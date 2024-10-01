15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 3-6)

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
THU 10/03
All Dolled Up: 200 Years of Dolls and Miniatures Film Viewing Party and Exhibition Grand Opening
From porcelain and rag dolls to Barbie and American Girl, this exhibit at Western Reserve Historical Society includes dolls alongside life-sized fashion and historical images of children from the WRHS collection. In some cases, dolls or objects will be displayed alongside their life-sized counterparts, while other vignettes will open a window into the secret world of dolls. A film viewing party and exhibition grand opening takes place today from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is included with general admission to the museum.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org.
The Black Dahlia Murder & Dying Fetus
The two hard rock acts bring their co-headlining tour to the Agora. Black Dahlia Murder, which just released its tenth studio album, is riding high from the success of its new single, the heavy “Mammoth’s Hand,” which is partly inspired by a scene from Don Coscarelli’s 1982 film, The Beastmaster. The veteran metal band Dying Fetus recently released their new album, Make Them Beg For Death. Spite, Angelmaker and Vomit Forth share the bill. Doors are at 5:30 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
Chagrin Documentary Film Festival
Filmmakers many of their subjects from around the country will be on hand for this annual festival that takes place at venues in Chargin Falls. The festival expects to set a new record with 70 directors, who will discuss their various movies. It continues through Sunday. Find a schedule on the website.
cdff2024.eventive.org/welcome.
Harding Conducts Schumann
Daniel Harding conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight as it takes on pieces by Haydn, Walker and R. Schumann. The concert begins at 8 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances continue through Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Historic Haunts Walking Tour
Held in the residential areas surrounding the Gordon Square Arts District, Historic Haunts offers an immersive experience that blends Cleveland's rich history with "spine-tingling urban legends" such as Ray Caldwell, Garrett Morgan, May Dougan, and Bessie. West Clinton Historic Haunts runs today from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and tomorrow and Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 pm with tours leaving every 10 minutes.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org.
Ohio Mart
This annual event showcases more than 140 exhibitors working in a variety of media, including sculpture, garden art, paintings, clothing, woodwork, pottery, home décor and jewelry. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, where it continues through Sunday.
714 North Portage Path, Akron, 330-836-5533, stanhywet.org.
Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters
On tour in support of a rocking new album, Love & Hate in Desperate Places, the curmudgeonly actor and musician and his backing band, the Boxmasters, perform tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
Uz Jsme Doma
The art rock band out of Prague returns to the Beachland Tavern. The group's roots date all way back to the 1980s, and frontman Miroslav Wanek has somehow kept the group together (with a few different lineups) all this time. Expect to hear Zappa-inspired music that embraces unconventional rhythms and beats. The show begins at 8 p.m. Da Land Brass Band opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
FRI 10/04
Cleveland Beer Week Neighborhood Crawl — Kamms Corner
Cleveland Beer Week kicks off with this special event that features eight special beers brewed for the occasion. Check in at West Park Station at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. Advance tickets preferred, but tickets will be available at the door only if space remains. Proceeds benefit Rec2Connect, Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and the Malone Scholarship Program.
clevelandbeerweek.org.
Fall Fest
There will be live music and kids activities at this special celebration that takes place today from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Yard at StoneWater in Highland Heights. The event will also include a donuts and fritter stand, a hot cider stand, a fall beer tasting stand, pumpkin kegs and a full bar.
1 Club Dr., Highland Heights, 440-461-4653, stonewatergolf.com.
GlamGore: Haunted Hoedown
Produced, marketed, and hosted by local celeb Anhedonia Delight, GlamGore has established itself as a "successful and empowering presence" in the Cleveland drag scene and beyond. Tonight's Wild West-themed show at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights features Pepper Bupphet, Leia Way LeStat, Ryder Slowly and Snot Rockette. Doors open at 8.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
Marianas Trench
This Canadian band is headlining shows across the country for the first time since 2019 on their Force of Nature Tour. With its urgent vocals and dramatic synthesizer fills, the stirring single "Lightning and Thunder” finds the group in good form. It performs tonight at 6:30 at the Agora. Cassadee Pope and PIAO open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
A Midsummer Night's Dream
A group of would-be actors engage in "a joyful celebration of love lost, transformed and restored" in Shakespeare's classic comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream. The Great Lakes Theater production of the play opens tonight at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where it continues through Oct. 27.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
MIX: Bailamos
Tonight's monthly MIX event at Cleveland Museum of Art features Ropa Vieja, a five-piece Northeast Ohio–based party band that performs Latin American hits in salsa, bachata, merengue, and reggaeton and DJ Chevi Red, who spins music in English and Spanish focusing on Latin genres and R & B. Themed food and drink item will be available as well as the event celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.
