Adam Sandler Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in April

After a successful sold-out touring run in 2022 and early 2023, comedian Adam
Sandler just announced that he'll broaden his Adam Sandler Live tour with seven additional cities across the U.S.
The trek comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 19.
A ticket presale begins at noon tomorrow, and tickets to Adam Sandler Live at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday.
