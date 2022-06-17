Cleveland’s Les Délices Releases New Episodes of Music Meditations Series

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Délices
Les Délices has released new Music Meditations episodes.
Cleveland-based Les Délices just announced that it’s released three new episodes of Music Meditations that feature original poetry by writers from the West Side Catholic Center.
“Before the pandemic, Les Délices partnered with library branches, homeless shelters, and senior centers to bring their free programs into the community," says LD Artistic Director Debra Nagy in a press release about the project. "With Music Meditations, we wanted to create a safe space for respite or reflection, and we wanted that art experience to be able to be freely and privately accessed with or without an internet connection.”
The Music Meditations series can be accessed as a podcast
(available wherever you get your podcasts) and by telephone hotline at 216-859-5800. Each three to seven minute episode begins with poems set to music from Les Délices’ performance archives and concludes with prompts for mindfulness or guided listening.
The latest release features seven poems by four writers, including Mike Dayton, Mildred Dixon, Dalin Evans and Joyce Nichols. Their works reflect themes such as “personal growth” and “otherness.”