Niko Moon
This country singer-songwriter has written songs for Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Rascal Flatts and Morgan Wallen. He performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
My Morning Jacket
To date, this terrific Kentucky-based band has released nine studio albums that provide a showcase for eccentric singer-songwriter Jim James. On their most recent release, 2021’s My Morning Jacket, they tried to capture the intensity of their live shows and songs such as the bluesy "Never in the Real World" feature gritty guitars and synthesizer swells. The group performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Negativland + SUE-C: We Can Really Feel Like We're Here
This special event at moCa Cleveland will begin with a screening of Stand by For Failure: A Documentary about Negativland, and members of the experimental group will participate in a Q&A and then perform. Visual artist Sue-C will provide the immersive visuals. The event starts at 7:30 p.m.
11400 Euclid Ave, 2164218671, mocacleveland.org.
Marc Lee Shannon Release Party
Semi-regular jam sessions with brothers Dean Anshutz (Red Wanting Blue) and Kurt Anshutz (Easton Union) and guitarist Michael Weber Jr. (the Michael Weber Show) at the Jenks Building in Cuyahoga Falls have proven to be particularly fruitful for singer-songwriter Marc Lee Shannon, who just recorded his first album with the group. The concert to celebrate its release begins at 7 p.m. at the Rialto Theatre in Akron.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com.
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
After absorbing some old-school country thanks to a boyfriend who had good musical taste, singer-songwriter Sarah Shook put her first band together in 2010 and started playing bars around her Chatham County, NC home. The seasoned alt-country band returns to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Strictly Gershwin
Tulsa Ballet, Cleveland Ballet and Cleveland Pops will all team up for this tribute to the music of George and Ira Gershwin. The performance takes place tonight at 7:30 at the State Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
SAT 10/05
Matt Fraser: America's Top Psychic Medium
The man who bills himself as "America's top psychic medium" performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Guardians vs. TBD
After winning 90+ games during the regular season, the Guardians secured the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs. They'll begin their request to return to the World Series with today's game at Progressive Field. They'll play again at Progressive Field on Monday.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians.
Harvest Festival
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow, Hale Farm & Village hosts Harvest Festival, a family-friendly event offers seasonal experiences such as apple cider pressing and butter churning, and pumpkin painting. Other harvest activities can be seen at the Saltbox House herb garden (funded and maintained by the Bath Gamma Garden Club) where herbs will be harvested and preserved for use during the winter, and at First Settlement where cooking demonstrations will happen.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org.
Carly Pearce
As part of a tour in support of her critically acclaimed fourth studio album, hummingbird, the singer-songwriter comes to the Agora tonight at 7. The twangy single "Truck on Fire" possesses a real defiance as Pearce uses the song to narrate a story of taking vengeance on a unfaithful lover. Karley Scott Collins opens the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com.
A Spooky Season Double Feature
This Spooky Season Double Feature at Imposters Theatre features a completely improvised original scary movie and a brand new episode of Scooby Doo, all based on suggestions from the audience. The show begins at 9:30 p.m.
4828 Lorain Ave., 216-471-8073, imposterstheater.com.
Ohio Taco and Tequila Festival
This event that takes place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Crushers Stadium in Avon Lake will feature tequila and tacos along with live music and other activities.
2009 Baseball Blvd., Avon, 440-934-3636, lakeeriecrushers.com.
Yard Act
The quirky, Gorillaz-like Leeds, UK-based indie rock act comes to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The current tour supports the band's new album, Where’s My Utopia?, a collection of sonically dense tunes that makes use of scratchy samples and funky bass and drums. The show begins at 8:30 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
SUN 10/06
Alec Benjamin
Since his debut in 2018, this singer-songwriter has had hits with emo-ish singles "Let Me Down Slowly (ft. Alessia Cara)," “If We Have Each Other," "Water Fountain" and "Jesus In L.A." On tour to support his third studio album, 12 Notes, he performs tonight at 6:30 at House of Blues. Matt Hansen opens the show.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
An Evening with Gong
This space rock band from the 1960s has recently been revived and released the critically acclaimed The Universe Also Collapses in 2019 and a live album, Pulsing Signals, in 2022. On a rare U.S. tour, the group performs at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Joe Gatto
Best known for TV shows such as Impractical Jokers and The Misery Index, comedian Joh Gatto brings his standup show to E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron as his Let's Get Into It tour rolls into town. Gatto is also the co-host of the Two Cool Moms podcast that recently kicked off its second season, and Messing with People, his new comedy special, is out now via YouTube.
198 Hill St., Akron, 330-972-7570, ejthomashall.com.
Melvin Seals & JGB
A jam band pioneer, Jerry Garcia Band keyboardist Melvin Seals brings his backing band JGB to the Kent Stage tonight at 7:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
Witch Perfect
The live singing parody of the Disney film Hocus Pocus comes to the Agora Theatre. The show features performers from RuPaul's Drag Race. It begins at 5 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
Nilüfer Yanya
British singer-songwriter Nilufer Yanya says that when she was younger, she really didn't think about the significance of having parents who were visual artists. But that background has clearly influenced the songs on her new album, My Method Actor, a collection of carefully crafted low-key pop tunes. Yanya performs tonight at 7:30 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
