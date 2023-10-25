15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 26-29)

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Kovert Creative
Michelle Wolf performs at Hilarities on Friday and Saturday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 10/26
The Book of Mormon
This irreverent musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries who haplessly travel halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. The play returns to the State Theatre tonight at 7:30. Performances continue through Sunday.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Dracula: The Bloody Truth
Three actors play 40 different characters in this Great Lakes Theater adaptation of the classic vampire story. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Nov. 5.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Just Nesh
Part of the first season of Comedy Central's Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
, this comedian from Chicago performs tonight at 7:30 at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Cleveland Play House presents this theatrical rendition of Mary Shelley's mad scientist who creates a nameless monster in the attempt to play God. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, where performances continue through Nov. 12.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Russell Dickerson
Southern Symphony
, the 2020 effort from this country singer-songwriter reflects every side of his personality as Dickerson sings about being a dad and a working class dude. Dickerson followed that album with last year's self-titled LP. Its mix of ballads ("Blame It on Being Young") and pop-fueled anthems ("Sorry") shows the country star's ability to draw from different musical genres. He performs tonight at 8 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour
A regular on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar
, where he appeared on frequently when not touring cities across the nation, Sam Morril has performed multiple stand-up sets on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
, The Late, Late Show with James Corden
and Conan
. He comes to the Mimi Ohio Theatre tonight at 7.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 10/27
Caesar's Forum Presents: A Fugitive's Lesson
Two absurdist comic European plays that intertwine sexual, ethical and legal responsibility to nonsensical ends makes up this play that concerns a professor and the frustrations evidenced by the ignorance of his pupil. Performances take place at 8 tonight and tomorrow night at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Cavaliers play their first regular season home game tonight at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. They will go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of the NBA's weaker teams, so we're optimistic about the Cavs getting the win. They'll face off against the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night at 7:30.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Experience 2023
An artists' reception for this free exhibit of the work of local artists takes place today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Beck Center for the Arts. While the participating artists are all based in Northeast Ohio, their roots run deep into other parts of the world, and the artwork shares stories of Guatemalan, Colombian and African-American culture.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
Giulio Cesare
Händel’s music carries the tale of this operatic masterpiece loosely based on true events of the Roman Civil War. Tonight's performance begins at 8 at the Helen, where performances continue through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Midnight
The veteran local metal band Midnight plays this special Halloween show at the Beachland Ballroom. Heavy hitters Black Death, Assault, Nunslaughter and Destructor share the bill. Doors open at 7 p.m.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
A Pop Punk Halloween Featuring TRUSS
The local hard rock act TRUSS will play a full Paramore covers set at this special Halloween show that takes place tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. In addition, This Summer will play a set of Fall Out Boy tunes, and Grant will play a set of Green Day songs. Costumes are encouraged.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Stage Fright
There will be adult beverages and signature mocktails, food from Ninja City, tarot card and palm readings and Halloween photo ops at this special 21+ event that takes place tonight at 7 at Near West Theatre. Proceeds from the event will benefit Near West Theatre's arts enrichment programming.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
.
J.J. Williamson
Nearly 20 years ago, comedian J.J. Williamson won the Bay Area Comedy Competition in Oakland, thus launching his career as a standup comic. He likes to joke about the things he goes through every day. He frequently jokes about dating. "I am not a baller — I'm an outlet baller," he says in one bit. "I'm a baller on a budget." He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 6:30 and 9 at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Michelle Wolf
Most famous for the acerbic routine she delivered at the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner, the talented Michelle Wolf recently served as the executive producer, writer and host of the critically acclaimed variety sketch series The Break with Michelle Wolf. The squeaky-voiced comedian performs tonight and tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Neil Zaza's One Dark Night... A Rock Symphony of the Macabre
The local guitarist brings his Halloween show to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8. Expect to hear his take on compositions by the likes of Beethoven, Metallica, Mozart, Black Sabbath, Chopin, the Beatles, Prokofiev and Led Zeppelin. Alice Cooper’s longtime set and stage designer came up with the show's light display.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
SAT 10/28
All Hale’s Eve
This adult only evening event includes music, spooky fun and multiple Trick "and" Treat stations located throughout the Hale Farm & Village grounds. Stations will feature paired sip and snack samplings from local breweries, wineries and cideries. It all gets going at 7 p.m.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org
.
Joe Gatto
Best known for the hit TV shows Impractical Jokers and The Misery Index, Joe Gatto, one of the founding members of the Tenderloins Comedy Troupe, brings his standup show to Connor Palace tonight at 7.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Halloweenus
Local acts such as the Buffalo Ryders and AJ and the Woods will perform at this party that takes place at 8:30 p.m. at Lake Affect Studios. There will be a costume contest, a photo booth and a jousting ring.
1615 East 25th St., 216-298-9018, facebook.com/lakeaffectstudios
.
I-X Trick or Treat Street
After a four-year hiatus, this Halloween event geared towards kids aged 10 and younger, returns to the I-X Center. It includes 12 trick-or-treating candy houses, rides and live entertainment. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow.
One I-X Center Drive, 216-676-6000, ixcenter.com
.
Kiss Me Deadly's 10th Annual Halloween Bash
Duo Decibel System, Anita Keys and Friends, Black Wolf and the Thief and Kiss Me Deadly perform at this annual Halloween bash at Becky's. Bands start at 8 p.m. and contests include a tater tot eating contest, consume contest and the KMD Halloween classic Adult Piñata Smash.
1762 E 18th St., 216-621-0055, beckysbar.com
.
Mushroomhead
When the local metal act Mushroomhead first formed in 1993, few critics imagined the group would still be going at it in 2014. And yet the masked band continues to be popular. Tonight, the local metal band celebrates 30 years of playing Halloween shows with this show at the Agora Theatre. Doors open at 6.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
WCSB's Halloween Ball
Local rockers This Moment In Black History, Rozwell Kid, Whiffler, Red Rose Panic, Telecult Powers, Charming Disaster, Stop the Presses and Bleeder perform at this annual Halloween bash put on by WCSB. Pinch & Squeal host the event, which takes place at the Beachland Ballroom. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SUN 10/29
Dale Hollow
Indie alt-country singer-songwriter Dale Hollow recently released his debut album, Hack of the Year, and racked up the accolades. His latest single, "Big Rig in the Sky," features twangy guitars and beautiful harmony vocals as Hollow spins an unconventional yarn about a kidnapping. The rising star brings his tour in support of the album to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Halloween Spooktacular
Cleveland Institute of Music musicians will dress up for this annual audience favorite concert that includes a costume contest for the audience. The performance begins at 2 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event. Last Sunday of every month.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Pod Save America
Politicians, journalists, comedians and activists will join former Obama administration officials and co-hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer to break down the political news of the week at this event that takes place at 7 tonight at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Wish Queen's Record Release Party for Saturnalia
For “Magic,” a single from her new album, Saturnalia
, local singer-songwriter Wish Queen recorded a music video at the Canton Palace Theatre. The evocative black and white clip recreates a 1920s magic show and the images perfectly suit the song's percolating synths and cooing vocals. Wish Queen celebrates Saturnalia
's release with tonight's show at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Radderall and tessas open at 8.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter