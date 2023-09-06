15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 7-10)

click to enlarge
Old Crow Medicine Show.
THU 09/07
Old Crow Medicine Show
Tonight, Old Crow Medicine Show, an Americana string band based in Nashville that's been recording since 1998, brings its latest tour to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Thanks to the country hit "Wagon Wheel, " the 2014 album Remedy
won the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album. The group's music has been called old-time, folk, and alternative country, and along with original songs, the band performs many pre-World War II blues and folk songs. The band has recently released its eighth studio album, Jubilee
, which features the lead single "Miles Away." The show begins at 8.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Michael Blackson
Known as the "African King of Comedy," Michael Blackson developed his comedic skills with original humor and the ability to be fearless on stage. He jokes about current affairs and takes aim at celebs such as Kim Kardashian and Michael Jordan; however, he also focuses on more serious topics such as race, his love for America and his African descent. He performs at 7:30 tonight at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
The Breeders
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album, Last Splash
, this indie rock group out of Dayton, OH will perform the album in its entirety. The group, which just released "Go Man Go," a careening track from the forthcoming Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition)
, has been supporting the Foo Fighters on tour, so the group should be well-primed for this small hall show at the Rock Hall. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
Craig Conant
Now sober, this comedian recently received accolades for his appearance on MTV’s Greatest Party Story Ever Told
, and he also has a hugely successful podcast, Community Service
. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Jake Owen
This Florida-born singer-songwriter and actor had a hit right out of the gates with his 2006 debut studio album, Startin' with Me
. The album produced three hit singles, including "Yee Haw," a twangy tune that shows off Owen's deep, Johnny Cash-like voice. Owen brings his Loose Cannon tour to the Agora tonight at 6. Tyler Booth and Daves Highway open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Six
The six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into what press materials describe as "an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power." Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at Connor Palace, where performances continue through Sunday.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRI 09/08
Dave Chappelle
During the course of his lengthy career, comedian Dave Chappelle has garnered more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film. Critics consider his Chappelle’s Show
a cult classic, and Chappelle has received five Emmy awards, including three for his Netflix comedy specials. He performs tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Cleveland Oktoberfest
The annual Paulaner Cleveland Oktoberfest continues today and tomorrow at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. The fest features more than 15 different types of Oktoberfest-style beers, German and European restaurants, bands from all over the world, vendors and local artisans, a daily beer stein-holding contest, the largest glockenspiel in the country, wiener dog races, a Miss Oktoberfest contest, a 5-K race and entertainment for all ages. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the event. Consult the website for a schedule and hours of operation.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, clevelandoktoberfest.com
Drag Pride Showcase
Well-known drag performers such as Alexis Milan, Anhedonia Delight, Dr. Lady J, Dusty Bucket, Macho Grande, Malibu Peruu, Maya Mizness, Onya Nurve, Penny Tration, Sassy Sascha, Stevie Phoenix, Veranda L'Ni and Vivian Vendeetta Sinclaire will strut their stuff at tonight's special Drag Pride Showcase that takes place at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Lee Miller Matsos
An opera and musical theater performer turned pop artist, this local artist draws inspiration from U2, Coldplay, Paul Simon and Eric Clapton. Songs such as the ornate piano ballad "Who Are They To Stop Love?" suggest his extensive theatrical background. Tonight at 7:30 at the Rialto Theatre in Akron, he celebrates the release of his new EP with a special concert. Akronauts and Wonderhead open.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com
Jay Pharoah
When Jay Pharaoh was on Saturday Night Live
, he did very funny impersonations of President Obama, Jay Z, Denzel Washington, Kanye West and Daniel Frye. At one point, he nailed a sketch impersonating rappers at the "secret rappers meeting" wherein Jay Z consulted friends like 50 Cent, DMX, Lil Wayne and Drake on what to do since Beyoncé aired his dirty laundry on Lemonade. Each impression Pharaoh did was spot-on and hilarious, so you're not going to want to miss him at Hilarities, where he performs tonight and tomorrow night at 7 and 9:45.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Walkabout Tremont
There will be extended hours at art galleries and retail shops, art openings, and a variety of food and drink specials at Tremont’s restaurants and bars during this month's Walkabout Tremont that runs from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Cleveland neighborhood.
walkabouttremont.com/
SAT 09/09
Air Supply
The late '80s and early '90s were particularly good to this soft rock act out of Australia. During that time period, it delivered eight top-five hits in the U.S., including classic numbers such as "All Out of Love" and "Here I Am." The group performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
The Bones of J.R. Jones
The Bones of J.R. Jones (multi-instrumentalist Jonathon Linaberry) comes to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights tonight at 8 in support of Slow Lightning
, his first full-length in five years. He’s already released a couple singles that capture his distinctive Southern Gothic world. The Bones of J.R. Jones is known for his visceral live shows where he switches between guitar, drums, vocals and banjo, oftentimes playing multiple instruments at once. Benjamin Dakota Rogers and the Brakes open.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Disfunktional 2nd Birthday Party Featuring Terry Hunter
Terry Hunter's electrifying beats and infectious rhythms will have patrons dancing all night long at this celebration of two years of Disfunktional. Disfunktional residents MIKEONE, Red Tailed Hawk Luna, Andre Leone will be on hand to keep the energy going with their signature styles and skills. The party gets started at 9 p.m. at House of Blues Foundation Room.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy
The Akron Symphony Orchestra plays compositions by many prominent video game composers, including Nobuo Uematsu. The concert begins tonight at 7 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Fresh Fest Cleveland
Fresh Fest Cleveland returns today to Rid-All Farm & Otter Park with headliners KRS-One and DJ Scratch. In addition to the music, the free festival will also feature a full day of unforgettable performances, art installations, health and wellness activities, a farmer's market, chef tastings, local vendors, hands-on activities, workshops and a kids zone. The event takes place from 1 to 9 p.m.
