singer-songwriter comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight in support of last year's critically acclaimed Teeth Marks. The talented Goodman even wrote a song that has become a hit for Tyler Childers and is slated to open for Childers when his arena tour commences next year. The show starts tonight at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
GZA and Fishbone — Truth And Swords Tour
Expect these two acts to tear the roof off the mutha as they bring their co-headlining tour to House of Blues. Rapper GZA has serious street cred. He's a founding member of Wu-Tang Clan. And ska punks Fishbone have played the club circuit since the '80s; they’re madcap live show inspired the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Public Space Revolution: The Fight to Make Cleveland a Livable City — 1978-2023
This special event at the Fairmount Center for the Arts in Novelty, OH features a dialogue with local art critic Steven Litt about Cleveland’s past, present and future plans for public spaces. The event begins at 3 p.m.
8400 Fairmount Rd., Novelty, 440-338-3171, fairmountcenter.org
.
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Some 13 years ago, this blues rock phenom from the UK won Best Female Vocalist at the British Blues Award. She’s been steadily performing and recording ever since. For this show at the Ohio Theatre, Taylor, who’s collaborated with serious blues dudes such as Joe Bonamassa and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, will perform songs from her extensive catalog as well as her latest effort, Nobody's Fool
. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Underground Railroad Lantern Walk
The Underground Railroad is a story of diverse people working together for a common goal. It is a story of heartbreak and hope. Today, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Ledges Shelter in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, costumed characters will lead patrons on a lantern hike to explore the dangerous realities of the Underground Railroad. Free tickets are available at 5 p.m. at the Ledges Shelter. Hikes leave every 20 minutes between 6 and 7 p.m. Hikes last approximately 1.5 hours.
701 Truxell Rd., Peninsula, 440-391-0067, nps.gov/places/000/ledges-shelter.htm
.
