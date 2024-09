CLEConcierto Debuts and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo CLEConcierto, Cleveland's newest early music ensemble

If you’re feeling like trying out something new in classical music this week, here are some suggestions.- On Thursday at 7, Nightingale Opera stages Jake Heggie’s Two Remain, based on true stories of Holocaust survivors Krystyna Żywulska, a political dissident, and Gad Beck, a Jewish gay man, at Congregation Mishkan Or (hosted by the Maltz Museum- On Thursday at 7:30 CLEConcierto makes its debut concert when Andréa Walker, soprano, Alan Choo, baroque violin, René Schiffer, gamba & QinYing Tan, harpsichord, consider Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre and her musical circle from the mundane to the bizarre in a program at Forest Hills Church- On Saturday at 4:30 on Oberlin’s Artist Recital Series, the Takács Quartet joins bandoneon player Julian Labro in commissioned works by Bryce Dessner and Clarice Assad in Finney Chapel- On Sunday at 4, the CIM New Music Ensemble hosts guest composer and violinist Curtis Stewart in three of his works in Mixon Hall- And on Tuesday at 7:30 pm, CIM graduate David von Behren, now at Harvard’s Memorial Church, plays solo organ works and his own transcriptions for simultaneous violin and organ at Fairmount Presbyterian Church.- More traditional happenings on Thursday include an Oberlin Sinfonietta program with soprano Katherine Jolly (7:30 in Warner Concert Hall), CIM faculty pianist Gerardo Teissonnière in the complete Impromptus of Franz Schubert (7:30 at the Maltz), and the Cleveland Orchestra with Elim Chan and pianist Yefim Bronfman (7:30 at Severance Music Center, repeated on Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 8, and Sunday at 3).- On Friday, guest conductor James Feddeck leads the Oberlin Chamber Orchestra (7:30 in Finney Chapel), on Saturday, Apollo’s Fire gives “Fiddle Fiesta,” a free family concert (11 am at Pivot, repeated there on Saturday at 3:30 and at the Akron Art Museum Sunday at 3:30).- And on Sunday, CityMusic Cleveland presents its September chamber music concert (7 pm at Praxis Fiber Workshop).For details of these and other classical events, visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings.