Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland’s Les Délices Releases New Episodes of Music Meditations Series

By on Fri, Jun 17, 2022 at 1:43 pm

click to enlarge Les Délices has released new Music Meditations episodes. - COURTESY OF DÉLICES
Courtesy of Délices
Les Délices has released new Music Meditations episodes.
Cleveland-based Les Délices just announced that it’s released three new episodes of Music Meditations that feature original poetry by writers from the West Side Catholic Center.

“Before the pandemic, Les Délices partnered with library branches, homeless shelters, and senior centers to bring their free programs into the community," says LD Artistic Director Debra Nagy in a press release about the project. "With Music Meditations, we wanted to create a safe space for respite or reflection, and we wanted that art experience to be able to be freely and privately accessed with or without an internet connection.”

The Music Meditations series can be accessed as a podcast (available wherever you get your podcasts) and by telephone hotline at 216-859-5800. Each three to seven minute episode begins with poems set to music from Les Délices’ performance archives and concludes with prompts for mindfulness or guided listening.

The latest release features seven poems by four writers, including Mike Dayton, Mildred Dixon, Dalin Evans and Joyce Nichols. Their works reflect themes such as “personal growth” and “otherness.”

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

31 Cool Things to Do Around Cleveland When It's Hot AF
This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

31 Cool Things to Do Around Cleveland When It's Hot AF
This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

31 Cool Things to Do Around Cleveland When It's Hot AF
This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 16-19)

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for Chris Rock's latest tour.

Savage Love: A Dom Didn't Respect My Limits During a BDSM Session. Should I Confront Him?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: A Dom Didn't Respect My Limits During a BDSM Session. Should I Confront Him?

'School of Rock' at Cain Park Brings Family-Friendly Shredding and Plenty of Joy

By Christine Howey

'School of Rock' at Cain Park Brings Family-Friendly Shredding and Plenty of Joy

Kings Return at Chamberfest Cleveland and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

Kings Return

Also in Arts & Culture

Kings Return at Chamberfest Cleveland and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

Kings Return

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 16-19)

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for Chris Rock's latest tour.

Savage Love: A Dom Didn't Respect My Limits During a BDSM Session. Should I Confront Him?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: A Dom Didn't Respect My Limits During a BDSM Session. Should I Confront Him?

The Re:Sound Festival of New and Experimental Music and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

The Re:Sound Festival of New and Experimental Music and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us