15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 8-11)

Barbara Merritt
Faith & Whiskey will perform at this year's Jam for Justice.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 09/08
Jam for Justice
Tonight’s Jam for Justice fundraiser that takes place at 6 at House of Blues will feature a DJ set by Brad Wolfe (Brad Wolfe Law, L.L.C.) followed by First Offenders and Faith & Whiskey (headlined by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly). Between the two bands, the General Counsel Glee Club — a chorus of in-house counsel singing to support Legal Aid — will make their first performance at 7:15 p.m. Wolfe and Delanté Spencer Thomas (President, Norman S. Minor Bar Association) will serve as emcees for the event., An all-access VIP pass will set you back $150, or you can buy individual tickets.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, lasclev.org/2022jam
.
Duane Betts
Singer-guitarist Duane Betts got his start as a teenager sitting in with Rock Hall inductees the Allman Brothers Band before relocating to Southern California to lead bands such as Backbone69 and Whitestarr. Betts also spent nearly a decade playing guitar alongside his father, Dickey Betts, in Great Southern. He’s even been the touring guitarist for folk-rockers Dawes and a member of the supergroup Jamtown. In 2018, Betts released his debut, Sketches of American Music
, and toured as a guest of the Devon Allman Project. That same year, Betts announced the formation of the Allman Betts Band with Devon Allman and Berry D. Oakley, son of the late Berry Oakley, founding bassist of the Allman Brothers Band. Currently, Betts is prepping a second solo album, and he brings his Dog Daze Acoustic Tour to the Kent Stage tonight at 8.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
John Caparulo
Best known for his stints on E!'s Chelsea Lately
and as the host of CMT's Mobile Home Disaster
, comedian John Caparulo is a Kent State grad who regularly comes home and fits some shows into his schedule while he's here. Caparulo, known as Cap, got his start on the Cleveland circuit in the late '90s. He plays the role of the dumb hillbilly, but his narrative jokes are well thought-out and his comic timing is impeccable. In 2013, he issued Come Inside of Me
, a collection of some of his best jokes, including his lengthy bit about the first time he went skydiving. Expect to hear some of that material tonight when he performs at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Kurtis Conner
After studying comedy writing and performance in Toronto, Kurtis Conner found an audience on Vine and developed a massive online following before long. His 2016 comedy record, Cuppla Jokes
, reached No. 6 on the Billboard comedy chart. His comedy tour comes to Connor Palace tonight at 7.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Disney's Frozen
Dubbed "a can't miss Broadway event," Disney's Frozen
joins The Lion King
and Aladdin
as other Disney musicals that have hit the road on nation-wide tours. The story centers on two princesses and features a slew of memorable songs. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the State Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Dressed for the Job: Clevelanders in Uniform
The Cleveland History Center and Museum Advisory Council Curator of Costume and Textiles Patty Edmonson host a grand opening of this new costume exhibit in the Chisholm Halle Costume Wing from 6 to 8 tonight. Guests are encouraged to come in uniform and enjoy a complimentary drink and light refreshments as well as additional wine and beer available for purchase. Admission is $20 per person, $10 for members.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
.
Drink and Draw with Dr. Sketchy Akron
Founded in 2005 in a dive bar in Brooklyn, Dr. Sketchy’s has now spread to more than 100 cities around the world. Dr. Sketchy Akron, a monthly drink and draw event that takes place on the second Thursday of each month at Jilly's Music Room in Akron, gives patrons the opportunity to "draw glamorous underground performers in an atmosphere of boozy conviviality." The fun begins at 7 p.m.; it costs $10 to draw.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com
.
Fifth Annual LLS Beer & Wine Tasting Fundraiser
This is the fifth year Rozi's has hosted this benefit. There will be 10 premium wines for the tasting, including Caymus Conundrum White, Argyle Pinot Noir and Buehler Napa Cabernet. The brewers from local favorite Missing Mountain Brewery will be pouring eight of their award winning craft beers. There will be hot and cold hors d'oeuvres and a 50-50 raffle. The event begins at 5 p.m.
14900 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-221-1119, rozis.com
.
Grassy Sound
Original Meat Puppets drummer Derrick Bostrom joins guitarist Nick Millevoi (Desertion Trio, Solar Motel Band) and piano/organ player Ron Stabinsky (Mostly Other People) for this performance by Grassy Sound, a jazz/surf rock act, at the Bop Stop. The concert begins at 8 p.m., and tickets cost $20.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Jimmy Eat World
Emo rockers Jimmy Eat World kick off a fall tour with a performance today at the Rock Hall. Following the Surviving the Truth tour that took place with Dashboard Confessional earlier this year, the Something Loud Tour will continue for three weeks after tonight's kick-off show here in Cleveland. The band's commercial breakthrough came some 20 years ago with the release of several singles from the Bleed American album with “The Middle” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. In 2019, the band released its tenth album, Surviving
. Opener Charly Bliss starts things off at 8 p.m.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
New Soft Shoe
Nine years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album, GP/Grievous Angel
. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $5.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
FRI 09/09
The Black Keys
Given that the Black Keys originally formed in Akron and played their first-ever show in Cleveland, it's always a cause for celebration when the band returns to Northeast Ohio. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney recorded much of the material for their new album, Dropout Boogie
, another compelling collection of blues-rock tunes, on the first take. Tonight's concert begins at 7 p.m. at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Cleveland Oktoberfest
The annual Paulaner Cleveland Oktoberfest continues today at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. The fest features more than 20 different types of Oktoberfest-style beers, 15 German and European restaurants, 20 bands from all over the world, more than 100 vendors and local artisans, a daily beer stein-holding contest, the largest glockenspiel in the country, wiener dog races, a Miss Oktoberfest contest, a 5-K race and entertainment for all ages. More than 70,000 people are expected to attend the event. Festivities continue tomorrow too. Consult the website for a schedule and hours of operation.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, clevelandoktoberfest.com
.
Don't Hold Your Breath
This new exhibit at Doubting Thomas Art Gallery offers artwork from four diverse artists. The opening party, which takes place tonight, features art, "fun" and a cake. There will also be a donation beverage bar. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m.
856 Jefferson Ave., 216-241-7800, myspace.com/doubtingthomasgallery
.
The Fixx/Jill Sobule
On tour in support of Every Five Seconds
, their first studio release in about a decade, this British New Wave band swings into town with talented singer-songwriter Jill Sobule. Expect the Fixx to bust out '80s hits such as "One Thing Leads to Another," "Red Skies" and "Saved by Zero" in addition to playing material from Every Five Seconds
. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Kent Stage. Consult the venue's website for ticket prices.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Tip “T.I.” Harris
An artist, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and podcast host, rapper Tip "T.I." Harris will deliver a standup set at 7:30 and 10:15 tonight and at 6:30 and 9:15 tomorrow night at the Improv.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Heights Music Hop
FutureHeights, a nonprofit community development corporation, presents new, local music in the vibrant, walkable business districts of Cleveland Heights. Performances will take place today and tomorrow both inside area businesses, as well as on outdoor stages throughout the districts. Consult the website for more info. heightsmusichop.com
.
IDLES
A terrific live act that performs with raw, punk rock power, England's IDLES comes to town tonight on a tour in support of its latest album, Crawl!
The band's aggressive sound draws equally from punk and hard rock, and the group holds nothing back when it plays live. The show begins at 8 at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave. 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Last Podcast on the Left
Marcus Parks, Ben Kissel, and Henry Zebrowski — the hosts of Last Podcast on the Left
— bring their traveling live podcast show to town. The trio covers topics such as Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, hauntings and the history of war crimes. The show begins at 8 at MGM Northfield Park Center Stage. Check the website for ticket prices.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
With his three-and-a-half-octave vocal ranges, over 100 million records sold and a multi-decade career (that includes the Jersey Boys
biographical Broadway musical and feature film), Frankie Valli along with the Four Seasons, remain musical superstars. They perform tonight at 8 at Connor Palace.
