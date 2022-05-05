Apollo's Fire's 30th Anniversary Concert and the Rest of This Week's Classical Music Picks

click to enlarge
Photo by Tim Harrison
Jeannette Sorrell leads Apollo's Fire's 30th anniversary concert celebration
With Mother’s Day weekend upon us, there’s plenty of live music in the area to add a little something special to the celebration. Here are eight concerts that offer a diverse selection of ensembles and musical styles. And many are free.
- On Friday, May 6 at 7:00 pm at Disciples Christian Church in Cleveland Hts., Alchemy Baroque presents “The Mystics,” featuring Monteverdi’s Si ch’io vorrei morire, Piagn’e sospira, and Lamento d’Arianna, Heinrich Schütz’s Die mit traenen saën and So fahr ich hin, Carlo Gesualdo’s O dolce mio tesoro and Mille volte il Di, and John Dowland’s Time Stands Still. Free.
- A half hour later at 7:30 pm, Mark Kosower, cello (principal, Cleveland Orchestra) and Max Levinson, piano (Boston Chamber Music Society) will play works by Fauré, Strauss, Beethoven, Chausson, Myaskovsky, and Martinu at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Hts. Free
- On Saturday May 7 at 7:30 pm at the Church of the Covenant, Daniel Meyer leads the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra in a concert they’re calling “Taking Flight.” The program includes Hilary Tann’s With the Heather and Small Birds, Mozart’s Flute Concerto in D featuring Cleveland Orchestra assistant principal flute Jessica Sindell, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2. At 7:00 pm George Leggiero plays a prelude concerto on the McGaffin Carillon. Pay what you wish. Click here to reserve tickets.
- At 8:00 pm, just down the street at Severance Music Center, Apollo’s Fire and Jeannette Sorrell present their 30th Anniversary Celebration Concert “Mozart and the Chevalier” featuring Francisco Fullana, violin and Sonya Headlam, soprano. The playlist includes Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture, Exsultate, Jubilate, and Symphony No. 35, “Haffner.” You’ll also hear Bologne’s Aria from L’Amant anonyme and Violin Concerto. The program is repeated on Sunday at 4:00 pm at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Bay Village. Tickets available online.
- On Sunday May 8 at 3:30 pm at Church of the Gesu in University Heights, David Gilson leads the Western Reserve Chorale and Promethean Quartet in “With Strings Attached.” The program includes works by J.S. Bach, Brahms, Beethoven, Ola Gjello, Stephen Foster, and Katie Kring with vocal soloists Joanne Uniatowski and Bryan McGucken. Free.
- At 5:00 pm Sunday at Christ Episcopal Church in Hudson, Music From the Western Reserve presents the debut of the Cleveland Consort of Voices under the direction of Steven Plank. The performance, in memory of Lola Rothmann and sponsored by her daughters Beth, Pamela, and Susan, includes music by J.S. Bach, Brahms, Gibbon, Byrd, and Villette. A reception follows. Tickets are available at the door or online.
- At 7:00 pm at Severance Music Center, Vinay Parameswarean leads the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra & Youth Chorus in Reena Esmail’s She Will Transform You, Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1, featuring Moonhee Kim, and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances. Tickets are available online.
- And on Monday May 9 at 7:30 pm at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, Rocky River Chamber Music Society will present the Grigoryan Brothers Duo, Slava and Leonard Grigoryan, classical guitar. Their program will feature J.S. Bach’s Arioso BWV 156, Handel’s Keyboard Suite HWV 452, Granados’ Valses Poéticos, Gnattali’s Suite Retratos, and Margaret Brouwer’s Blue Mountains, as well as the Grigoryan Brothers’ Six Original Pieces (“This is Us Project”), and Sailboat Suite. Attend in person or catch the live stream. Both are Free.
Plenty more concerts can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com
Concert Listings page.