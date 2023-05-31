Classical Music Festival Season Begins in Northeast Ohio

Courtesy She Scores
She Scores comes to CSU June 2-4
This week the annual June Festival season begins in Northeast Ohio.
- On Thursday, June 1, the Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival launches its 23rd season with four days of recitals, master classes, and lectures in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music. This year’s performances include duos (Jason Vieaux, guitar, with Mari Sato, violin, Thursday at 7:30, Solo Duo from Italy on Saturday at 7:30, and the Patterson/Sutton Duo on Sunday at 1), and solo recitals by Petra Polácková (Czech Republic, Friday at 7:30), lutenist Nigel North (England, Saturday at 4), and Hao Yang (China, Sunday at 4).
A special feature of this year’s guitar festival will be the live semi final and final rounds of the James Stroud National Classical Guitar Youth Competition in Mixon Hall. Semi-Finalists ages fourteen to eighteen will perform before the public and a panel of internationally acclaimed judges on Friday at 10 am and 1 pm, and four Finalists ages fourteen to eighteen will perform on Sunday at 6:30. Prizes will be announced at the close of this Round.
Want to check out all the details of the Festival including repertoire, master classes and lectures, and ticketing (some events are free)? Read a preview article here
, and visit the Festival website here.
She Scores
When the Institute for Composer Diversity analyzed the 2019-20 seasons of 120 American orchestras, it found that just eight percent of all pieces performed were composed by women. For Amber Rogers, artistic director of the Local 4 Music Fund, that statistic was a call for action.
On June 2 and 3 at 7:00 pm and June 4 at 4:00 pm in Cleveland State University’s Drinko Hall, She Scores 2023 will feature nineteen compositions by fourteen composers. Emily Laurance will present a pre-concert lecture 45 minutes prior to each free performance. Visit our Concert Listings page
for composer names, composition titles, and performers. Read a preview article here.