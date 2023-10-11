15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 12-15)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Live Nation
Chris Tucker.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 10/12
Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour 2023
Best known for his role of Detective James Carter in the blockbuster Rush Hour
, comedian and actor Chris Tucker recently returned to the big screen to star opposite Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis in the Amazon Studio hit AIR
. Tonight at 8, he brings his the Legend Tour to the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cavaliers vs. Magic
After a few off-season acquisitions, the Cavs are poised to compete in the tough NBA Eastern Conference this season. The stars will likely rest for most if not all of the game, but key reserves should get some playing time tonight at 7 when Orlando Magic come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a preseason game.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Christmas Ale First Pour
Today at 11:30 a.m. at Great Lakes Brewing Company, the first Christmas Ale pour of the season will take place. Clevelanders jonesin' for a swig of the sweet stuff can stop by the Ohio City brewpub to have a pint or fill a growler; the brewpub menu will feature holiday favorites in honor of the celebration.
2516 Market Ave., 216-771-4404, greatlakesbrewing.com
.
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Tommy Emmanuel
Known as one of the greatest acoustic artists of all time, Tommy Emmanuel brings his complex fingerstyle technique to the Mimi Ohio Theatre tonight at 8. His PBS special, Accomplice LIVE!
, shows just how influential he's been and features some of his best-known songs and duets with people such as Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, and many others. Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams open the show.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Gladys Knight
The veteran R&B/soul singer performs tonight at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. If previous setlists are any indication, you can expect to hear hits such as "The Nitty Gritty," "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and "On and On" in addition to covers of tunes by the likes of Kris Kristofferson, Barbra Streisand and George Gershwin.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Mahler's Song of the Night
Baritone Simon Keenlyside joins music director Franz Welser-Möst for an evening of Mahler that'll feature the Seventh Symphony, sometimes called Song of the Night. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
New Soft Shoe
Thirteen years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
Gary Owen
Comedian Gary Owen has been entertaining audiences across America for more than a decade. He's not limited to the stage either, as he's had roles in the film Think Like a Man
and in Tyler Perry's show House of Payne
. Owen says he was always the class clown growing up and it has followed him into his adult life. Ebony magazine proclaimed him to be "Black America's Favorite White Comedian." Owen's set mainly focuses on his personal life and racial stereotypes. Catch his performance tonight at 7:30 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Oscar Peñas
Chicken or Pasta
, the latest album from jazz guitarist Oscar Peñas latest finds him returning to his jazz roots. Six-string electric bassist Moto Fukushima and drummer Richie Barshay, his regular rhythm tandem for the past 14 years, along with violinist Sara Caswell, a member of his working quartet since 2013, accompany the CatalanAmerican guitarist-compose, who's also joined by special guests guitarist Mike Stern and, pedal steel guitar ace Greg Leisz who help make the album really swing. The group performs tonight at the Bop Stop.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Paula Poundstone
This comedian can be heard weekly as the host of her comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. She is also a regular panelist on NPR's comedy news quiz show, Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!
She performs tonight at 7:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Red Rose Panic
The local group Red Rose Panic celebrates the release of its new single, "Trouble," with tonight's show at the Rialto Theatre in Akron. On it and other songs in its catalog, the band blends hip-hop and alternative pop.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com
.
The Wiz
A new production of the Tony-winning musical that's an adaptation of the Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz
arrives at Connor Palace this month for an extended run. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30. Performances continue through Oct. 22.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 10/13
Ace of Wands
Ace of Wands band leader Lee Rose started studying violin at age 10 but let the classical influence fall by the wayside as she segued into rock. Because of the way the group incorporates the instrument into its music, the violin adds a spooky vibe to the Toronto band's music. On tour in support of its latest album, Desiring
, the group performs tonight at 9 at the Happy Dog.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
Caesar's Forum Presents: A Fugitive's Lesson
Two absurdist comic European plays that intertwine sexual, ethical and legal responsibility to nonsensical ends makes up this play that concerns a professor and the frustrations evidenced by the ignorance of his pupil. Performances take place at 8 tonight and tomorrow night at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour
A live symphony will join this Christian rock group as it celebrates its 20th anniversary with tonight's show at the State Theatre. Expect to hear spiritually charged tunes such as “Only Jesus,” “Nobody,” “Praise You in This Storm” and “East to West.” The concert begins at 7.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
GroundWorks DanceTheater
The locally based dance theater celebrates its 25th anniversary season with a program of world premiere dance works by FLOCK (Alice Klock and Florian Lochner, former dancers with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago) and GroundWorks’ Artist in Residence Antonio Brown. The performance also features a revival of Founding Artistic Director David Shimotakahara’s acclaimed 2007 duet Sweet. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night at the Allen Theatre.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
LILIEAE EP Release
LILIEAE's Lydia Puccini and Kayleigh Hyland took an art class together when they attended Westlake High School several years ago. A mutual acquaintance put them back in touch with one another, and they formed the local alt-rock act LILIEAE. The group, which plays a mix of hard rock and ‘90s-style alternative rock, formed in 2019 and released its first EP that same year. It celebrates the release of its latest EP, the hard-rocking '90s alternative rock-influenced Pretend & Dare,
with a show that takes place tonight at 8 at the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood.
