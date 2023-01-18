A Concert From Some of the Best Young Jazz Musicians in Cleveland and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Check out these events to get a broad view of the classical music scene in Northeast Ohio this week.
Thursday, January 19
If the old advice about how to get to Carnegie Hall (practice, practice, practice!) is true, Oberlin Conservatory Musicians have obviously taken it to heart. They’ll travel to New York for the second time in a month, this time to present Oberlin alumnus Nathaniel Dett’s magnum opus, The Ordering of Moses. In conjunction with the January 20 performance, a discussion on January 19 at 5:30 pm will bring together prominent scholars and performers from the fields of African American music, choral music, ethnomusicology, music theory, and religion to explore Dett’s music, life, and ideas. Click here to access the stream and for more information.
Back here in Cleveland at 7:00 pm, the Musicians’ Union Local #4 Music Fund will present PRISM, a small jazz group that includes strings and some of the best young jazz musicians in Northeast Ohio (Anthony Fuoco, piano, Carrie Klayman Singler, violin, John Klayman, woodwinds, Jeff Singler, cello, Aidan Plank, bass & Sunceray Tabler, drums and percussion). Prism recreates many jazz classics including works by Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, Billy Strayhorn, Chick Corea and Freddie Hubbard, and presents newer compositions by Michael Brecker, Donny McCaslin, John Abercrombie and Bill Stewart. Disciples Christian Church, 3663 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland Hts. Free.
Saturday, January 21
At 8:00 pm, Carl Topilow will lead the Cleveland Pops Orchestra in “A Date with Judy.” Learn about the songs and life of Judy Garland from vocalist Joan Ellison as she performs Judy’s original orchestrations for Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Get Happy, The Trolley Song, and more. Mandel Concert Hall, Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland. Tickets available online.
Sunday, January 22
At 4:00 pm the CWR Concert Series will host Perry Roth & Hana Chu in a duo program of music for saxophone and piano. Church of the Western Reserve, 30500 Fairmount Boulevard, Cleveland. Freewill offering. Click here for details.
Tuesday, January 24
At 12:00 pm the Tuesday Noon Organ Plus Concerts at The Church of the Covenant, return and continue through June, beginning with organist Jonathan Moyer. 11205 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Freewill offering.
If you’re a pianist wanting to meet other keyboardists or looking to expand your professional network but don’t know where to start, the Piano Cleveland Social Club is the right group for you! At 6:30 pm on January 24, the club will provide a welcoming and supportive space designed for professional growth and social outings with good brews on hand. Forest City Brewery, 2135 Columbus Rd, Cleveland. Click here for more information.
Visit the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page
for more information.