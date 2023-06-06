Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Apollo’s Fire’s The Fiddlers of Dublin and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Summer festival season is heating up

By on Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 9:40 am

click to enlarge Fiddlers of Dublin: An Irish-American Journey - Courtesy Apollo's Fire
Courtesy Apollo's Fire
Fiddlers of Dublin: An Irish-American Journey

This week offers a summer series presented by Apollo’s Fire, and the launching of summer festivals by Re:Sound, ENCORE, and Ohio Light Opera.

Visit our Concert Listings page for robust listings of these and other events — including composer names, composition titles, and performers.

- Apollo’s Fire’s The Fiddlers of Dublin, created & directed by Jeannette Sorrell, plays in Avon Lake on June 8, at Holden Arboretum on June 9, 10 & 11 (four shows), in Bath on June 12, and in Brunswick on June 13.

- The Re:Sound New and Experimental Music Festival has scheduled seven events that run the gamut from A to Z (Alternative to Zany). Performances are at Convivium 33 Gallery unless otherwise noted: Leo Chang + Alex Zhang Hungtai // Persephone & the Phoenix (Thursday, June 8 at The Bop Stop), John Wiese // Brandon Lopez (Friday, June 9), Laura Potter + Ina McCormack // Douglas Farrand + Ryan Seward), AK Ensemble and guest Brandon Lopez (Saturday, June 10), Terminal Moraine // Kim Nucci // Emily Beisel (Saturday, June 10 at Crobar), and SLOWSPIN // Theresa May (Sunday, June 11).

- ENCORE Chamber Music Institute will launch three of its summer events this weekend. On Friday, June 9, “Director’s Carte Blanche” will feature artistic director Jinjoo Cho and her Toy Store in J.S. Bach’s Violin Partita No. 2 in d and Juri Seo’s Toy Store for Violin and Fixed Media Electronics (2022) at Shafran Planetarium at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

- On Saturday, June 10, ENCORE will present the Cavani String Quartet (Annie Fullard and Catherine Cosbey, violins, Eric Wong viola, and Kyle Price, cello) with poet Mwatabu Okantah in “Enchantment” at the Akron-Summit County Public Library.

- And on Sunday afternoon, ENCORE’s Artist-Teacher Showcase, “Serenity,” will present Brendan Shea, Jinjoo Cho, and Paul Kantor, violins, Eric Wong and Ivo Jan van der Werff, violas, Kyle Price and Maxwell Geissler, cellos, Mark Eichenberger, percussion, and Hyunsoo Kim and Tina Dahl, pianists, in Juri Seo’s TLC, Arvo Part’s Spiegel im Spiegel, Lu Yun’s Temples in Taiwan, and Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in Harkness Chapel at Case.

- And on Saturday evening at 7:30, Ohio Light Opera will raise the curtain on the opening show of its 44th season. Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, based on the novel The Once and Future King by T. H. White, with music by Frederick Loewe conducted by Michael Borowitz, and directed by Steven A. Daigle, will be presented in Freedlander Theatre at The College of Wooster.

