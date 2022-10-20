Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Celebrated Violinist Nicola Benedetti and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra in Akron and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Another week of good concerts in Cleveland

By on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 at 10:12 am

Celebrated Violinist Nicola Benedetti and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra in Akron and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Courtesy Nicola Benedetti

Here are our highlights from this week’s calendar of classical music events in Northeast Ohio.

It kicks off with two orchestra concerts at 7:30 on Thursday, October 20.

- In Akron, Tuesday Musical launches their season at E.J. Thomas Hall with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Maxim Emelyanychev. The program features Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 (“Scottish”) and Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with Nicola Benedetti as soloist, and Anna Clyne’s Stride. The performance is part of the SCO’s U.S. tour. Read a preview article here. Tickets available online. Check out The Guardian’s profile of Benedetti here.

- At Severance Music Center, guest conductor Daniel Harding leads The Cleveland Orchestra in Jorg Widmann’s Viola Concerto — Antoine Tamestit is the soloist — and Richard Strauss’s Alpine Symphony. The program will be repeated on Saturday at 8 pm. Tickets are available online.

- On Friday at 7:30 the imaginative period ensemble Les Délices unveils their new program, Winds of Change, at the Akron Public Library (downtown). The all-instrumental concert features chamber works from the eve of the French and Haitian Revolutions, inspired by philosophical ideals of liberty and equality and early abolitionist writing. Classical Era works by Joseph Bologne Chevalier de St. Georges and Luigi Boccherini will be paired with Haitian composer Sydney Guillaume’s commission A Journey to Freedom. The program will be repeated on Saturday at 7:30 at the Church of the Covenant and Sunday at 7:30 at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church. Click here for ticket information.

- On Sunday, October 23 at 4:00 pm, Arts at Holy Trinity in Akron will present Hungarian-born organist Balint Karosi in music by Charles Marie Widor, J. S. Bach, William Bolcom, and Max Reger. The playlist also includes Karosi’s Kodály Triptyque as well as an improvisation on a submitted theme. The event is free.

- And at 7:00 in the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium, harpist Yolanda Kondonassis presents “FIVE MINUTES for Earth,” featuring 17 World Premieres of works by Jocelyn C. Chambers, Chen Yi, Michael Daugherty, Daniel Dorff, Reena Esmail, Keith Fitch, Patrick Harlin, Stephen Hartke, Nathaniel Heyder, Takuma Itoh, Aaron Jay Kernis, Steven Mark Kohn, Philip Maneval, Máximo Diego Pujol, Arturo Sandoval, Gary Schocker, and Zhou Long. Tickets available here.

Even more events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/ Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Pioneer Waterland’s Fall Fear Nightmare 10661 Kile Rd., Chardon Ever wanted to do zombie paintball? Well you can at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon this year. Come face to face with the undead this fall season.

Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/ Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Pioneer Waterland’s Fall Fear Nightmare 10661 Kile Rd., Chardon Ever wanted to do zombie paintball? Well you can at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon this year. Come face to face with the undead this fall season.

Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/ Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Pioneer Waterland’s Fall Fear Nightmare 10661 Kile Rd., Chardon Ever wanted to do zombie paintball? Well you can at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon this year. Come face to face with the undead this fall season.

Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 20-23)

By Jeff Niesel

Great Lakes Christmas Ale arrives.

Savage Love: Help! My Orgasms Are Physically Debilitating

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Help! My Orgasms Are Physically Debilitating

'Candlelight Hypothesis,' Now at Cleveland Public Theatre, is an Immersive Trip Inspired by the Myth of Icarus

By Christine Howey

'Candlelight Hypothesis,' Now at Cleveland Public Theatre, is an Immersive Trip Inspired by the Myth of Icarus

'Insurrection: Holding History,' Now at Convergence-Continuum, Is Gripping, Timely Viewing

By Christine Howey

'Insurrection: Holding History,' Now at Convergence-Continuum, Is Gripping, Timely Viewing

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 20-23)

By Jeff Niesel

Great Lakes Christmas Ale arrives.

Savage Love: Help! My Orgasms Are Physically Debilitating

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Help! My Orgasms Are Physically Debilitating

Chico Bean Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in January

By Jeff Niesel

Chico Bean.

Savage Love: My Wife Was Sexually Assaulted in Her Past. How Can I Safely Introduce BDSM Into Our Sex Life?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: My Wife Was Sexually Assaulted in Her Past. How Can I Safely Introduce BDSM Into Our Sex Life?
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us