15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 21-24)

Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR
Parkway Drive comes to Jacobs Pavilion on Friday.
.
THU 09/21
Amadeus
Richard Kaufman conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Mandel Concert Hall as it plays the orchestral underscore during a screening of the classic period film Amadeus
. The concert begins at 7:30, and performances also take place tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Digable Planets Reachin' 30th Anniversary Tour
The hip-hop group celebrates the 30th anniversary of the LP Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space)
with tonight's show at House of Blues. The album's single, the jazzy "Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)," showed the extent to which jazz and hip-hop could be married to produce commercially successful music. The concert begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Bubba Dubb
Celebrities such as Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A Smith, 50cent, Snoop Dogg and Gillie the Kid have borrowed catchphrases from this popular comedian who's known for his Snitching on Rogers skits he posts on YouTube and Instagram. He performs tonight at 7:30 at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Fashion After Dark Grand Opening Ceremony
This new exhibit at the Western Reserve Historical Society will simulate the atmosphere of an evening on Euclid Avenue near the end of the 19th century with immersive lighting and sound. It opens with a special ceremony that takes place tonight at 6. Tickets cost $40, $20 for WRHS members.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
.
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Syndrome
Comedic actresses Amy Poehler and Tina Fey celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, stories and convertainment in this show that takes place tonight at 8 at the State Theatre. Performances continue through Sunday.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles have accrued one of baseball's best records and remain in contention despite playing in the very competitive AL East. They arrive tonight for a four-game series at Progressive Field. First pitch is at 7:10.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians.
Skerryvore
Over the last 16 years, Skerryvore has evolved from playing Scottish West Coast halls and bars to festivals around the world. On six studio albums, the band fuses folk, trad, rock and pop. Tonight's concert begins at 8 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
The Tempest
The exiled Duchess of Milan must decide whether to move forward or dwell in the anger of the past in this Shakespeare play presented by Cleveland Play House. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Helen, where performances continue through Sept. 30.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Thurgood
Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall devoted his life to championing justice and equality for all people, and this biographical play chronicles the man's many achievements. It stars film, TV, and regional theater veteran Lester Purry, Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Oct. 1.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Waco Brothers
A Chicago-based alt-country outfit that punk rocker Jon Langford started in the mid-’90s, the Waco Brothers recently regrouped after they lost drummer Joe Camarillo to a stroke in 2021. They’d often been joined onstage by violinist Jean Cook and drummer Dan Massey (ex-Robbie Fulks), who've now become permanent members. The ensemble returns to the Music Box Supper Club tonight at 7:30.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Warren Zeiders
Last year, country singer-songwriter Warren Zeiders' 717 Tapes: The Album
, a collection of all of Zeiders’ critically acclaimed 717 Tapes
singles, EP tracks and a few new songs in a single package, came out to critical acclaim. In addition, Zeiders made his Grand Ole Opry debut that same year. He brings his Pretty Little Poison tour to the Agora. A Thousand Horses open the show. Doors open at 7 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
FRI 09/22
Carmen and Other Works
This new interpretation of Carmen promises to deliver a "tale of passion, romance and sensuality." Performances take place at 7 tonight and tomorrow night at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Claud
The first signing to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records in 2020, the indie singer-songwriter Claud has returned with a new record, Supermodels
, which press materials describe as "an immaculate follow-up, a confident diary of the mercury of life and love in one’s early 20s."
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
Devotional 2023
An annual two-night tribute to Akron's great New Wave/punk band Devo commences tonight at 7 at the Beachland Ballroom. Day Two takes place tomorrow at 3 p.m. at the same venue. Vendors will be on hand selling memorabilia, and you can expect to hear tribute acts play Devo songs as well.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Jess Hilarious
This comedian has worked with acts such as Bruce Bruce, Anthony “AJ” Johnson, Rickey Smiley and Reginald Ballard during the course of her comedy career, which launched when some of her skits went viral. She performs at 7:30 tonight and at 6:30 and 9 tomorrow night at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
IngenuityFest 2023: Biologies & Geologies
Dedicated to a rebirth, this year's IngenuityFest will explore how human innovation impacts the Earth. "IngenuityFest 2023 is a journey through crystal caverns, aquatic landscapes and more, at once whimsical and wholly serious in its dedication to environmental stewardship, sustainability and innovation and human invention," reads a press release about the annual event.There will be unique performance spaces, original works, and hundreds of exhibitors, performers and artisans. The event runs today through Sunday at IngenuityLabs.
5401 Hamilton Ave., 216-589-9444, ingenuitycleveland.org
.
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace inspired this electropop opera from award-winning composer (and Lakewood, OH native) Dave Malloy. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Oct. 8.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Parkway Drive
This Australian metalcore band that takes its name from the street where their home rehearsal space and live venue was located formed in 2003 and immediately caught on with the emo/screamo Warped Tour crowd. The group performs tonight at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion. The Amity Affliction, Northlane and Make Them Suffer open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Mike Polk Jr. Show Live
If you’ve seen local comedian Mike Polk Jr., the man behind the Hastily Made Cleveland Tourism Video, the Factory of Sadness video (parts one and two), Last Call Cleveland comedy troupe and The Mike Polk Jr. Show, perform live, you know he really thrives on having an audience at his disposal. He hosts the Mike Polk Jr. Show Live tonight at 9 in the Frolic Cabaret room at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Towpath Strolls
Part of a weekly series, this special family friendly activity takes place today from 5 to 8 p.m. along a half mile section of the Towpath Trail in Tremont. From polka lessons to a nature scavenger hunt and more, each Friday offers a new way to get outside. It's free.
