15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 5-8)

THU 09/05
Cleveland Jewish Film Fest
The annual Cleveland Jewish Film Fest opens with a screening of Running on Sand, a dramady about a young refugee who gets mistaken for a Nigerian soccer star while living in Israel. The film shows at 7 p.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and a dessert reception follows the screening. The festival runs through Sept. 15.
1 Wade Oval Dr., 216-231-4600, mandeljcc.org/filmfest.
Crash Test Dummies
Best known for their 1993 Top 5 hit “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” (from the platinum-selling God Shuffled His Feet), Canada’s Crash Test Dummies have somehow persevered, despite being one-hit wonders. They even seemingly embraced their status as a novelty act by writing songs for their 2010 album, Oooh La La!, using only ’70s analog musical toys. They return to Kent Stage tonight at 6:30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.
One Guitar Woman
An acclaimed guitarist, singer-songwriter and writer who "absorbs the style and inhabits the soul of the music she covers," Sue Foley presents her one-woman show today at 7 p.m. at the Rock Hall. A Q&A with Foley will follow the performance.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.
A View From the Bridge
Cain Park in Cleveland Heights hosts the performance of this Arthur Miller play about an Italian-American family. Tonight's performance takes place at 7, and performances continue through Sept. 15.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Stephen Wilson Jr.
The country-ish singer-songwriter performs tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. For his recent EP, bon aqua, Wilson Jr. draws from acts such as the National, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Nirvana.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
FRI 09/06
The Clarks
The regional rock band out of Pittsburgh returns to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. The midtempo "Cigarette," one of the band's early singles, suggests the way post-punk acts such as the Replacements influenced the group. The local act Falling Stars, another band that counts the 'Mats as an influence, opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
Cleveland Oktoberfest
The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest returns today to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. The fest features more than 15 different types of Oktoberfest-style beers, German and European restaurants, tribute bands, vendors and local artisans, wiener dog races, fireworks, a Miss Oktoberfest contest, a Bavarian Shopping Village, the Great Lakes 5K Bier Run, the Best Oktoberfest Microbrew Competition, a classic car show and reportedly the largest glockenspiel in the entire country. Festivities continue tomorrow too. Consult the website for a schedule and hours of operation.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, clevelandoktoberfest.com.
Dance Showcase
Case Western Reserve University's Department of Dance, Catherine Meredith & Artists, Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland Dance Project, Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, Inlet Dance Theatre, Ohio Contemporary Ballet, Pacific Paradise Entertainment and SOĀR will all participate in this special event that takes place at 7 tonight at the State Theatre.
519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
GlamGore: Die Nasty — A Tribute to the '80s
This extra special edition of the drag show GlamGore pays tribute to the iconic films and media from the '80s.It all goes down at 9:30 p.m. at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Doors open at 8 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
This family friendly event featuring trucks so giant they're definitely not street legal arrives tonight at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Sessions also take place at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Avril Lavigne
The singer-songwriter who experienced tremendous success in the early 2000s comes to Blossom. The trek supports the new album, Avril Lavigne — Greatest Hits, which features 20 tunes from her catalog, including her breakthrough hit "Complicated" and songs from her seventh studio album, Love Sux. Simple Plan and Girlfriends open. The show begins at 7 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
Lee Matsos Release Party
This local singer-songwriter celebrates the release of his second EP, Metamorphosis, Pt. 2, with a release show at Lekko Coffee. The singer-songwriter showcase will feature a blend of songs and stories, the theme being change and transformation. Local artists Van Arlo, Lauren Brabson and Chrissy Strong will also perform.
2529 Detroit Ave, 440-476-1159, lekkocoffee.com.
MIX: Vogue
This special edition of MIX, the monthly party that takes place at Cleveland Museum of Art, coincides with New York Fashion Week. Aimon Ali, founder of Fashion Talks, has selected models to showcase local designers’ latest fashion trends. DJ Reggie Fields will spin house and disco hits alongside his own original music and themed food and drink items, including cocktails, beer, and wine, will be available to purchase from Bon Appétit. The good times commence at 6 p.m.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.
