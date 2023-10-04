15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 5-Oct. 8)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
THU 10/05
14th Annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival
More than 50 filmmakers will be on hand for the 14th Annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival that takes place today through Sunday. The festival features intimate Q & A sessions following the films, panel discussions and celebrations . CDFF has been a regular on MovieMaker
’s “Top 50 Film Fests Worth the Admission Fee." Screenings will take place at nine different venues.
chagrinfilmfest.org
Adrienne Iapalucci
Comedian Adrienne Iapalucci won the first ever People’s Choice award at the New York Comedy Festival and made her debut on NBC’s Last Comic Standing
. She has since appeared on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar
and other late night talk shows. She performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where she has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace
inspired this electro-pop opera from award-winning composer (and Lakewood, OH native) Dave Malloy. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Tchaikovsky's Second Symphony
Tchaikovsky began work on Symphony No. 2 while staying just outside of Kyiv. One of his most joyful compositions, the piece incorporates Ukrainian folk songs. The Cleveland Orchestra will play the piece tonight. It'll also play a percussion concerto commissioned for Christoph Sietzen, who'll perform with the orchestra. The concert begins at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall, where performances continue through Saturday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Theo Von: Return of the Rat
Comedian and writer Theo Von is best known as the host of TBS's hit weekly hidden camera prank show Deal with It
as well as Yahoo!'s insanely popular daily recap show, Primetime In No Time
. Von is also the twisted mind behind CrankTexts.com
, wherein he texts random numbers and gets into bizarre conversations with total strangers. He performs tonight at 7:30 and tomorrow night at 8 at the Masonic as he brings his Return of the Rat show to town.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
West Clinton Historic Haunts Walking Tour
Taking place on today, tomorrow and Saturday, this family-friendly interactive walking tour visits residential areas in the Gordon Square Arts District. Tickets are $10 for adults, but the tours are free for youth ages 15 and younger. Tours leave every 10 minutes from Near West Theatre.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
The Wiz
A new production of the Tony-winning musical that's an adaptation of the Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz
arrives at Connor Palace this month for an extended run. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 10/06
Caesar's Forum Presents: A Fugitive's Lesson
Two absurdist comic European plays that intertwine sexual, ethical and legal responsibility to nonsensical ends makes up this play that concerns a professor and the frustrations evidenced by the ignorance of his pupil. Performances take place at 8 tonight and tomorrow night at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Bobby Collins
Comedian Billy Collins has a sense of confidence that makes him relatable and appealing to any audience. He jokes about the truth and everyday experiences such as his confusion while watching his daughter master technology and the difference between living in New York and California. He also has jokes about why he dislikes Mexican food, growing up in New York, the aging of his parents and attempting to run a 10k. He performs at 7 tonight and at 6 and 8:15 tomorrow night at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Mass Hysteria Improv Comedy Fest
This weekend comedy event includes six shows featuring both local talent and visiting headliners from Pittsburgh and Los Angeles. Frankly Scarlett, an all-female improv and sketch group from Pittsburgh, headlines tonight. Tomorrow, Gym Rats starring Edgar Blackmon ( History of the World Part 2
) and Dana Quercioli (Mystery Science Theater 3000
) headline. The weekend will conclude on Sunday with four different workshop opportunities. It takes place at Imposters Theater, and festival passes to all the performances cost $65.
4828 Lorain Ave., 216-471-8073, imposterstheater.com
MIX: Mad Hatter
At an evening inspired by the hat of the Mad Hatter, the famous Alice in Wonderland character, whose hat bears the marking of “10/6," local favorites Nathan-Paul & the Admirables and Mango Mirage will perform as part of this MIX party that takes place at 6 p.m. at Cleveland Museum of Art. Food, cocktails, beer and wine will be available to purchase from Bon Appétit.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents The Greatest Show On Earth
The long-running circus that proclaims itself to be "the greatest show on earth" comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend. Things get underway tonight at 7 and three shows take place tomorrow and two take place on Sunday.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Rio Album Release with Trevor Rabin
Today at 5 p.m. at the Rock Hall, producer and guitarist Trevor Rabin, who famously took YES to commercial success in the '80s, appears at the Rock Hall for an interview with VP of Education, Jason Hanley. Rabin will sign copies of his new release, Rio
, which will be available for purchase.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
SAT 10/07
American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Benefit Concert Featuring Jesse McCartney
Since 1993, the American Cancer Society MSABC campaign has united communities, companies and individuals with the collective goal to end breast cancer as we know it. Over the past two decades, the 3- to 5-mile non-competitive walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement. In support of this cause, Jesse McCartney will perform his greatest hits at this benefit concert, which begins at 8 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
The Brook & the Bluff
This Birmingham, AL-based band featuring two brothers and a few close neighbors has become one of the most successful young folk-rock bands. The most recent single, "Headfirst," is a great starting point. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Margaret Cho: Live and Livid
A five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee whose career now dates back decades, Margaret Cho has helped pave the way in comedy for other women and members of underrepresented groups. She performs tonight at 8 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Food Truck Challenge
The Food Truck Challenge returns to Crocker Park today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cleveland’s best food trucks will compete to win one of the “best of…” categories being judged. There will be live music, kid-friendly activities and vendors. Winners will be crowned by a panel of guest judges and local foodies in eight categories beginning at 3:15 p.m. Admission is free.
189 Crocker Park Blvd., Westlake, crockerpark.com
A Halloween Double Feature with Marc Price and Radkey
Trick or Treat and Demons
will screen today at the Lorain Palace Theatre, and actor Marc Price from Trick or Treat
will be on hand for the special screening along with hostess Laura "Lenora" Wimbels. Actress Geretta Giancarlo from Demons
will also be participating in a post-screening Q&A as well. Radkey and Funeral Proposals will be the musical guests. Doors open at 2 p.m.
617 Broadway Ave., Lorain, 440-245-2323, lorainpalace.org
Stavros Halkias: The Fat Rascal Tour
This popular comedian, actor and writer has appeared in Comedy Central’s Stand Up Featuring
series and recently starred in the independent film Salesmen
. He brings his Fat Rascal Tour to the State Theatre tonight at 7.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Harvest Festival
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow, Hale Farm & Village hosts Harvest Festival, a family-friendly event offers seasonal experiences such as apple cider pressing and butter churning, and pumpkin painting. You can learn how the pioneers of the region prepared for the winter months ahead through food preservation demonstrations too.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org
Anthony Jeselnik
The first-ever standup to appear on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, comedian Anthony Jeselnik performs at 7 and 9:30 tonight at the Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
SUN 10/08
Jan Bartoš
Pianist Jan Bartoš will showcase composers from his native Czech Republic for his Cleveland debut in the Classical Piano Series presented by Cuyahoga Community College. Bartoš will perform works by Kabeláč, Janáček and Smetena at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Museum of Art. The performance is free, but tickets are required.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!
The popular R&B singer revisits the hits he had with his group Tony! Toni! Toné!, and he'll also play songs he has written for and with other people. The show begins tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
