BorderLight Theatre Festival Seeking Artist Submissions for 2024

Ambassadors will host free clinics around town in January

By on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 10:46 am

click to enlarge A scene from the 2022 BorderLight Theatre Festival. - Emanuel Wallace
Emanuel Wallace
A scene from the 2022 BorderLight Theatre Festival.
Slated to return to Playhouse Square in July, the BorderLight Theatre Festival showcases emerging companies in theatre, dance, circus, immersive experiences, puppetry, street theatre, spoken word and stand-up comedy.

Currently, BorderLight organizers are accepting applications from artists who wish to participate in the 2024 festival. The deadline to apply is Feb. 4.

One of the newest fringe festivals worldwide, BorderLight launched back in 2019 and has steadily grown.

“I want BorderLight to be an opportunity for exploration,” says Associate Producer Josy Jones in a press release. “Many times, artists are locked into the work of others and are not given the platform to experiment, be wrong, be right, and try something they've dreamed up. We want to be that opportunity for artists.”

According to a press release, "BorderLight welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds, including age, race, ethnicity, religion and gender identification." With support from the Cleveland Foundation, BorderLight has hired a team of ambassadors from key Cleveland neighborhoods to encourage participation in the 2024 festival.

The ambassadors will host a series of free clinics around town on Saturdays in January to answer questions about BorderLight and assist artists with the application process.

The ambassadors will hit the Detroit Shoreway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, St. Clair-Superior from 2 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 6, Buckeye-Woodhill from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 and South Collinwood from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 20.

In addition, BorderLight staff will host an Artist Q & A on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
