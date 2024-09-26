CLEConcierto Debuts and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
If you’re feeling like trying out something new in classical music this week, here are some suggestions.
- On Thursday at 7, Nightingale Opera stages Jake Heggie’s Two Remain, based on true stories of Holocaust survivors Krystyna Żywulska, a political dissident, and Gad Beck, a Jewish gay man, at Congregation Mishkan Or (hosted by the Maltz Museum
- On Thursday at 7:30 CLEConcierto makes its debut concert when Andréa Walker, soprano, Alan Choo, baroque violin, René Schiffer, gamba & QinYing Tan, harpsichord, consider Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre and her musical circle from the mundane to the bizarre in a program at Forest Hills Church
- On Saturday at 4:30 on Oberlin’s Artist Recital Series, the Takács Quartet joins bandoneon player Julian Labro in commissioned works by Bryce Dessner and Clarice Assad in Finney Chapel
- On Sunday at 4, the CIM New Music Ensemble hosts guest composer and violinist Curtis Stewart in three of his works in Mixon Hall
- And on Tuesday at 7:30 pm, CIM graduate David von Behren, now at Harvard’s Memorial Church, plays solo organ works and his own transcriptions for simultaneous violin and organ at Fairmount Presbyterian Church.
- More traditional happenings on Thursday include an Oberlin Sinfonietta program with soprano Katherine Jolly (7:30 in Warner Concert Hall), CIM faculty pianist Gerardo Teissonnière in the complete Impromptus of Franz Schubert (7:30 at the Maltz), and the Cleveland Orchestra with Elim Chan and pianist Yefim Bronfman (7:30 at Severance Music Center, repeated on Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 8, and Sunday at 3).
- On Friday, guest conductor James Feddeck leads the Oberlin Chamber Orchestra (7:30 in Finney Chapel), on Saturday, Apollo’s Fire gives “Fiddle Fiesta,” a free family concert (11 am at Pivot, repeated there on Saturday at 3:30 and at the Akron Art Museum Sunday at 3:30).
- And on Sunday, CityMusic Cleveland presents its September chamber music concert (7 pm at Praxis Fiber Workshop).
For details of these and other classical events, visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings.
