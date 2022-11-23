Cleveland Pierogi Week | January 30 - February 5, 2022

A Cleveland Pops Holiday Spectacular and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Plus, “A Tribute to Civil Rights” at E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 6:44 am

Cleveland Pops

There are some great concerts to enjoy during the Thanksgiving holiday.

- On Friday, November 25 at 7:30 pm at Severance Music Center, Thomas Søndergård, the recently appointed music director of the Minnesota Orchestra, will lead The Cleveland Orchestra in Britten’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with Stefan Jackiw as soloist. Stravinsky’s The Firebird (complete ballet) fills out the playlist. The program will be repeated on Saturday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 3:00 pm. Tickets are available online.

- On Sunday, November 27 at 2:00 pm Carl Topilow leads The Cleveland Pops Orchestra in traditional and popular holiday music and song, matched with the magical blend of your Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Pops Chorus. Sing along with guest vocalist Connor Bogart O’Brien in a delightful selection of holiday carols and songs. Hear a special reading of The Night Before Christmas by Playhouse Square CEO, Gina Vernaci. Bring new toys and games to help the City Mission distribute gifts and bring joy to needy children in our city. Connor Palace Theatre at Playhouse Square. Tickets are available online.

- And at 7:30 pm in E.J. Thomas Hall, Tuesday Musical will present the Soweto Gospel Choir in “A Tribute to Civil Rights.” The three-time Grammy-winning choir is drawn from churches throughout South Africa. Singers, dancers and drummers will share their country’s freedom songs as well as music by Billie Holiday, James Brown, and Otis Redding combined with traditional African gospel music and spirituals. Tickets are available online.

- Looking ahead, on Tuesday, November 29 at 7:30 pm Raphael Jiménez will lead the Oberlin Orchestra, Oberlin Musical Union, and Oberlin College Choir in Adolphus Hailstork’s Fanfare on “Amazing Grace,” Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with Byron Wei-Xin Zhou, and Beethoven’s Symphony #9. This program will also be performed for the 77th United Nations General Assembly to be held at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on December 2, 2022. This is a collaboration between Oberlin College and Conservatory, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), and The Global Foundation for the Performing Arts. Finney Chapel, 90 N. Professor St. Oberlin, OH 44074.

Even more events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.

