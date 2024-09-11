15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 12-15)

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
THU 09/12
2024 Cleveland Pinball & Arcade Show
The Cleveland Pinball & Arcade Show that takes place today through Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Independence will feature 120+ pinball machines, pinball tournaments, classic arcade games, entertainment and guest speakers. The machines will be free to play with admission. Kids 12 and younger enter and play for free.
6001 Rockside Rd., Independence., clevelandpinballshow.com.
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com.
Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays have hovered around the .500 mark all season long. The team, which plays in the tough AL East, swings into town tonight for a four-game series against the Guardians. First pitch is at 6:40.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians.
An Evening with Jake Shimabukuro
The ukulele superstar will perform songs off his newest album, the forthcoming Blues Experience, as well as other tunes from his back catalog at this show at the Kent Stage. He's recently issued a ukulele-centric rendition of the '60s hit "Whiter Shade of Pale." Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
Outlaw Music Festival
Rock Hall inductees Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp headline this annual touring festival that celebrates the rougher and tougher side of country music (hence the term "outlaw"). The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Pride & Prejudice
Based on a Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice centers on the outspoken Elizabeth Bennet, a woman who shows no interest in marriage until she meets the handsome, enigmatic Mr. Darcy. Cleveland Play House presents this rendition of the play at the Allen Theatre. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through Sept. 29.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
A View From the Bridge
Cain Park in Cleveland Heights hosts the performance of this Arthur Miller play about an Italian-American family. Tonight's performance takes place at 7, and performances continue through Sunday
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
FRI 09/13
Baldassarre Rock Orchestra: A Whole Lotta Zeppelin
The talented local guitarist Carl Baldassarre brings his Led Zeppelin tribute to House of Blues tonight at 6:30. Baldassarre promises he'll play "all your favorites, some deep cuts and lots of surprises."
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Billy Joel & Rod Stewart
These two classic rock stars have certainly delivered the hits over the years. Notably, Joel has had 33 Top 40 hits, starting with 1973's "Piano Man." His latest single, "Turn the Lights Back On," is yet another evocative ballad. Stewart, for his part, has had success both as a solo artist and with the Faces (and he's a two-time Rock Hall Inductee). He just returned with Swing Fever, his 33rd studio album. This co-headlining show begins at 7 at Huntington Bank Field.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, huntingtonbankfield.com.
Descendents and Circle Jerks
The two veteran punk acts out of California team up for this tour that brings them to the Agora tonight at 6:30. Drummer Bill Stevenson formed the Descendents way back in 1977, and the Circle Jerks came together in 1979 when former Black Flag vocalist Keith Morris and Redd Kross guitarist Greg Hetson decided to start a band. Expect retrospectives of their length careers at tonight's show. Surfbort opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
An Evening with Crystal Gayle
One of the early country pop acts, Crystal Gayle became a crossover success in the 1970s when her tunes found their way onto the Billboard charts. She comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30 where she'll perform songs from her extensive discography.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
Parker McCollum's Burn It Down Tour
Country star Parker McCollum made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and now sells out venues across the country. The 2022 Academy of Country Music New Male Artist of the Year has had hit singles such as "Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved By You," "Handle on You and the anthemic "Burn It Down." He performs tonight at 7:30 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Nicki Minaj
This actress and female rap star made a big splash earlier this year when her latest album, Pink Friday 2, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its arrival. The chart-topping album reportedly makes gives her most No. 1s on the Billboard 200 by a female rapper ever. She comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 9.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Shubh Saran
This New York-based guitarist draws from progressive rock and fusion and classical and contemporary Indian music. He performs tonight at 7:30 at CODA. Da Land Brass Band and Abstract Sounds open the show.
2247 Professor Ave, 216-274-1200, danteboccuzzi.com/coda/.
Sky Creature with Tony Orrico
The Transformer Station hosts this two-hour immersive, multimedia collaboration between art-rock band Sky Creature and dancer/ raphic artist Tony Orrico. New York City–based Sky Creature mixes contemporary classical music with ambient rock, and Orrico creates life-size graphite works using his entire body. The event begins at 7 p.m.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.
