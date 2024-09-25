15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 26-29)

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
THU 09/26
The Airborne Toxic Event
Frontman and band leader Mikel Jollett brings the Airborne Toxic Event back to House of Blues tonight. The group's tour supports a new album, Glory, as well as Jollett's memoir, Hollywood Park. Glory features moody numbers such as "Our Own Thunder" and "The Walk," righteous rockers that aspire to U2-like grandeur. The show begins at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Bronfman Plays Rachmaninoff
Pianist Yefim Bronfman guests with the Cleveland Orchestra for this special performance of pieces by Stravinsky and Rachmaninoff. The concert begins at 7:30 tonight at Mandel Concert Hall, where concerts continue through Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Diego Figueiredo
Grammy nominated guitarist Diego Figueiredo has released 30 CDs and has played in more than 60 countries. The winner of several important competitions, including the Montreux Jazz Guitar Competition and Brazil’s VISA Prize, he's recorded and performed with Gilberto Gil, João Bosco, Roberto Menescal, Toquinho, Fafá de Belém, Angela Maria, Toninho Horta and Belchior. He performs tonight at 7:30 at Market Garden Brewery.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com.
Pride & Prejudice
Based on a Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice centers on the outspoken Elizabeth Bennet, a woman who shows no interest in marriage until she meets the handsome, enigmatic Mr. Darcy. Cleveland Play House presents this rendition of the play at the Allen Theatre. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through Sunday.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Tom Segura
Best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog, Disgraceful, Mostly Stories and Completely Normal, Tom Segura brings his latest venture, his Come Together tour, to town. He performs tonight at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
FRI 09/27
The Black Crowes
Since the battling brothers in the Black Crowes reunited in 2019, they've played more than150 shows in 20 countries worldwide. The Robinson Brothers and longtime bassist Sven Pipien headed to the studio with producer Jay Joyce in early 2023 to cut their new long player, Happiness Bastards. They bring their Happiness Bastards Tour (the Reprise) to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Capitol Fools
Well, this is good timing. Just as the 2024 U.S. presidential race has heated up, the Washington, D.C.-based political satire group comes to the Ohio Theatre tonight at 7:30.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Cesear's Forum presents Lanford Wilson's Ludlow Fair & the Madness of Lady Bright
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lanford Wilson wrote the two one-act plays set in the 1960s that'll be performed tonight at 8 at Kennedy's Cabaret, where performances continue through Sunday.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
An Evening with the String Cheese Incident
For the past three decades, String Cheese Incident has cultivated a live show that "continually pushes into unexpected terrain," as it's put in a press release. The Colorado-bred six-piece place everything from bluegrass to dubstep and psychedelia. The group performs tonight at 7 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Guardians vs. Houston Astros
The Guardians bring their regular season to a close with a three-game series against the playoff-bound Houston Astros. Tonight's game begins at 7:10 at Progressive Field.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians.
Heights Music Hop
FutureHeights, a nonprofit community development corporation, presents new, local music in the business districts of Cleveland Heights. Performances will take place today, tomorrow and Sunday both inside area businesses as well as on outdoor stages throughout the districts. Today's event runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature Rellick, Kayce White, Mossom and Laura Brnson. Consult the website for more info.
futureheights.org/events/2024-heights-music-hop/.
IngenuityFest 2024: Era of Ascent
This annual event that takes place in the 100,000 square foot expansion of IngenuityLabs will feature a mix of hands-on activities for all ages, music and dance performances and innovative and immersive exhibits that "explore the human fascination with flight from scientific, artistic, historical and technological perspectives." The event kicks off today and continues through Sunday.
5401 Hamilton Ave., 216-589-9444, ingenuitycleveland.org.
Into the Woods
With a score that features tunes such as “Into the Woods,” “Giants in the Sky” and “No One is Alone," this Stephen Sondheim musical rolls into the Hanna Theatre for an extended run. Tonight's performance begins at 7:30.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
The Rosies EP Release Show
The popular local indie rock band plays a release party tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Since forming in 2018, the group has been busy and has released a handful of EPs and a full-length. A song like "Everything" has a Pixies-like vibe and suggests the band's indie influences. Babe Haven and Fruitfly open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Daniel Rylander Release Party
The local indie singer-songwriter celebrates the release of his new album with tonight's show at the Rialto Theatre in Akron. Great Day for Ducks and Chrissy Strong open. The show begins at 7.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com.
Sleep
This horror film follows newlyweds Hyun-su (Parasite) and Soo-jin, whose domestic bliss is disrupted when Hyun-su begins speaking in his sleep. Jason Yu, who worked with Korean filmmakers Bong Joon-ho and Lee Chang, directed the movie. The film screens at 8:55 p.m. at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.
$uicideboy$: Grey Day Tour 2024
This raunchy hip-hop duo out of the Big Easy hip-hop group performs tonight at 6:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The show comes in the wake of the band's latest effort, New World Depression, songs with references to drugs and death and destruction that are become sing-a-longs at this show thanks to the gang-style vocals and the group's relentless energy.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Time Flies Over Us Opening Reception
An opening reception for this exhibit featuring graphite drawings by drawing majors Kaylee Ryan and Lucy Dietrich takes place tonight from 5 to 8 in the Cleveland Institute of Art's Ann and Norman Roulet Student + Alumni Gallery. Admission is free.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7461, cia.edu.
Meghan Trainor
The pop singer-songwriter known for her monster hit "All About That Bass" comes to Blossom tonight at 6:30. She'll have six dancers in tow as she delivers songs from her back catalog as well as her latest album, Timeless, which embraces old school pop and rock. Paul Russell and Ryan Trainor open the show.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
SAT 09/28
Book Signing with Author Scott Longert
Today at 2 p.m. at Lake View Cemetery, Scott Longert will sign and discuss his book, Love and Loss: The Short Life of Ray Chapman, an account of the Cleveland Indians' shortstop whose life was cut short after he was hit in the head by a pitch. Admission is free.
12316 Euclid Ave., 216-421-2665, lakeviewcemetery.com.
Broadway in Love
Real-life Broadway married couple Libby Servais (Glinda from Wicked) and Stephan Stubbins (Mary Poppins) perform songs from Wicked, Beautiful, The Sound of Music, Jersey Boys, 9 to 5, My Fair Lady, Frozen and The Phantom of the Opera tonight at 7 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Burton Cummings
On tour to support his new solo album, A Few Good Moments, the lead singer and principal songwriter of the Guess Who brings his long-time backing band to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The show begins at 8 p.m.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Fall Festival Kickoff
This family friendly event includes a performance by Boy Band Review, a group that plays all the biggest hits by acts such as NSync, Backstreet Boys, NKOTB, One Direction and Jonas Brothers. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Beachwood Community Center Parking Lot. Food tricks will be on hand. Admission is free.
25325 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, beachwoodohio.com.
Festival of Laughs
Comedians Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Tony Roberts, Tony Rock and Don DC Curry share the bill on this comedy tour that comes to the State Theatre tonight at 8.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
Performers and community organizations from Northeast Ohio will commemorate the richness of Hispanic culture and highlight Latin and Hispanic music, dance and art during this special event that takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rock Hall. Admission is free.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.
Matteo Lane: Can't Stop Talking
Fluent in five languages, this comedian can also sing in a range of five octaves. In fact, he lives in Italy and worked as an oil painter and opera singer before starting his comedy career. He performs tonight at 7:30 at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Social Distortion
Singer-guitarist Mike Ness brings his punk band Social Distortion back to House of Blues at 7 tonight and tomorrow night. Ness might be in his 60s now, but Social Distortion tunes such as "Ball and Chain," "Story of My Life" and "I Was Wrong" remain classic punk anthems that bristle with youthful energy. And, of course, the band's cover of Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" remains the definitive take on the Cash track.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Twenty One Pilots: The Clancy World Tour
A Grammy-Award winning band with Ohio roots, Twenty One Pilots have been one of the most successful rock acts of the past decade. The group's breakout LP, Blurryface, became the first album to reportedly notch a RIAA Gold or Platinum certification for every one of its songs. Led by the single “Overcompensate,” the band's new album embraces an even wider range of musical styles than previous efforts. Tonight at 7, the group returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Under the Rug
Happiness Is Easy, the latest offering from this indie group, features contributions from co-writers like Sam Hollander (Panic! At the Disco, Weezer) and Mason Jenning. Expect to hear songs from it when the band plays tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty have had a terrific year that started with their first ever Grammy nominations for Best American Roots Song and for the all-genre Best New Artist. They followed nominations from the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and CMT Music Awards. A terrific live act that draws from country, soul and R&B, the group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. The Kentucky Gentlemen open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Justin Willman: Illusionati Tour
Best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series The Magic Prank Show and Magic for Humans, this illusionist brings his family friendly magic show to the Mimi Ohio Theatre tonight at 7.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
SUN 09/29
Air Supply
The light rock act celebrated its 49th anniversary last year and has played over 5300 concerts throughout that time period. It still performs about 130 concerts each year around the world. A highlight of their career came when they performed for Prince Charles and Princess Diana and had dinner with them. A movie biopic is slated for release in summer 2025. The group plays tonight at 7:30 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Albany Road
Cleveland International Film Festival has partnered with Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival to co-host the Ohio premiere screening of this film starring Renée Elise Goldsberry and Lynn Whitfield. A moderated Q&A will follow the screening featuring Whitfield and filmmakers Christine Swanson and Michael Swanson. The event takes place at 1 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre.
1390 West 65th St., 216-651-7295, clevelandcinemas.com.
Beachwood's 7th Annual Free Family Festival
This free family friendly event will feature carnival games, inflatables, a zip line, magic, a psychic reader, a hypnotist and clowns. It takes place from noon to 5 p.m. at Beachwood City Hall.
25325 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, beachwoodohio.com.
Victoria Canal
This 25-year-old Spanish-American singer-songwriter had a terrific summer. She won her second IVOR Award and performed with Coldplay at Glastonbury. Born in Munich and now based in London, she was named BBC Radio 1’s Future Artist and toured across the UK and Europe with Hozier. She performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Iris DeMent
The talented singer-songwriter addresses climate change, the pandemic and social injustice on her new record, Workin' on a World. She performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage. Singer-songwriter Ana Egge opens.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Jimmie Graham host the event.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.
Lung Force Walk
This annual event that benefits the Lung Association features a 5K route (untimed) and a shorter 1-mile option through the Cleveland Zoo (which will be closed to the public during the event). Registration is free, but fundraising is encouraged to support the mission of the American Lung Association. Participants will receive complimentary Zoo admission and free parking. Check in starts at 8 a.m., and the walk commences at 9 a.m.
3900 Wildlife Way, 216-661-6500, LUNGFORCE.org/Cleveland.
Taste in Little Italy – Meatball Crawl & Wine Tasting
This event that takes takes place in Little Italy will commence with food and wine tastings from local restaurants and then end with coffee and dessert at the Alta House. It begins at noon and goes until 4 p.m. Find more details on the website. littleitalycle.com/event/taste-in-little-italy-meatball-crawl-wine-tasting/.
The Thief of Bagdad
The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque celebrates Silent Movie Day with this 100th anniversary screening of Raoul Walsh's epic fantasy-adventure. The movie screens at 6:30 p.m. and will include live musical accompaniment by Dr. Philip Carli.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.
