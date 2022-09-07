Cleveland Book Week: Six Poems From Local Artists and Anisfield-Wolf Winners

***

Ishmael Reed

Ishmael Reed is the 2022 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient. He has published more than 30 books of poetry, prose, essays, and plays, including the groundbreaking novel Mumbo Jumbo. He will be featured on The City Club on Friday, September 16 at 11:30 a.m. as part of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards events.



"Going For Seventy-Five"

for Yuqing Lin



Alex Honnold climbs with no rope nor gear

He breaks between the meadow and stars

His youthful zest plays chicken with fear

He chalks his hands to grip the rock

And reaches El Capitan's top block by block

We've scaled the cliffs and are climbing down

We nod as the Honnold's pass us by

They dazzle the crowd that made the trip

While we dangle by our fingertips

We made some missteps

In our day

Ducked the boulders of our time

Came through the mists and fog

Okay

Survived to climb another day

Our ups and downs are quite a few

But few of them have had our vista

The silverfish have swarmed us too

And we, too, have sometimes

Forgotten our glue

And often we're cut

And other times, we bleed

The older we get, the less rope we need

Our destination is among the weeds



"Pluto and Luca Walk into a Bar"



Pluto overhears Luca say

Why aren’t I given credit for

All life that exists?

Is it because

I’m a single-cell, bacterium-like organism?

I, who am the ancestor of trees, birds, fish

And just about everything that you

Can think of

Instead of looking to the sky for

God, they should look to the bottom

Of the ocean where I live



O, you think that you don’t get

Respect, Pluto said

First, they gave me that

Dreadful name after the

Greek Hades and then

They dismiss me as

Just a big snowball in space



And now that they find I’m more

Complicated

That underneath my surface

Lie oceans and possibly life

I’m booted from the news cycle

by the discovery of a 9th planet



Turning to the bartender

A pigeon, Pluto said

At least we’re not a pigeon



The pigeon

Was unruffled, he said

Calmly, wiping some glasses

“Well, Pluto, it must be

Scary to be on a

Collision course with Neptune

Who do you think will prevail

From such an encounter?



And Luca, you have to have

One of Jacques Cousteau, Jr’s

Submersibles to even

Notice you

Down there, cold, dark and

Lonely



You will never see a rainbow

While my neck is one



Copyright © 2018 by Ishmael Reed. Used by permission of the author.

