Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages To Return in July

The Cleveland Museum of Art has just announced that City Stages
Paulina Sotomayor.
, its festive summer concert series, will return to the Hingetown neighborhood this summer. Slated to take place on July 10, 17, and 31, the event features acts from around the world.
An alternative electronic and Latin group, Pahua, the brainchild of producer and DJ Paulina Sotomayor performs on July 10, and the Haitian Canadian group Wesli plays on July 17. The July 31 concert will feature Brazilian singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and artivist Bia Ferreira, who defines her music as “MMP—Música de Mulher Preta” (Black-Woman Music).
Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Parking is available in the Lutheran Hospital parking lot located at West 28th St. and Franklin Blvd. Admission is free.