1201 University Rd., canalwaypartners.com/events/2023/09/08/towpath-strolls-2023
.
SAT 09/23
2nd Annual Cleveland Dożynki Polish Harvest Celebration
This event at the Polish-American Cultural Center will feature Polish folk dancing, 50/50 and gift basket raffles, free tours of the center, ethnic vendors, and seating both indoors and outside in, the Cultural Center garden. The John Góra & Górale band from Toronto will perform. It all starts at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $20.
6501 Lansing Ave., Newburgh Heights, 216-883-2828, polishcenterofcleveland.org/
.
50th Anniversary Splashdown Celebration
This event honors honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Command Module on display in the NASA Glenn Visitor Center at the Science Center. Jack R. Lousma, one of the astronauts who flew on the command module’s mission, will be on hand for the event. Admission to the Science Center is free in honor of the occasion.
601 Erieside Ave., 216-694-2000, greatscience.com
.
Ashnikko
Recorded with longtime collaborators Slinger and Oscar Scheller (Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Rina Sawayama), Ashnikko's debut studio album suggests the singer and rapper is a superstar in the making. The catchy "Worms" shows off her ability to rap and sing over undulating beats, delivering a good does of attitude without resorting to the kind of braggadocio that characters so much hip-hop and pop music these days. Ashnikko brings her Weedkiller Tour to the Agora tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Greta Van Fleet — Starcatcher World Tour
Greta Van Fleet, a young band from Frankenmuth, MI of all places, left a lasting impression when it performed at the Agora in 2018. At that show, the band concluded with a two-song encore that delivered a knockout punch as the band played the ominous sounding “Black Smoke Rising,” a tune with a terrifically trippy mid-song interlude that verged on prog rock. It turned into a righteous sing-along as did the final number “Safari Song,” a song that with its references to “mama” and “lady” could have been the b-side from a long-lost Zeppelin tune. Expect a similarly intense performance when the band plays Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Heights Music Hop
The annual showcase for local bands returns to Cleveland Heights today. Local acts such as AJ & the Woods, Apostle Jones and Brent Kirby are slated to perform, and organizers will publish a special commemorative program to mark the event's 10th anniversary. Consult the website for a full schedule. futureheights.org/programs/heights-music-hop/
.
Helmet
Led by guitar hero Page Hamilton, the veteran hard rock act performs tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Having formed in New York in the '90s, the band has amassed quite a catalog and will even preview songs from a forthcoming new album due out later this year.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
The Sip at Cain
The inaugural Sip At Cain festival promises to offer "the perfect blend of taste, entertainment, and camaraderie," as it's put in a press release. The event begins at 2 p.m. at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Kevin James Thornton
This self-reflective comedian who often jokes about about growing up gay in a religious community comes to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights tonight at 8. Quin Lamar opens the show.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Yellowcake Grand Opening
Yellowcake Shop hosts a Barbie-style grand opening today from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be food, drinks, entertainment, and self-care and beauty stations available from local vendors and businesses. The event will also launch the YC Barbie pink capsule collection and feature performances by local drag queens, gift raffles, mystery bags and special event pricing.
5218 Detroit Ave., 216-236-4073, yellowcakeshop.com
.
SUN 09/24
Browns vs. Tennessee Titans
After making the playoffs three years in a row, the Tennessee Titans took a step back last year and finished the season a disappointing 7-10. They'll be looking to regain form this season, and the defense-minded team will visit Cleveland Browns Stadium today at 1 p.m. to take on the Browns, who'll be recovering from a horrible loss at Pittsburgh earlier this week.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
.
Godsmack
A nu-metal band that just won't quit, Godsmack has delivered 11 No. 1 singles in the course of a career that dates back to the mid-'90s. The current tour that comes to Blossom tonight at 7, supports the new album, Lighting Up the Sky
. I Prevail opens.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Mutiny in Heaven: Nick Cave and the Birthday Party
The documentary film Mutiny in Heaven
offers an unfiltered look at Nick Cave and the Birthday Party, the influential post-punk group that catapulted Cave onto the global stage. Narrated exclusively by the original band members, the film chronicles how the band first formed. Featuring never-before-seen personal footage from band members, dynamic animation sequences, and jaw-dropping concert clips, the film provides a sweaty, electrifying front-row seat to one of the most legendary live acts. It screens tonight at 6:30 at the Cinematheque.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
Swans
Recorded and mixed at Candy Bomber Studio, Berlin, engineered by Ingo Krauss and mastered by Doug Henderson at Micro-Moose, Berlin, The Beggar
, the latest album from veteran industrial rock act the Swans, was written and produced by frontman Michael Gira and features contributions from recent and former Swans, members of Angels of Light, as well as Guest Swan Ben Frost. A tour in support of the album brings the band to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. Norman Westberg opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
