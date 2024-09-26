CLEConcierto Debuts and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plus, the Cleveland Orchestra at Severance and more

By on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 at 10:45 am

click to enlarge CLEConcierto, Cleveland's newest early music ensemble - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
CLEConcierto, Cleveland's newest early music ensemble

If you’re feeling like trying out something new in classical music this week, here are some suggestions.

- On Thursday at 7, Nightingale Opera stages Jake Heggie’s Two Remain, based on true stories of Holocaust survivors Krystyna Żywulska, a political dissident, and Gad Beck, a Jewish gay man, at Congregation Mishkan Or (hosted by the Maltz Museum

- On Thursday at 7:30 CLEConcierto makes its debut concert when Andréa Walker, soprano, Alan Choo, baroque violin, René Schiffer, gamba & QinYing Tan, harpsichord, consider Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre and her musical circle from the mundane to the bizarre in a program at Forest Hills Church

- On Saturday at 4:30 on Oberlin’s Artist Recital Series, the Takács Quartet joins bandoneon player Julian Labro in commissioned works by Bryce Dessner and Clarice Assad in Finney Chapel

- On Sunday at 4, the CIM New Music Ensemble hosts guest composer and violinist Curtis Stewart in three of his works in Mixon Hall

- And on Tuesday at 7:30 pm, CIM graduate David von Behren, now at Harvard’s Memorial Church, plays solo organ works and his own transcriptions for simultaneous violin and organ at Fairmount Presbyterian Church.

- More traditional happenings on Thursday include an Oberlin Sinfonietta program with soprano Katherine Jolly (7:30 in Warner Concert Hall), CIM faculty pianist Gerardo Teissonnière in the complete Impromptus of Franz Schubert (7:30 at the Maltz), and the Cleveland Orchestra with Elim Chan and pianist Yefim Bronfman (7:30 at Severance Music Center, repeated on Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 8, and Sunday at 3).

- On Friday, guest conductor James Feddeck leads the Oberlin Chamber Orchestra (7:30 in Finney Chapel), on Saturday, Apollo’s Fire gives “Fiddle Fiesta,” a free family concert (11 am at Pivot, repeated there on Saturday at 3:30 and at the Akron Art Museum Sunday at 3:30).

- And on Sunday, CityMusic Cleveland presents its September chamber music concert (7 pm at Praxis Fiber Workshop).

For details of these and other classical events, visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings.

