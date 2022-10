Apollo's Fire Kicks off Season and More Classical Music Picks of the Week

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tri-C Alexandre Dossin.

Hang on tight — here’s this week's packed list of Classical music events in Northeast Ohio.On Wednesday, October 5, there are four free events, each beginning at 7:30 pm.The, (Galen Karriker, conducting), performs at Guzzetta Recital Hall.A Cleveland Institute of Music Mixon Hall Faculty Recital features pianistin music by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Ottorino Respighi and Roberto Piana. It’s free, but reservations are required Down East Boulevard at Severance Music Center, Carlos Kalmar leads thein Ligeti, Ginastera and Brahms.And in Oberlin, Conservatory faculty /David Bowlin, violin, & Tony Cho, piano, play Charles Ives’, Gabriel Fauré’s, and Sergei Prokofiev’s, Op. 80 in Kulas Recital Hall. Click here for live stream On Friday, October 7, three interesting concerts begin at 7:30 pm.features students preparing to compete at the 10th annual American International Czech and Slovak Voice Competition in Wisconsin performing in Guzzetta Recital Hall at the University of Akron. Free.Conductor Thierry Fischer leadsin Boulez’s, Stravinsky’swith Vilde Frang, and Saint-Saëns(“Organ”) with Todd Wilson at Severance Music Center. The program is repeated on Saturday at 8:00 pm. Tickets available online The third is a guest recital by, Ford Fourqurean, clarinet, Matheus Souza & Erica Dicker, violins, Iva Casian-Lakoš, cello & Daniel Anastasio, piano, who plan an adventurous, free program of music using technology and interactive multimedia at Oberlin’s Birenbaum Innovation and Performance Space.Saturday, October 8 offers an eclectic mix of offerings.At 7:30 pm,and thewill present “Heaven and Earth,” featuring Beethoven’sand Gwyneth Walker’sat the Church of the Covenant. A pre-concert talk by Oberlin musicologist Charles Edward McGuire begins at 7. Click here to read an interview with conductors Daniel Meyer & Gregory Ristow, then pay what you like for tickets Also at 7:30 pm, thewill present, (South Korea) at Plymouth Church. Click here for a detailed program. Tickets available online And at 8:00 pm, Jeannette Sorrell andwill kick off their season with Monteverdi’sat First Baptist Church in Shaker Heights. Soloists include Erica Schuller, Molly Netter, Rebecca Myers, sopranos, Kristen Dubenion-Smith, mezzo-soprano, Jacob Perry & Steven Caldicott Wilson, tenors, and Edward Vogel & Andrew Padgett, baritones. The program will be repeated on Sunday, October 9 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Bay Village. Visiting Scholar Marica Tacconi of Penn State University, will talk about the Vespers one hour before each performance. Tickets available online On Sunday at 2:00 p.m.,presentsin Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art. His program features Six decades of music by George Walker. The event is Free.A half-hour later at 2:30 p.m., Ben Johns will lead thein music of Claudio Monteverdi, Juan Gutiérrez, Heinrich Schütz, Thomas Tallis, and Benjamin Britten in Fairchild Chapel (Bosworth Hall). The performance is free. Click here for the live stream And at 3:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, thelaunches their 40th anniversary season. Guest conductor Carl Topilow leads Cornelius, Mendelssohn’sorchestrated by Topilow, Rossini’s “Three Movements” from, and Tchaikovsky’s “Finale” fromOn Tuesday, October 11 at 8:00 p.m.,presents, avant-garde percussionist, composer, and sound artist, with the CUSP Improvisation Orchestra. A spatially presented, structured improvisation. Convivium 33 Gallery, 1433 E. 33 St,, Cleveland. $15 recommended ticket price or pay what you can. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.Even more events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page