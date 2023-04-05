Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards Announce 2023 Winners

click to enlarge Courtesy Anisfield-Wolf

Geraldine Brooks, “Horse,” Fiction (Viking)



Lan Samantha Chang, “The Family Chao,” Fiction (W.W. Norton)



Matthew F. Delmont, “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad,” Nonfiction (Viking)



Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Lifetime Achievement



Saeed Jones, “Alive at the End of the World,” Poetry (Coffee House Press)



The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards this week announced the 2023 winners of the prestigious Cleveland-based competition, now celebrating its 88th year and the only literature arts prize given specifically to works that "confront racism and explore diversity."This year's winners include:“These remarkable books deliver groundbreaking insights on race and diversity,” said jury chair Henry Louis Gates Jr. said in a release. “This year, we honor a profound and funny novel centered in a Chinese restaurant, a brilliant story of 19th-century horseracing with contemporary echoes, a stunning poetry collection that captures who we are now, and a meticulous history that recasts our understanding of World War II. All are capped by the lifetime achievement of Charlayne Hunter-Gault, who remade this country with her courage and her nuanced reporting.”Gates was joined by other members of the jury in announcing the winners and explaining why they were chosen in a short video, viewable below.