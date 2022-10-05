Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Apollo's Fire Kicks off Season and More Classical Music Picks of the Week

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 3:44 pm

click to enlarge Alexandre Dossin. - Courtesy of Tri-C
Courtesy of Tri-C
Alexandre Dossin.

Hang on tight — here’s this week's packed list of Classical music events in Northeast Ohio.

On Wednesday, October 5, there are four free events, each beginning at 7:30 pm.

The University of Akron Wind Symphony, (Galen Karriker, conducting), performs at Guzzetta Recital Hall.

A Cleveland Institute of Music Mixon Hall Faculty Recital features pianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi in music by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Ottorino Respighi and Roberto Piana. It’s free, but reservations are required.

Down East Boulevard at Severance Music Center, Carlos Kalmar leads the CIM
Orchestra in Ligeti, Ginastera and Brahms.

And in Oberlin, Conservatory faculty /David Bowlin, violin, & Tony Cho, piano, play Charles Ives’ Violin Sonata No. 2, Gabriel Fauré’s Violin Sonata No. 1 in A, and Sergei Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata No. 1 in f, Op. 80 in Kulas Recital Hall. Click here for live stream.

On Friday, October 7, three interesting concerts begin at 7:30 pm.

An Evening of Czech Vocal Music features students preparing to compete at the 10th annual American International Czech and Slovak Voice Competition in Wisconsin performing in Guzzetta Recital Hall at the University of Akron. Free.

Conductor Thierry Fischer leads The Cleveland Orchestra in Boulez’s Notations, Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto with Vilde Frang, and Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 (“Organ”) with Todd Wilson at Severance Music Center. The program is repeated on Saturday at 8:00 pm. Tickets available online.

The third is a guest recital by The Unheard of Ensemble, Ford Fourqurean, clarinet, Matheus Souza & Erica Dicker, violins, Iva Casian-Lakoš, cello & Daniel Anastasio, piano, who plan an adventurous, free program of music using technology and interactive multimedia at Oberlin’s Birenbaum Innovation and Performance Space.

Saturday, October 8 offers an eclectic mix of offerings.

At 7:30 pm, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra and the Cleveland Chamber Choir will present “Heaven and Earth,” featuring Beethoven’s Mass in C and Gwyneth Walker’s The Golden Harp at the Church of the Covenant. A pre-concert talk by Oberlin musicologist Charles Edward McGuire begins at 7. Click here to read an interview with conductors Daniel Meyer & Gregory Ristow, then pay what you like for tickets.

Also at 7:30 pm, the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society International Series will present Bokyung Byun, (South Korea) at Plymouth Church. Click here for a detailed program. Tickets available online.

And at 8:00 pm, Jeannette Sorrell and Apollo’s Fire will kick off their season with Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610 at First Baptist Church in Shaker Heights. Soloists include Erica Schuller, Molly Netter, Rebecca Myers, sopranos, Kristen Dubenion-Smith, mezzo-soprano, Jacob Perry & Steven Caldicott Wilson, tenors, and Edward Vogel & Andrew Padgett, baritones. The program will be repeated on Sunday, October 9 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Bay Village. Visiting Scholar Marica Tacconi of Penn State University, will talk about the Vespers one hour before each performance. Tickets available online.

On Sunday at 2:00 p.m., Tri-C Classical Piano Series presents Alexandre Dossin in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art. His program features Six decades of music by George Walker. The event is Free.

A half-hour later at 2:30 p.m., Ben Johns will lead the Oberlin Chamber Singers in music of Claudio Monteverdi, Juan Gutiérrez, Heinrich Schütz, Thomas Tallis, and Benjamin Britten in Fairchild Chapel (Bosworth Hall). The performance is free. Click here for the live stream.

And at 3:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the Heights Chamber Orchestra launches their 40th anniversary season. Guest conductor Carl Topilow leads Cornelius, Mendelssohn’s Six Children’s Pieces orchestrated by Topilow, Rossini’s “Three Movements” from La Boutique Fantasque, and Tchaikovsky’s “Finale” from Symphony No. 2.

On Tuesday, October 11 at 8:00 p.m., Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project presents Tatsuya Nakatani, avant-garde percussionist, composer, and sound artist, with the CUSP Improvisation Orchestra. A spatially presented, structured improvisation. Convivium 33 Gallery, 1433 E. 33 St,, Cleveland. $15 recommended ticket price or pay what you can. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Even more events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.

