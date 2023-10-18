15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 19-22)

click to enlarge
Chelsea Handler comes to the State Theatre on Friday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend.
.
THU 10/19
The Wiz
A new production of the Tony-winning musical that's an adaptation of the Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz
arrives at Connor Palace this month for an extended run. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30. Performances continue through Oct. 22.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 10/20
Lewis Black: Off the Rails
The left leaning comedian who loves to rant about the state of U.S. politics brings his Off the Rails show to MGM Northfield Park tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Caesar's Forum Presents: A Fugitive's Lesson
Two absurdist comic European plays that intertwine sexual, ethical and legal responsibility to nonsensical ends makes up this play that concerns a professor and the frustrations evidenced by the ignorance of his pupil. Performances take place at 8 tonight and tomorrow night at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Carlo Wolff — Invisible Soul: Uncovering Cleveland's Underground Soul Scene
Tonight at 7 at Visible Voice Books, local author Carlo Wolff reads from his new book about Cleveland's underground soul scene. In it, Wolff meticulously traces the history of Cleveland artists who arguably didn't get the credit they deserve for the soul/R&B music they recorded in the '60s and '70s.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
.
Dracula: The Bloody Truth
Three actors play 40 different characters in this Great Lakes Theater adaptation of the classic vampire story. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Nov. 5.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
The Fifth Wheel
Two songs from this regional act's 1995 debut album, Nothing
, received commercial radio airplay, and the group opened for acts such as the Verve Pipe, LIVE, Alanis Morrisette, 10,000 Maniacs, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Edwyn Collins and Bob Dylan. It celebrates its 30th anniversary with tonight's show at Jilly's Music Room in Akron. The concert also celebrates the release of EPIC: Live at Peabody’s Down Under
. The music starts at 7:30.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Godfrey
Remember that 7Up guy? Good. Because he's in town tonight. Godfrey, who got his start during a 1980s viral soda campaign, is showing off at the Improv. Cast as the token black friend in every comedy ever made, he's best known as the token Black friend in 2001's Zoolander
. Godfrey's hot right now, touring the country and making regular appearances on Comics Unleashed
. His shows start at 7:30 and 10 tonight at the Improv, and he has additional shows at 6:30 and 9 tomorrow night.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch
A New York Times
best-selling author and advocate, comedian Chelsea Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed comedy special Revolution
. She brings her cheekily named Little Big Bitch tour to the State Theatre at 8 tonight.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Monsters vs. Syracuse Crunch
At 7 tonight and tomorrow night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Monsters take on the Syracuse Crunch in the first home games of the season.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Jessie Murph Presents the Cowboys and Angels Tour
Named an Artist to Watch by several media outlets, singer-songwriter Jessie Murph put out the single, “Cowboys and Angels,” earlier this year. More recently, Murph collaborated with Diplo and Polo G on “Heartbroken," a major hit. The singer-songwriter performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Third Friday
From 5 to 9 p.m., many of the 78th Street Studios resident artist studios and galleries will be open as part of this monthly event. There will be live music, and Local West, a Gordon Square sandwich shop, will serve food. BARneo will have a selection of adult beverages as well. Admission is free. third Friday of every month.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com
.
Eric Whitacre Conducts the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Nearly a decade after his wife's death, librettist Charles Anthony Silvestri collaborated with composer Eric Whitacre to create The Sacred Veil, a piece that press materials describe as a "deeply profound and moving choral work that grapples with love, loss, and its ensuing grief." Tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, Whitacre leads the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus as it performs the piece.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
SAT 10/21
Bob Dylan
The iconic singer-songwriter brings his Rough and Rowdy Ways to the Akron Civic Theatre tonight at 8. Given the way Dylan rearranges his classic tunes, you'll either love or hate his unique approach to performing live. The theater setting, however, seems to suit the 82-year-old and reviews of this tour have been generally positive.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
Fright Night: Masters of Horror A Burlesque Revue
Organizers of this burlesque show that begins tonight at 8:30 at the Beachland Ballroom promise that they have found "the most spooktacular acts from burlesque and brag" to perform. You can see for yourself if the show lives up to the hype.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Engelbert Humperdinck
One of the last of the old school lounge/soft rock singers who sings about romantic love like it’s something precious, Engelbert Humperdinck simultaneously hams it up and shows that he still takes his soft rock seriously in his campy live shows. The lounge singer returns to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7:30.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
I-X Trick or Treat Street
After a four-year hiatus, this Halloween event geared towards kids aged 10 and younger, returns to the I-X Center. It includes 12 trick-or-treating candy houses, rides and live entertainment. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow.
