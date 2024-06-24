Beg, Borrow or Steal to Get a Ticket to 'Jesus Christ Superstar' at Porthouse Theatre

click to enlarge Photo by Bob Christy Jesus Christ Superstar, through June 29 at Porthouse Theatre

Okay, so here's the plan: The rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar closes at the end of this week at the Porthouse Theatre and you've gotta see it. So, try to reserve a ticket (see below). If they're sold out, ask your pals to see who has a ticket and when you find someone who does, ask if you can hold it. When it's in your hand, point into the sky and yell, "Oh my God, a meteor!" And when they look up, run away fast.This riveting production of the 53-year-old sung-through retelling of the Passion of Christ is worth losing a friendship, if you can see it in its remaining days at the outdoor theater on the Blossom Music Center campus. As directed by Terri Kent and choreographed by artistic collaborator Martiń Ceśpedes, the short (less than two hours with intermission) show is packed with more intense theatrical zazz than shows twice as long.This material began as a concept album with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. But there was an undeniable theatrical pulse beating beneath that music, and when the stage version opened in 1971 it caused quite a stir, since Jesus is portrayed as a very human man with both gifts and weaknesses. And as he gains in popularity, the powers that be seek to eliminate him.You know the story. What you don't know is how this production slides from one electrified (and electrifying) song to another in a seamless performance featuring jaw-dropping star turns supported by a thoroughly committed ensemble of players who crawl, spit, dance and leap with admirable precision.The title role is embodied in full by Enrique Miguel, a New York City based actor and alumnus of Baldwin Wallace University's magnificent actor factory. Miguel shows us Jesus at his peak (in the celebratory "Hosanna") through to the depths of his agony ("Trial Before Pilate/39 Lashes"). The actor establishes a solid through-line for Jesus, sings beautifully, and trots out an impressive falsetto rock-scream when needed.All the other performer orbit around Miguel's strong centerpiece, and they each have spectacular moments. As the betrayer Judas, Matthew Gittins seethes with discontent that eventually boils over, leading him to betray his friend. Although the strength of his presentation at times fuzzes his enunciation, Gittins brings raw energy to his role.In the underwritten part of Mary Magdalene, Madison Shannon nails her pop chart solo "I Don't Know How to Love Him." Now that we can view JCS from a distance, we can see the gaping hole left by minimizing Mary's story.But back to the dudes. As Caiaphas, the High Priest who charges Jesus with blasphemy and then plots to kill him, tall Collin Geter strikes an imposing figure. And his basso profundo voice seems to emerge from the depths of his lungs like a separate and malevolent creature. Even on a 95-degree day, it'll give you chills.He is often paired with the other High Priest, Annas (an excellent Morgan Mills) as well as the well-known villain Pontius Pilate (a fearsome Dante J.L. Murray).Even the smallest named roles are filled perfectly: Dominic Young as Peter, the soaring-voiced Felix Albino as Simon, and Tim Culver as King Harrod. Although Harrod is always portrayed as a sissy, a stereotype that feels totally played at this point, Culver manages to squeeze another chuckle out of it.Music director Jennifer Korecki gets the most out of the cast and her five-person orchestra. And the play uses simple items such as ladders and strips of cloth to great effect, especially during the "39 Lashes" scene when each stroke is enacted by the removal of a bloody swatch, accompanied by a painful sound effect.Over the years, director Kent and choreographer/collaborator Ceśpedes, along with their team of designers, have refined their individual talents and polished their partnership until it fairly glows. If you can't make it to this show, they return in a month with their take on Annie. I'd advise you get your tickets now.