CityMusic Cleveland Does Spanish Music From the Time of Goya and the Rest of the Classical Action to Catch This Week

Our picks this week range from Medieval and Baroque music to a newly birthed opera and a vocal music extravaganza, with some visiting performers and musical anthologies mixed in.
- CityMusic Cleveland is currently performing as a chamber music ensemble, and their January 27 concert at Praxis Fiber Galley will focus on Spanish music from the time of Goya. The female troika of Trobár Medieval — Allison Monroe (voice, vielle, rebec, psaltery), Elena Mullins (voice, harp, percussion), and Karin Weston (voice, flute, harp) — will join guest artists Rosemary Heredos & Nadia Tarnawsky in three programs celebrating the 9th-century Byzantine-Greek Abbess Kassia, and the twelfth-century German Abbess Hildegard von Bingen on January 27, 27, and 29 in Cleveland, Cleveland Hts., and Chesterland.
- Oberlin’s Winter Term Opera adds a new title to the repertoire nearly every January, and this time around it’s Alice Tierney, by composer Melissa Dunphy and librettist Jacqueline Goldfinger, who tell the tale of the mysterious death of a “dissipated woman” in colonial Philadelphia. Performances take place in Finney Chapel on January 27, 28 & 29 (matinee).
- Brazilian classical guitarist René Izquierdo is Cleveland Classical Guitar Society’s international guest artist on January 28, and the Diderot String Quartet — Adriane Post, Paul Dwyer, Kyle Miller & Johanna Novom — who got together at Oberlin and Juilliard, will play a recital on the Donald P. Pipino Performing Arts Series at Youngstown State University on the 29th.
- Cleveland Composers Guild members have been busy recently writing for singers, and their creations will be collected and aired in a Vocal Chamber Music Extravaganza in Rocky River on the 29th.
- And Oberlin piano professor Peter Takács will resume his immersive look into the music of Beethoven — interrupted by COVID — with an episode of the complete sonatas for violin and piano at Oberlin Conservatory on January 29. Violinists Michelle Abraham Kantor and Francesca DePasquale join him in a concert that will be live streamed from Kulas Recital Hall.
Visit the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings
page for more information.