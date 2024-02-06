Black History Month Concerts and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge
Let’s start this busy week with some recommended Black History Month events.
- On Wednesday at 6 pm, The Music Settlement’s “Linking Legacies” concert featuring Classical works by African American composers with deep ties to Northeast Ohio will be presented in Gallery 229A at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
- On Saturday at 7:30, the Akron Symphony will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Gospel Meets Symphony, the Oberlin Artist Recital will present Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar (preceded at 4 by a Community Gospel Singing Workshop), and also at 7:30, Christian McBride will host The Movement Revisited, an epic concert event at the Maltz PAC honoring Civil Rights icons Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Martin Luther King Jr. and former President Barack Obama.
- Then on Tuesday at 7:30, Akron’s Tuesday Musical will present Aaron Diehl and his Trio in a program of solo piano works by Duke Ellington, William Grant Still, and Margaret Bonds, plus works for jazz trio, at E.J. Thomas Hall.
- Orchestral performances include The Cleveland Orchestra in Beethoven’s Fifth and Schubert’s Sixth with guest conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste on Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 8, and Sunday at 3, and your choice of the Suburban Symphony in Mahler’s Fourth under Martin Kessler or Heights Chamber Orchestra with hornist Richard King under Travis Jürgenson, both on Sunday at 3:30.
- Interestingly unusual performances include CUSP’s hosting of The 6 at Convivium 33 Gallery on Wednesday at 8, No Exit’s Art Museum debut with a program of Surrealist piano works and films on Friday at 7:30, Oberlin’s 60-minute TIMARA event led by percussionist Ross Karre “featuring homemade percussion instruments, subtle drones, energetic rhythms, live electronic music, and video projections” on Saturday at 1 pm at the Birenbaum, and the CIM New Music Ensemble featuring composer Carlos Sanchez-Gutierrez on Sunday at 2 at the Art Museum.
- More traditional concert highlights include the resumption of Trinity Cathedral’s Brownbag Concerts on Wednesday at Noon, CityMusic’s next cycle of programs at several venues beginning on Wednesday at 7:30 at East Mount Zion Baptist Church, harpsichordist Mark Edwards in Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” sponsored by Les Délices at First Congregational in Hudson on Sunday at 4, an Oberlin faculty recital on Sunday at 7:30 by the Verona Quartet and pianist Angela Cheng, and a Baldwin Wallace faculty performance of Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time on Monday at 7.