One I-X Center Drive, 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
.
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Cleveland Play House presents this theatrical rendition of Mary Shelley's mad scientist who creates a nameless monster in the attempt to play God. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through Nov. 12.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Midpark Midwest Magic Mini Field Trip
Regional acts Half Past Late, Four Times Louder, Sherry Lane, Faith in Failure, Girl Cologne, the Erly, Formerly Candice, Jonah Leatherman and Urban Honey will perform at this inaugural event that takes place at 4 p.m. at the Rialto Theatre in Akron.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com
.
A Night in Hollywood
Tonight at 8 at Mandel Concert Hall, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra plays music from blockbuster movies such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Beauty and the Beast.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert
This special screening of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert pairs the movie with live musicians and turntables that recreate Daniel Pemberton's award-winning score. The concert takes place tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Annie Zaleski - This is Christmas, Song by Song
Local author Annie Zaleski reads from her new book about her love for holiday songs, no matter how shlocky they may be. The event begins at 7 tonight at Visible Voice Books.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
.
SUN 10/22
Bootanical Bash
Today from noon to 5 p.m., the Cleveland Botanical Garden hosts a celebration of scarecrows and skeletons at its annual Bootanical Bash event. DJ Kris Koch will provide the spooky sounds. Tickets, are $28 per nonmember child, $28 per nonmember adult, $8 per member adult and $12 per member child.
11030 East Blvd., 216-721-1600, cbgarden.org
.
Will Butler + Sister Squares
Sister Squares — composed of Miles Francis, Julie Shore, Jenny Shore, and Sara Dobbs — have supported former Arcade Fire member Will Butler on tour as he’s promoted three albums under his own name, but the decision to call his latest project Will Butler + Sister Squares came from a desire to collaborate earlier on in the writing process. The groups perform tonight at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Singer-songwriter Rachel Bobbitt opens the show.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Dirty Dancing in Concert
Tonight at 7 at the State Theatre, the classic '80s film Dirty Dancing screens with a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
How We Won the House that Rock Built
Today at 3 p.m. at the Fairmount Center for the Arts, Michael Benz, Executive Advisor at Ciuni and Panichi, tells behind-the-scenes stories about how Cleveland landed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Light refreshments will be served. Advance reservations are recommended for the free lecture.
8400 Fairmount Rd., Novelty, 440-338-3171, fairmountcenter.org
.
KISS — End of the Road Tour
The veteran shock rockers bring their final tour (or so they say) to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30. As much as their crass commercialism makes rock 'n' roll purists cringe, singer-bassist Gene Simmons and singer-guitarist Paul Stanley have written some rousing numbers over the years. Expect to hear a greatest hits set that includes anthems such as "Detroit Rock City" and "I Love It Loud" alongside deeper tracks like "Black Diamond.".
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Mahani Teave
Pianist Mahani Teave made her debut at age 9 and pursued her piano studies in Chile, Berlin and Cleveland. She returned to Easter Island at age 30 and founded her island’s first music school, Toki Rapa Nui, a "self-sustaining ecological wonder that teaches children about renewable natural resources and their quickly fading cultural heritage." She performs today at 2 p.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Art. The concert is part of Tri-C’s Classical Piano Series,.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
The Zombies: Different Game Tour 23
Earlier this year, the Zombies celebrated the release of their new, album with multiple performances at this year’s SXSW Festival in Austin in March. A five-week sell-out tour back home in the U.K. followed, and now, the Rock Hall Inductees bring their tour in support of their latest album, Different Game
, to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The show starts tonight at 7:30.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
