Celebrated Violinist Nicola Benedetti and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra in Akron and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Here are our highlights from this week’s calendar of classical music events in Northeast Ohio.
It kicks off with two orchestra concerts at 7:30 on Thursday, October 20.
- In Akron, Tuesday Musical launches their season at E.J. Thomas Hall with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Maxim Emelyanychev. The program features Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 (“Scottish”) and Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with Nicola Benedetti as soloist, and Anna Clyne’s Stride. The performance is part of the SCO’s U.S. tour. Read a preview article here
- At Severance Music Center, guest conductor Daniel Harding leads The Cleveland Orchestra in Jorg Widmann’s Viola Concerto — Antoine Tamestit is the soloist — and Richard Strauss’s Alpine Symphony. The program will be repeated on Saturday at 8 pm. Tickets are available online
- On Friday at 7:30 the imaginative period ensemble Les Délices unveils their new program, Winds of Change, at the Akron Public Library (downtown). The all-instrumental concert features chamber works from the eve of the French and Haitian Revolutions, inspired by philosophical ideals of liberty and equality and early abolitionist writing. Classical Era works by Joseph Bologne Chevalier de St. Georges and Luigi Boccherini will be paired with Haitian composer Sydney Guillaume’s commission A Journey to Freedom. The program will be repeated on Saturday at 7:30 at the Church of the Covenant and Sunday at 7:30 at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church. Click here for ticket information
- On Sunday, October 23 at 4:00 pm, Arts at Holy Trinity in Akron will present Hungarian-born organist Balint Karosi in music by Charles Marie Widor, J. S. Bach, William Bolcom, and Max Reger. The playlist also includes Karosi’s Kodály Triptyque as well as an improvisation on a submitted theme. The event is free.
- And at 7:00 in the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium, harpist Yolanda Kondonassis presents “FIVE MINUTES for Earth,” featuring 17 World Premieres of works by Jocelyn C. Chambers, Chen Yi, Michael Daugherty, Daniel Dorff, Reena Esmail, Keith Fitch, Patrick Harlin, Stephen Hartke, Nathaniel Heyder, Takuma Itoh, Aaron Jay Kernis, Steven Mark Kohn, Philip Maneval, Máximo Diego Pujol, Arturo Sandoval, Gary Schocker, and Zhou Long. Tickets available here
