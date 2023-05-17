A Karamu House Concert Honors Black Composers and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

click to enlarge
Courtesy Karamu House
Members of The Cleveland Orchestra and friends will present Honoring Black Composers, with music by Allison Loggins-Hull, Carlos Simon, Florence Price, Jesse Montgomery, Howard Swanson, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
- On Wednesday, May 17 and Friday, May 20 at 7:30, Franz Welser-Möst leads The Cleveland Orchestra in Puccini’s opera, Girl of the Golden West, starring Emily Magee, soprano (Minnie), Roman Burdenko, bass (Jack Rance), Limmie Pulliam, tenor (Dick Johnson), Tony Stevenson, tenor (Nick), and Scott Conner, bass (Ashby). Severance Music Center.
- On Thursday, May 18 at 6pm, tenor Steven Weems will be featured in “Finding the Dream,” an African American history initiative that includes opening remarks by Dr. Regennia N. Williams. Western Reserve Historical Society.
- And at 7:30 on the 18th, “The American Nightmare, and Black American Music” will be Illustrated by jazz pianist Julian Davis Reid in Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Music Center.
- On Friday, May 19 at 7:30, Franz Welser-Möst will lead The Cleveland Orchestra in Scott Joplin’s Overture to Treemonisha, Julia Perry’s Short Piece for Orchestra, William Grant Still’s Darker America, Bernard Herrmann’s Suite from Vertigo, Raven Chacon’s Voiceless Mass, and Edgar Varèse’s Amériques at Severance Music Center.
- And on Sunday, May 21 at 2 pm at Karamu House, members of The Cleveland Orchestra and friends will present Honoring Black Composers, with music by Allison Loggins-Hull, Carlos Simon, Florence Price, Jesse Montgomery, Howard Swanson, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
Other notable events this week include:
- On Wednesday, May 17 at 12 Noon, Trinity BrownBag Concerts end their season with Bach Fest 6. Violinist James Thompson plays the C Major Sonata, and organist Todd Wilson, performs the Prelude & Fugue in G, BWV 541. Catch the concert either in person, or via live stream.
- On Thursday, May 18 at 7 pm Local #4 Music Fund presents “Sororii, a female-led band formed in 2021 with the mission of reclaiming sisterhood & exploring feminine voices across cultures, featuring Afro-Colombian cellist Carolina Borja and bassoonist Arleigh Savage. Julia De Burgos Cultural Arts Center.
- On Thursday at 7:30 pm, CityMusic’s season finale concerts feature cellist Edward Arron in Haydn’s Cello Concerto in D along with orchestral works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Chen Yi, at The Temple — Tifereth Israel. Repeated on May 19 at 7:30 at St. Noel Church, May 20 at 7:30 at the Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus, and May 21 at Lakewood Congregational Church.
- On Friday, May 19, Cleveland Composers Guild & Cleveland Chamber Symphony celebrate the Year of the Voice with opera scenes from Ara the Beautiful by Inna Onofrei, Richard III: A Crown of Roses, A Crown of Thorns by Karen Griebling, The Pilot by Lorenzo Salvagni, The Higgler by Margi Griebling-Haigh, and The White Hen by Jeffrey Quick. Steven Smith conducts in Gamble Auditorium at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory..
- On Sunday, May 21 at 3 pm – Heights Arts Close Encounters presents Cleveland Orchestra string players Stephen Tavani and Yun-Ting Lee (violins), William Bender (viola), and Dane Johansen (cello) in music by Beethoven, Shostakovich, and Sibelius at the Apple-Presser Funhouse.
- And on Sunday at 4 pm, Matthew Salvaggio will lead the Cleveland Repertory Orchestra in Anna Clyne’s DANCE with cellist Ellie Glorioso, and Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2 at Federated Church in Chagrin Falls.
