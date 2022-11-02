BW Opera, Cleveland POPs and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
Here are some classical music events in Northeast Ohio this week that should raise your antennas. The first two involve musicians from the Cleveland Institute of Music.
- On Wednesday at 7:30 pm in Mixon Hall, saxophonist Steven Banks and pianist Xak Bjerken will play a program that includes Saint-Saëns’ Oboe Sonata (right — on a sax), Carlos Simon’s hear them and Rachmninoff’s Cello Sonata (another species-crossing endeavor). Free seating passes are required: click here to reserve
. The performance will also be live streamed here.
- On Sunday at 7:30 pm the CIM Orchestra and conductor Carlos Kalmar head down to the Maltz Performing Arts Center for Darius Milhaud’s jazz-infused La Création du Monde, Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 8 and Dvořák’s tuneful Wind Serenade in d, Op. 44. The event is free but tickets are required.
- This week BW Opera will travel downtown to the The Helen Theater at Playhouse Square for three presentations of Claudio Monteverdi’s “L’incoronazione di Poppea,” a masterpiece of early Baroque opera. Sung in Italian with chamber orchestra and English supertitles, performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. At 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online.
There’s a trio of interesting concerts to choose from on Friday.
- At 7:30 pm at the Cultural Arts Center at Disciples Church in Mayfield, ChamberFest Cleveland will present Echoes from the Valley — global folk songs in a chamber setting with Amanda Powell, soprano, Franklin Cohen, clarinet, and Peter Takács, piano. The program includes music by Scriabin, Schubert, Schumann, Ravel, and D’Rivera along with arrangements of international folk songs by Northeast Ohio composers Dave Morgan & Paul Ferguson. Read a preview article here
. Tickets available online.
- Also at 7:30 pm, YSU Pipino Performing Art Series presents the Vijay Iyer Trio at the Chestnut Room at Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center. Read a preview article here
. Click here for tickets.
- Half an hour later at the Bop Stop, No Exit Presents the Genkin Philharmonic, a ten-piece electroacoustic chamber ensemble based in Buffalo. Their repertoire includes arrangements that preserve the technical virtuosity of music by the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Frank Zappa, the creation of original works by living composers, and arrangements of works from the classical canon that remain faithful to the composers’ scores. Read a preview article here
. Donations accepted at the door.
- On Saturday Urban Troubadour presents an innovative event at Akron’s Carovillese Club. At 6:00pm enjoy Antipasto and wine, and from 7:00-9:00 a concert with Alla Boara and an Italian dinner. Program to be announced. Tickets available online.
- At 8:00 pm Saturday at Severance Music Center, the Cleveland POPs will kick off their new season with vocalist Daniel Emmet. A finalist in America’s Got Talent, Emmet, sings in almost every style and in a variety of languages. Tickets are available online.
- And on Sunday at 3:00 pm at Shore Cultural Center, Matthew Salvaggio will lead the Euclid Symphony Orchestra in a concert of British Classics featuring music by Arthur Sullivan, Percy Grainger, Gustav Holst, George Butterworth, Edward Elgar, and Ralph Vaughan Williams. Tickets are available online.
More events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.