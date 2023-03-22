Cleveland Pops Does an Elton John & Billy Joel Tribute Plus the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Scott Sandberg
Cleveland Pops Orchestra tackles the music of Elton John and Billy Joel
- On Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30, a CIM Faculty Recital in Mixon Hall features Richard Weiss (cello) and Joela Jones (piano & accordion) in music by Debussy, Wallen, Benzecry, and Falla. Mixon Hall. It’s free, but a reservation is required.
- On Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 pm the Canton Symphony will present “Ben Gage Meets the Symphony.” From Akron, Gage creates folk music rooted in a blue-collar upbringing and a love of the outdoors. Zimmermann Symphony Center. Read a preview article here
. Tickets are available online.
- Also at 7:30 Thursday the LCCC Signature Series welcomes Cleveland Orchestra violist Eliesha Nelson. Her free program,“Songs and Inspiration,” features works by Barbara Strozzi, Melika Fitzhugh, Victoria Bond, Jessie Montgomery, Glenn Holmes, Jeffrey Mumford, Missy Mazzoli, and Jessica Meyer. Cirigliano Studio Theatre in Elyria.
- At 7 pm Friday, the Cleveland Cello Society will present i Cellisti! 2023. Mark Kosower, Principal Cello of The Cleveland Orchestra will perform solo cello works by Hans Werner Henze and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, and be joined by six additional cellists to play a rarely-heard ensemble transcription of the Lalo Cello Concerto. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights. Read a preview article
here. Tickets available online.
- Also at 7 on Friday, the Cleveland Museum of Art will host a collaborative performance featuring songwriter, singer, poet and educator Camae Ayewa (Moor Mother), the experimental poet and visual artist Lonnie Holley, the poet and singer-songwriter Lee Bains, and the soulful Cleveland collective “Mourning [A] BLKstar.” Free but reservations are required.
- On Saturday at 8 at Severance Music Center, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra will present an Elton John & Billy Joel Tribute performed by Jeans n’ Classics, including the hit songs Rocket Man, Yellow Brick Road, Piano Man, and Just the Way You Are. Tickets are available online.
- Sunday at 3 pm, Heights Arts Close Encounters series welcomes Stephen Tavani and Yun-Ting Lee (violins), William Bender (viola) & Dane Johansen (cello) in music by Mozart, Stravinsky, and Britten at Herrick Mews Carriage House in Cleveland Heights. Tickets are available online.
- Then at 3:30 – guest conductor Dean Buck will lead the Heights Chamber Orchestra in Coleridge-Taylor’s Hiawatha Overture, Debussy’s Première rhapsodie (with Jaye Benjamin, clarinet), and Schumann’s Symphony No. 3 ‘Rhenish’ at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Freewill offering.
- Beginning the new week, on Monday, March 27 at 8 pm, Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project hosts Noah Depew & Jon Mulle at Convivium 33 Gallery in Cleveland. Click here for more information.
- On Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30, the University of Akron’s Kulas Concert Series will host Sandbox Percussion for a program of contemporary percussion chamber music in collaboration with Tuesday Musical and Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts. Guzzetta Recital Hall. Tickets available online
.
- Also at 7:30 pm, Cleveland Chamber Music Society welcomes NY Philharmonic principal clarinet Anthony McGill, with Elena Perrroni (soprano), and Myra Huang (piano) at Disciples Christian Church in Cleveland Heights. Tickets are available online.
