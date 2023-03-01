Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Adam Sandler Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in April

The comedian and actor has extended his current tour to include a Cleveland stop

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 7:18 pm

Courtesy of Live Nation
After a successful sold-out touring run in 2022 and early 2023, comedian Adam
Sandler just announced that he'll broaden his Adam Sandler Live tour with seven additional cities across the U.S.

The trek comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 19.

A ticket presale begins at noon tomorrow, and tickets to Adam Sandler Live at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
By Shawn Mishak

By Shawn Mishak

By ClevelandClassical Staff

By Christine Howey

