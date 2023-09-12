Cleveland Wing Week is ongoing through Sunday, September 17th!

Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project Hosts Dragonchild Plus the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Fall season is kicking into gear

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 12:03 pm

click to enlarge Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project Hosts Dragonchild Plus the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Courtesy Photo

The new classical season in Northeast Ohio is slowly gathering momentum this week, beginning on Wednesday in Youngstown with “Remember to Remember,” a 70-minute musical adventure by Dana School of Music faculty composer Dave Morgan. Performed by 14 faculty members of the Dana Ensemble including soprano Misook Yun, and four guest improvisers, the 7:30 concert in YSU’s Ford Auditorium is free.

- On Friday at 12:15, University Circle carillonneur George Leggiero plays a 30-minute concert on the 47-bell McGaffin Carillon. Listen live outdoors or click here for a live stream.

- Up for a road trip? On Saturday at 7:30, Carl Topilow leads the Sinta Sax Quartet and the Firelands Symphony in William Bolcom’s Concerto Grosso for Saxophone Quartet, Gershwin’s An American in Paris, and works by Copland, Williams, and Glass at Sawmill Creek Convention Center in Huron.

- Saturday at 8 at Convivium 33 Gallery, Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project hosts Dragonchild x Sunken Cages//Lemon Quartet, with Steve Clements, piano, Corey Farrow, electric piano, Keith Freud, saxophone, and Gabe Schray, bass in a pay-what-you can concert.

- The Cleveland Classical Guitar Society begins its Classical Series on Sunday at 3 at the Maltz PAC with a recital by Australian artist Stephanie Jones, including works by J.S. Bach, Richard Charlton, Ross Edwards, Jakob Schmidt, Quique Sinesi, Rostislav Golubov, Astor Piazzolla & Antônio Carlos Jobim.

- And Monday at 7:30, the Lorain County Community College Signature Series, curated by composer Jeffrey Mumford, welcomes pianist Clare Longendyke for a free program of music by Vivian Fung, Maurice Ravel, Zosha di Castri, Mumford, Mel Bonis, Claude Debussy, Amy Williams, and Anthony R. Green at Stocker Arts Center in Elyria. Click here for more information. Free.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

