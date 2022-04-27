After Covid Delay, 300 Musicians Mark the 50th Anniversary of the Kent State Tragedy, Plus the Rest of This Week's Classical Music Picks

click to enlarge
Before the novel coronavirus crashed the party, ClevelandClassical.com
provided Scene with a weekly list of concerts that our editors thought would interest readers who aren’t hard-core classical music fans, but who might like to venture into new territory from time to time. Now that live concerts have returned, we’ll pick half a dozen events each week which promise to give you a rewarding concert experience without requiring a lot of explanation — although we’ll offer a few tips.
- Guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas (aka M.T.T.) and French cellist Gautier Capuçon promise to bring fresh interpretations to music by Pytor Tchaikovsky, Gabriel Fauré, and Benjamin Britten beginning on Thursday, April 28 at Severance Music Center, with more performances on Friday at 7:30 p.m, Saturday at 8:00 p.m, and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. (tickets here
).
- The Cleveland Chamber Music Society, a venerable organization now in its 65th season, will bring the Takács String Quartet from Colorado to Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights on Tuesday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. Count on these musicians to give elegant readings of pieces by Joseph Haydn, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Franz Schubert. They’ll end with Schubert’s ‘Cello Quintet’ — not five cellists but a traditional string quartet with an extra cellist in the person of David Requiro, who will add another deep voice to a beautiful work. Tickets here.
- Other visiting musicians this week include pianists Byeol Kim and Lovre Marušić, and violinist Edwin Huizinga, guitarist William Coulter, and mandolinist Ashley Hoyer. The first two, who took home prizes in the 2021 Cleveland International Piano Competition, will put their four hands together at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. in an entertaining program, “Piano Duo Do’s and Don’ts” (tickets here
.) (Read a preview article here
.)
- Huizinga, Coulter, and Hoyer perform as Fire and Grace and Ash, and they’ll join well-known Cleveland vocalist Amanda Powell in selections from their recent recording Partita Americana at St. Malachi Church on Saturday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available here.
- Unless you’re into Hungarian folk music, you may not have met up with the
cimbalom, a type of hammered dulcimer that will come alive in the hands of Chester Englander in “Big Cimbalom Thing,” several concerts of world premieres by No Exit. The series, featuring works by Andy Akiho, Douglas Knehans and Hong-Da Chin, starts on April 28 at 8 p.m. in Cleveland State University’s Drinko Hall. You can also catch the program on Friday at 8:00 p.m. at SPACES, and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Heights Arts. Read a preview here.
- CIM professor Daniel Shapiro will take on two of Franz Schubert’s last piano sonatas in a solo recital at the Cleveland Museum of Art on May 1 at 2:00 p.m. Part of Tri-C’s Classical Piano Series, the program includes the Sonatas in A and B-flat that Schubert wrote in 1828 but never got to hear except in his own head. They’re long, melodically rich and hypnotic, and just might transport you to another place on a Sunday afternoon. No admission charge.
- The biggest event this week will happen on Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. when Kent State University remembers the tragic shootings of May 4, 1970 at Severance Music Center (formerly Severance Hall). Some 300 Kent musicians, dancers, and poetry readers will descend on University Circle to mark the postponed 50th anniversary of that tragic day in “Stories of Peace, Protest, and Reflection.” Read a preview article here
and click here for tickets.
Plenty more concerts can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.