12112 Madison Ave, Lakewood, 216-227-2389, thewinchestermusictavern.com
.
Buffalo Nichols
Buffalo Nichols, Fat Possum’s first blues signing in nearly 20 years, comes to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 8 in support of his new album, The Fatalist
. The album's single offers the husky voiced singer's take on Blind Willie Johnson's original "You're Gonna Need Somebody on Your Bond." Local singer-guitarist Austin Walkin' Cane opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Pod Meets World Live: The Kids Wanna Jump! Tour
Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle host Pod Meets World, an iHeart Media podcast that finds them re-watching and earnestly reacting to their ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World
. Tonight at 7:30, they bring their live show to the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
SAT 10/14
An Evening with David Sedaris
Nominated for five Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album, writer David Sedaris, a terrific humorist, returns to the State Theatre tonight at 8.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Free Hispanic Heritage Month Concert
Sammy DeLeon y su Orquest plays this free concert at Mandel Concert Hall that will serve as a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The concert begins at 7p.m.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Ryan Hamilton
Appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
and Conan
and an opening spot for Jerry Seinfeld have helped comedian Ryan Hamilton. The good-natured comic who grew up in rural Idaho comes to the Mimi Ohio Theatre tonight at 8.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Harvest Festival
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow, Hale Farm & Village hosts Harvest Festival, a family-friendly event offers seasonal experiences such as apple cider pressing and butter churning, and pumpkin painting. You can learn how the pioneers of the region prepared for the winter months ahead through food preservation demonstrations too.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org
.
Brian Lisik & Hard Legs Album Release Party
Akron-based singer-songwriter Brian Lisik writes about the ghosts of his musical past (acts such as Peter Laughner, Link Wray and Daniel Johnston) on his latest effort, Nu Wreckard
. He celebrates the album's release with tonight's show at the Rialto Theatre in Akron. The concert begins at 7:30.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com
.
Reprise '23: A Benefit to Celebrate Refugees through Music
This inaugural fundraiser promises to be a "captivating evening" that brings together both renowned national and local musical acts, combined with the flavors of locally-prepared food from diverse refugee communities. It takes place tonight at 7 at Cleveland Public Theatre.
6415 Detroit Ave., 216-631-2727, reprisecleveland.org/
.
Rozi's Pumpkin Beer Tap Takeover
Rozi's hosts its annual Pumpkin Beer Tap Takeover today from opening to close (check the website for hours). Expect to find eight pumpkin beers on tap, including brews from local breweries such as Butcher & the Brewer, Bookhouse and Immigrant Son.
14900 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-221-1119, rozis.com
.
Spooky Pooch Parade
Now in its 16th year, the Spooky Pooch Parade attracts hundreds of dogs to Lakewood’s Madison Park. Scheduled to take place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. today, the event includes a festival within Madison Park, a parade and an awards presentation. It’s reportedly the only event of its kind within the region. There will be kids games, food and dog-related vendors, including rescue groups and other nonprofits offering canine-oriented goods and services. Kids are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and visit vendors for trick-or-treating. The parade commences at 2 p.m.
13029 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-529-6650, lakewoodalive.com
.
SUN 10/15
Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Browns will be coming off a bye week when they take on the San Francisco 49ers today at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The 49ers started the season with a big win and have emerged as one of the NFL's best teams.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
.
Renée Fleming and Friends
Tonight at 7 at Mandel Concert Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra presents soprano Renée Fleming, the Emerson String Quartet, pianist Simone Dinnerstein and special guest actress Merle Dandridge in a one-night only performance of music from Beethoven to Previn.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Stephen Sanchez
Driven by powerhouse vocals and a nostalgia for '60s rock, Angel Face
, the latest effort from singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez has plenty going for it. Inspired by the classic '50s and '60s love songs Sanchez listened to as a youth, the album leaves a lasting impression. Sanchez brings his tour in support of the album to House of Blues tonight.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
The Temptations and the Four Tops
These two classic soul/R&B groups bring their co-headlining tour to the State Theatre tonight at 7. The Temptations recently celebrated their 60th anniversary, and the Four Tops date back even further. They released their first single for Chess Records way back in 1956.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter