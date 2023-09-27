15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 28-Oct. 1)

click to enlarge
Jelly Roll comes to Blossom on Saturday.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
THU 09/28
The Coney-Punk Revue
A punk show, carnival sideshow, and vaudeville variety show all rolled into one, this event offers burlesque, drag, clowns, an illusionist, a contortionist, and several musical acts in a classic variety show format, along with a mini-pop up flea bazaar and a dance party to round out the night. It all begins at 7 p.m. at the Winchester in Lakewood. Admission is $10.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
Explosions in the Sky
On tour in support of End
, their first (non-soundtrack) album in seven years, this indie rock group brings its tour in support of the album to the Agora tonight at 7. Black Island Condors, a group with local roots, will open the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Marquee Moments
Local artists and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Andy Grammer will perform at this free community event at Playhouse Square that'll culminate in the lighting of Playhouse Square's new marquees and a spectacular digital installation. It all starts at 5:30 p.m.
1501 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace inspired this electro-pop opera from award-winning composer (and Lakewood, OH native) Dave Malloy. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre, where performances continue through Oct. 8.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Roselit Bone
Roselit Bone's Charlotte McCaslin has written about her divorce, several family deaths, her gender transition, and the beginning of a new relationship on the indie rock band's new album, Ofrenda
. The group brings its tour in support of the LP to the Happy Dog tonight.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
The Tempest
The exiled Duchess of Milan must decide whether to move forward or dwell in the anger of the past in this Shakespeare play presented by Cleveland Play House. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Helen, where performances continue through Saturday.
1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Thurgood
Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall devoted his life to championing justice and equality for all people, and this biographical play chronicles the man's many achievements. It stars film, TV, and regional theater veteran Lester Purry, Tonight's performance takes place at 7 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Sunday.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Trifnov Plays Brahms
The winner of the 2011 Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition and a Cleveland favorite, Daniil Trifonov teams up with the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall to play pieces by Brahms and Prokofiev. The program repeats at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
FRI 09/29
Gary Allan
Country singer Gary Allan had a hit right out of the gates with his debut album, 1996's Used Heart for Sale
. He's steadily toured and recorded ever since. He comes to Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8 as part of his tour in support of his most recent studio effort, Ruthless
. Check the venue website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-467-4101, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment.html
Soh-Hyun Park Altino: Traditional Korean Sanjo on the Violin
Coinciding with the Cleveland Museum of Art exhibition Material and Immaterial in Korean Modern and Contemporary Art
, Soh-Hyun Park Altino discusses and performs the world premiere of the violin version of "The Long Sanjo." Sanjo is a genre of Korean traditional folk music composed for a solo melodic instrument, such as the zither(kayagum) or flute (taegŭm), accompanied by the changgu, an hourglass-shaped drum. The talk and performance begins today at noon at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Admission is free.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
Caesar's Forum Presents: A Fugitive's Lesson
Two absurdist comic European plays that intertwine sexual, ethical and legal responsibility to nonsensical ends makes up this play that concerns a professor and the frustrations evidenced by the ignorance of his pupil. Performances take place at 8 tonight and tomorrow night at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Cleveland Beer Week Kick Off Crawl
This year, Cleveland Beer Week kicks off with a crawl that'll feature eight Cleveland Beer Week limited release beers, each of which was specifically brewed for Cleveland Beer Week. Crawls begin at 6 p.m. at West Park Station and at Boss Dog Brewing in Cleveland Heights. Tickets are $25 per person. Advance tickets preferred, tickets sales at the door possible only if space remains. Proceeds benefit Malone Scholarship Program, Rec2Connect and Friends of City Dogs Cleveland. Must be 21 and over. clevelandbeerweek.org
.
Dance Showcase
Featured companies Catherine Meredith & Artists, Christina Lindhout, Cleveland Dance Project, Dancing Wheels Company, ELEVATED, GroundWorks DanceTheater, Inlet Dance Theatre, SOAR, Tabitha in Motion and Verb Ballets will perform as part of this special dance showcase that takes place tonight at 7 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Dentist
This New Jersey-based indie rock band released its first album in 2014 and has toured and recorded regularly ever since. The group performs tonight at 9 at the Happy Dog as it brings its tour in support of last year's Making a Scene
to town.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Andy Frasco & the U.N. didn’t have a headlining tour over the summer, but the group has been plenty busy. The band hit the festival circuit hard and released its new album, L’Optimist
, earlier this year. It also recently played the support slot with Slightly Stoopid at Morrison, CO’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The indie rock group is headlining its own tour this fall, and it performs tonight at 8:30 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Nick Offerman: Live!
The funny actor and comedian comes to Connor Palace for an event billed as "a night of deliberative talking, mirth, and music." "If the evening is light on dance, the audience has only themselves to blame," states the very Offerman-like press release. The event begins at 8.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Chris Powell
A former advertising executive turned comedian, Chris Powell performs at 7:30 and 10 tonight and at 6:30 and 9 tomorrow night at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Towpath Strolls
Part of a weekly series, this special family friendly activity takes place today from 5-8 p.m. along a half mile section of the Towpath Trail in Tremont. From polka lessons to a nature scavenger hunt and more, each Friday offers a new way to get outside. It's free.
1201 University Rd., canalwaypartners.com/events/2023/09/08/towpath-strolls-2023
SAT 09/30
Tim Allen
This veteran actor and comedian became a household name after his hit ABC television series Home Improvement
. He currently stars in the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses
, and he starred in the hit FOX sitcom Last Man Standing
for nine seasons. He performs tonight at 7 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Ed Bassmaster
A comedian and internet sensation, Ed Bassmaster has attracted millions with his unique brand of comedy. From his famous characters to his witty improvisations, his humor has turned him into a global sensation. He performs tonight at the Asylum Room at TempleLive Cleveland.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
Hispanic Heritage Celebration
This annual event that takes place from noon to 4 p.m. today at the Rock Hall offers "inspiring" group of performers and community organizations from Northeast Ohio that will commemorate the Hispanic culture and highlight Latin and Hispanic music, dance and art.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
Jelly Roll: Backroad Baptism Tour 2023
Born and raised in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood, Jelly Roll, a former addict and drug dealer, released his latest chart-topping album, Ballads of the Broken
, in 2021. Now, in support of his new album, the singer/songwriter/rapper brings his Backroad Baptism tour to Blossom. He performs at 7 p.m. Struggle Jennings opens.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
SUN 10/01
Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Browns take on their division foes today as the Baltimore Ravens arrive in town for a game that begins at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium. After some off-season drama, the Ravens resigned quarterback Lamar Jackson and look to again be a playoff-caliber team but then so do the Browns. Should be a tight game.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
