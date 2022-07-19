Apollo's Fire Hits the Holden Arboretum and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week in Cleveland

click to enlarge
Photo by Tim Harrison
Jeannette Sorrell leads Apollo's Fire
Late July and the classical music calendar shows no signs of slowing down. Here's what's on tap this week:
- Apollo’s Fire kicks off their Countryside Concerts on Friday, July 22 at Holden Arboretum with performances at 5:00 pm (special one-hour concert) and 7:30 pm. “The Road to Dublin,” features Jeannette Sorrell, direction & harpsichord, Susanna Perry Gilmore & Caitlin Hedge, fiddles, Fiona Gillespie, soprano vocals & whistle, Bradley King, tenor vocals, bass guitar, and bouzouki, Tina Bergmann, hammered dulcimer, René Schiffer, cello, and William Simms, lute & baroque guitar.
Performances continue on the 23rd at 4:00 pm and 7:30 pm at Holden Arboretum. You can also catch the show on July 24 at 2:00 pm at The Bath Church in Akron, at 7:30 pm at Avon Lake United Church of Christ, and on the 26th at 7:30 pm at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick. Tickets for all locations are available online.
- On July 22, 23, and 24 at 7:00 pm at Blossom Music Center, Ludwig Wicki will lead The Cleveland Orchestra, the Blossom Festival Chorus and Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus in “The Fellowship of the Ring” from The Lord of the Rings while the film plays on big screens. Purchase tickets here.
- On Sunday, July 24 at 2:00 pm in the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium, Piano Cleveland kicks off Piano Days @CLE with the two-piano team Duo Amal, Yaron Kohlberg and Bishara Haroni. The program includes Shostakovich’s Concertino for Two Pianos, Khachaturian’s Adagio from the ballet Spartak, Milhaud’s Scaramouche, Khachaturian’s Sabre Dance, Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance, John Williams’ Theme from “Schindler’s List” & Rachmaninoff’s Suite No. 1 (Fantaisie-tableaux, including ‘Barcarolle’, ‘The Night…the Love’, ‘Tears’, & ‘Easter’). Piano Days runs through August 14. Read a preview article here
and purchase tickets here.
- Ohio Light Opera continues on July 21 at 2:00 pm.with Pirates of Penzance. On the 22nd, you can catch The Mock Marriage at 2:00 pm and The Student Prince at 7:30 pm. Then on the 23rd, it’s Hello, Dolly! at 2:00 pm and Cinderella at 7:30 pm and at 2:00 pm on the 26th. All the shows hit the stage of Freedlander Theatre at the College of Wooster.
Moving outdoors to the Wayne Center for the Arts, OLO’s The Fantasticks plays on the 20th and the 24th at 2:00 pm. Limited shade: lawn chairs, hats, sunscreen & sunglasses encouraged, and bottled water supplied. In case of rain, performance will be moved to Freedlander Theatre. Tickets for all shows are available online.
- Two great concerts this week are free. On the 24th at 7:00 pm it’s TubaSummer, the warm weather version of Akron’s TubaChristmas, Tucker Jolly, conducting. Interested in performing? Call 330-972-8301 or send an e-mail. Guzzetta Lawn, University of Akron, 157 University Ave., Akron, or Guzzetta Hall in case of rain. Free.
And on the 26th at 7:00 pm, Local #4 Music Fund will present Cleveland Brassworks with vocalist Evelyn Wright at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