Spider-Man:Across The Spider-Verse Live In Concert
As equally compelling as its predecessor, the Oscar-winning animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse screens tonight at Connor Palace. As a bonus, live music will accompany the screening, giving the movie a whole new feel. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
SAT 09/14
Chalk Festival
This annual festival features sidewalk artistry by professional chalk artists and local community groups, families, and individuals, all using Cleveland Museum of Art’s south plaza and walkways that wind through the Fine Arts Garden and down to Wade Lagoon as a colorful canvas. A modern expression of a Renaissance tradition from 16th-century Italy in which beggars copied paintings of the Madonna by Raphael and his contemporaries using chalk on the plazas outside cathedrals, the festival takes place from noon to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.
Morgan James
While becoming a successful Broadway singer, Morgan James cut her first solo album, Morgan James Live: A Celebration of Nina Simone, at a New York jazz club. That album launched a successful recording career that's still going strong. James returns to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
Legends in Concert
Celebrity impersonators descend on MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage for this special event. Expect to see and hear from impersonators of rock and pop divas such as Madonna, Tina Turner, Dolly Parton and Annie Lennox, all of whom are Rock Hall Inductees. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Jeff Lynne's ELO: The Over and Out Tour
Jeff Lynne, the mastermind behind '80s hitmakers Electric Light Orchestra, comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8 as the band's farewell tour rolls into town. A co-founder and member of the Travelling Wilburys together with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty as well as a producer and collaborator with the Beatles, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh and Bryan Adams, Lynne is reportedly in fine form for this farewell tour and received rave reviews when the trek launched in Palm Springs, CA last month.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
A Suicide Prevention Week Day Party Cookout
A.D. Jackson, owner of Lounges Content Studio, has teamed up with Laura Meyer, founder of ConfiDance Cleveland, Restoration Heights Church and DJ Step One for this special suicide prevention event that takes place today from noon to 4 p.m. at Lounges Content Studio. There will be music, dancing and food, and the event also includes one free glass of wine with each ticket.
1547 St. Clair NE, loungescontentstudio.com.
Waterloo Arts Fest 2024
The annual arts festival returns to the Waterloo Arts District today at noon. In addition to the many vendors who'll be on hand for the event, the Beachland Ballroom's outdoor stage will feature performances by The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., Big Hoke and Sugar Mules. The event is free and it runs until 7 p.m. waterlooartsfest.org.
SUN 09/15
Buzzcocks
With founding guitarist Steve Diggle now at the helm, this UK punk band returned with new material in 2022. The accessible album, Sonics in the Soul, features the mix of pop and punk for which the band is known. The group comes to House of Blues for a 6:30 p.m. show.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert
In 2023, the indie singer-songwriter took on the famous Bob Dylan concert from 1966, which she covered song-for-song on a live album. There's not much deviation from the originals, but Cat Power's trembling voice suits the material well. Expect to hear tunes from it tonight at 8 at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com.
Shane Mauss
Shane Mauss brings his comedy and science show, A Better Trip, to Hilarities tonight at 7. Combining his humor and vast experience and knowledge in the world of science and psychedelics and backed by a vivid display of custom visuals and animations, Mauss will deliver an immersive psychedelic comedy experience that goes beyond a traditional stand-up show.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.
Dan Miraldi
Over the past 15 years, this singer-songwriter who's originally from Cleveland has created an extensive body of work totaling to eight studio full-length albums and eight EPs in his solo catalog alone. Best known for mixing retro-inspired rock and roll and power-pop with singer-songwriter storytelling sensibilities, he reunites with his backing band, the Albino Winos, for tonight's show that takes place at 7 at the Winchester in Lakewood.
12112 Madison Ave, Lakewood, 216-227-2389, thewinchestermusictavern.com.
Ojos Brillantes
This mystery band (check out the Spanish translation for a clue) performs tonight at the Beachland Ballroom. Omaha-based indie rockers Neva Dinova, a band that hails from the same city as Ojos Brillantes, will open. The show begins at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Sum 41 and the Interrupters
On what it claims will be its final tour, Sum 41 will celebrate its 27-year career with this show at Blossom. The band has just put out the double album, Heaven :x: Hell. The show begins at 7 p.m. The Interrupters and Many Eyes open.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Bassem Youssef
A heart surgeon in Egypt who, in the middle of the Arab Spring, became the host of the largest political satire show in the history of the Arab World, Bassem has won awards for championing freedom of the press. He brings his latest tour to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Tonight's concert begins at 7.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