8129 Otter Ave., freshfestcleveland.com
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free.
24613 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Local Natives
Time Will Wait For No One
, the latest effort from this L.A.-based indie rock act, showcases the band’s pristine vocal harmonies. Recorded with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Death Cab For Cutie, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten), Michael Harris (Lana Del Rey, Feist) and Danny Reisch (Sun June, Other Lives), it might be the best representation of the group's classic, '70s-inspired sound. On tour in support of the album, the group performs tonight at 8 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Andrew Finn Magill
Andrew Finn Magill, a multi-genre violinist specializing in jazz and Brazilian music, has been featured on PBS, NPR and MTV. A Fulbright Fellow and North Carolina Arts Council Fellow for jazz composition, he'll release his new album, The Polaris Project
, which features Grammy-winner Justin Stanton (Snarky Puppy), Ethan Jodziewicz (Sierra Hull) and Justin Watt (the Glenn Miller Orchestra), next month. Expect to hear songs from it when he plays tonight at 8 at the Bop Stop.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Multi-Music Fest
Jazz veterans Bob James and Stanley Clarke headline the 16th iteration of this festival that comes to Cain Park in Cleveland Heights today. The music begins at 5 p.m.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Superior Block Party 2023
Fourteen local acts will perform at today's Superior Block Party that takes place at Lake Affect Studios. There will also be DJs, art installations, food and drink, and yoga brought to you by, Kat from Rise Yoga Cleveland (bring a mat or one will be provided). The event takes place from 2 to 11 p.m. It's free.
1615 East 25th St., 216-298-9018, facebook.com/lakeaffectstudios
.
Thurgood
Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall devoted his life to championing justice and equality for all people, and this biographical play chronicles the man's many achievements. It stars film, TV and regional theater veteran Lester Purry. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the Allen Theatre, where performances continue through Oct. 1.
1407 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Waterloo Arts Fest 2023
In addition to more than 90 local maker booths, there will be seven festival stages with 40+ local bands playing a wide-variety of music at this annual event that takes place in the Waterloo Arts District. The festivities begin at noon. Admission is free.
15700 South Waterloo Rd., waterlooarts.org
.
Stephane Wrembel
On tour with his quartet, esteemed jazz guitarist Stephane Wrembel performs tonight at 8 at the Treelawn Social Club. Having toured the U.S, France, UK, India, Nigeria and more, Wrembel has released 16 albums under his name. His original compositions have been featured in the Woody Allen movies Vicki Cristina Barcelona
and Midnight in Paris
15335 Waterloo Rd., 216-677-8733, thetreelawn.com
SUN 09/10
Mike Bonner
Comic Mike Bonner takes the stage at Hilarities tonight for a parent-friendly routine. Of course, that doesn't mean it's kid-friendly. Bonner has made a name for himself as a relatable, down-to-earth comedian who understands the everyday struggles of being a father. From dirty diapers to his daughter's first boyfriend, the BET comedian explores the small joys and annoyances of parenthood through a sardonic lens.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns start the season off against division rivals the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that's just two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance. This early season matchup against what should be a playoff-caliber Bengals team will give fans a look at how well the Browns might compete this year. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
.
Duran Duran: Future Past
Last year served as something of a landmark for this New Wave act that was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The group also headlined London’s Hyde Park in front of 60,000 people, performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace and closing the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in their home town of Birmingham. The band even released Future Past
, a collection of tunes that show off the group's introspective side while retaining the mix of post-punk, rock and funk for which it is know. The group plays Blossom tonight at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Lúnasa
Named after a Celtic festival that honors the Irish god Lugh, this Irish folk act is on tour to celebrate its 20th anniversary. It performs today at 3:30 p.m. at the Hanna Theatre.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Jean-Marc Luisada
Today at 2 p.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Art, pianist Jean-Marc Luisada will bring the worlds of classical repertoire and film together for the launch of the 2023-24 Classical Piano Series at Cuyahoga Community College. Inspired by his favorite cinematic masterpieces that have impacted his life, Luisada’s performance will incorporate sound, image and text in a unique multi-media concert experience. Admission is free, but a ticket is required.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Mustard Plug
The veteran ska band that performed way back in 1991 recorded its new album earlier this year, returning to Blasting Room Studios in Ft. Collins, CO to work with long-time producer Bill Stevenson who recorded their classic albums such as 1997's Evildoers Beware
and 2007's In Black and White
. It's the band's first new album since 2014, so you can expect to hear songs from it when the band performs tonight at 7:30 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The Toasters, Half Past Two and Low Morale share the bill. Tickets cost $20.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Shining Star CLE 2023
Proceeds from this singing competition provide funding for an array of memory care services and programs. Students from across a ten-county area have the opportunity to showcase their talents and compete for $18,500 in college scholarships. The competition begins at 7 p.m. at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Tash Sultana
This tour, singer-multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana's first visit to the states in three years, will find Sultana performing sophomore album, Terra Firma
, in North America for the first time as well as hits from Notion
EP and Flow State
. The show starts tonight at 7 at the Agora Theatre. Go-jo opens the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