SAT 09/07
Bubble Fest
This two-day festival kicks off today at 1 p.m. at Edgewater Park with bubble demonstrations and performances. It continues tomorrow at noon at Wade Oval with a kids tent, vendors and food tracks. Local swamp boogie rockers Cats on Holiday will perform at tomorrow's event. Admission is free.
6500 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway NW, drurawesome.com.
CG5
A YouTube sensation, this singer, songwriter and music producer has more than 500 million streams and 2.1 million monthly listeners. Songs such as the heavily produced "Freddy" reflect his eletronica impulses. He performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com.
History in Their Hands: Black Photographers in Cleveland, Ohio, 1968-Present Exhibit Opening
Hosted by Kevin Johnson and Connie Hill-Johnson, this event will include catered refreshments, live jazz music by locals Horns & Things, a short film by local filmmaker Robert Banks and special gifts for all attendees. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Cleveland History Center.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org.
Joan Osborne
Best known for her hit "One of Us", Joan Osborne is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter with a very soulful voice. She performs tonight at 6:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 216-371-3000, kentstage.org.
Pride & Prejudice
Based on a Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice centers on the outspoken Elizabeth Bennet, a woman who shows no interest in marriage until she meets the handsome, enigmatic Mr. Darcy. Cleveland Play House presents this rendition of the play at the Allen Theatre. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30, and performances continue through Sept. 29.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Live
Stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9th season come to the State Theatre tonight for this live performance. The show begins at 8.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Severance Music Center Presents: Superstar
Local jazz singer Helen Welch sings 22 classic hits from the Carpenters during this special tribute to the musical family. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Mandel Concert Hall.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Studio-A-Rama
WRUW 91.1 FM's annual showcase for local music takes place today at Mather Memorial Courtyard The day-long music festival begins at 1 p.m.. The local group the Super Babes kicks things off, and indie rockers Cheekface close the festival with a performance that begins at 10 p.m. Admission is free.
11220 Bellflower Rd., wruw.org.
The Joke King Tour: Starring Corey Holcomb
Tonight at 8, the comedian who calls himself the "Ghetto Dr. Phil" brings his latest tour to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Holcomb emerged from Chicago in the late 1990s and, thanks in part to friend Kevin Hart, has found steady work as a comedian and actor ever since. Tonight's show begins at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
SUN 09/08
Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys
Hope for a playoff run springs eternal as the Browns kick off their season with this home game against the Dallas Cowboys. The game begins at 4:25 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field, and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have yet one more chance to prove his worth with the 2024-2025 season.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, huntingtonbankfield.com.
Concerts at Lake View Cemetery
The annual summer concert series at Lake View Cemetery offers locals yet another great opportunity to savor some free outdoor performances. The concert series takes place on the Garfield Monument lawn, making it one of the most unique settings in the city. Lake View Cemetery has partnered with Jim Wadsworth Productions to set the lineup. Concerts take place from 4 to 6 p.m. The Labra Brothers will perform today. Admission is free.
12316 Euclid Ave., 216-421-2665, lakeviewcemetery.com.
Front 242
The veteran industrial rock act that pioneered the electronic body music movement comes to the Agora tonight at 7. Band members have said this trek marks the group's final tour. If the band's Moments... (Live) album is any indication, you can expect deafening synths and propulsive bass. Nitzer Ebb and Kanga open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
Too Much Too Young Book Reading
Today at 4 p.m. at Mac's Backs, British music writer Daniel Rachel, author of Too Much Too Young: The 2 Tone Records Story: Rude Boys, Racism and the Soundtrack of a Generation, will talk about his book with local rock writer and photojournalist Anastasia Pantsios. Rachel, a guest curator of the 2 Tone Lives & Legacies exhibition that was part of Coventry Cultural City 2021, has written numerous books and also curated the anniversary edition of the Selecter’s debut album, Too Much Pressure.
1820 Coventry Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-2665, macsbacks.com.
Carter Vail
“Dirt Man," the hit single from singer-songwriter Carter Vail, has inspired a mashup with Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” by Minnesota rock band Durry, a shoutout from John Mayer and a number of remixes. His new album, 100 Cowboys, is proving to be just as popular. On tour in support of the album, Carter comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.