State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SAT 09/10
Blue Oyster Cult
The hard rock group famous for hits such as "(Don't Fear) the Reaper and "Burnin' For You" comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
Jimmy Carter
A member of the Blind Boys of Alabama for 40 years and has sung for three presidents, won five Grammy Awards, been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and collaborated with the likes of Willie Nelson, Marc Cohn, Ben Harper, Peter Gabriel, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph. He comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 6:30. Tickets start at $30.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Chalk Festival
This annual festival features sidewalk artistry by professional chalk artists and local community groups, families, and individuals, all using Cleveland Museum of Art’s south plaza and walkways that wind through the Fine Arts Garden and down to Wade Lagoon as a colorful canvas. A modern expression of a Renaissance tradition from 16th-century Italy in which beggars copied paintings of the Madonna by Raphael and his contemporaries using chalk on the plazas outside cathedrals, the festival takes place from noon to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow. Squares and boxes of chalk are available for $10 with on-site, day-of registration (supplies limited). No advance reservations will be taken. Sept. 10.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Disfunktional 1st Birthday with Special Guest DJ Minx
Disfunktional, a house music night that takes place at the House of Blues Foundation Room, celebrates its first anniversary with special guest DJ Minx. Two ofCleveland's finest house DJs, Mike-One and Red Tailed Hawk Luna, share the bill. Upstairs in the Funk & Soul Loft, SQR.BIZ will spin. Golden Marmoset and Chris Pulse are on the bill as well. It all starts at 8 p.m., and tickets cost $20.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Fresh Fest Cleveland
Reportedly the first DJ to perform on networks like BET and VH1, Kid Capri will headline Fresh Fest Cleveland 2022.The annual festival will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. today at Rid-All Farm and Otter Park. Cleveland acts Mourning [A] BLKstar, Chanelle Kazadi, Jah Messengers, MellowMan Funk and Abstract Sounds will perform as well. The day-long multicultural festival will again include a farmers market, art installations, hands-on activities and workshops, complimentary chef tastings, a Great Lakes Brewing Company beer garden, local food and art vendors, health and wellness activities and a kids zone.
freshfestcleveland.com
.
Shot Clock Book Tour
Caron Butler, a two-time NBA all-star and current assistant coach to the Miami Heat, and acclaimed author Justin A. Reynolds bring their tour in support of their new middle grade book, Shot Clock
to Mac's Backs. The event begins at 2 p.m.
1820 Coventry Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-2665, macbacks.com
.
$uicideboy$/Ski Mask/The Slump God
New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ comes to Blossom tonight as part of a tour in support of its new album, Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation
. The group's new single, “Escape from BABYLON,” details the struggles of dating and how it pertains to its “wild lifestyle.” Ski Mask the Slump God, $not, JPEGMAFIA, Code Orange, Knocked Loose and Maxo Kream will open the show. The concert begins at 6.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
SUN 09/11
Descendents
Not ones to rest on their laurels, this L.A.-based punk rock band that dates back to the late '70s is currently touring in support of its new album, 9th & Walnut
. The album features the band's earliest material written from 1976 through 1980. The group started re-recording these songs in 2002 and finally issued the final product last year. Surprisingly melodic songs such as "Crepe Suzette" and"Nightage" feature snotty vocals and thick guitar riffs. The show starts at 7 tonight at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
An Evening with Al DiMeola
A prolific composer, Al DiMeola has released more than 30 albums as a leader while collaborating on a dozen or so others with the likes of Return to Forever (with Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke and Lenny White), Acoustic Guitar Trio and Jean-Luc Ponty. The talented jazz fusion guitarist comes to the Kent Stage tonight at 8. Tickets start at $48.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
Muni Kick-Off Party
A celebration of Platform’s Muni Hazy Session India Pale Ale, which was created in partnership with the Cleveland Browns, this event that takes place at the Platform Brewery at 11 a.m., will feature food from Branch BBQ. There will also be a pass/kick contest, giveaways throughout the day, live DJs and a special appearance from a Cleveland Browns alumnus as well as Brownie the Elf. Platform will donate $1 of every beer sold from the Muni Kick-Off Party to the local Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association.
4125 Lorain Ave., 216-202-1386, facebook.com/platformbeers
.
Dave Nihill
Comedian Dave Nihill recorded his debut special for Dry Bar Comedy in 2019 and has been featured on TED.com
, Amazon Prime Video, The Irish Independent, Inc
, Sirius XM, NPR, Ireland AM
, Pat Kenny
and the Huffington Post
. His videos have also gone viral many times over with more than 100 million views and a social following of more than 700,000. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Shining Star CLE 2022
The sixth annual Shining Star CLE promises feature solo-singing by talented high school students from all over Northeast Ohio. A panel of celebrity judges will select the top four finalists; then, the judges and the audience will vote for the scholarship winners. It all starts tonight at 7 at Mimi Ohio Theatre.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.