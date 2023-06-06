Comedian Matt Rife Is Bringing His 'ProbleMATTic World Tour' to Akron

Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

By on Tue, Jun 6, 2023

Many in Northeast Ohio are rejoicing because Matt Rife is touring and has announced a date at the Akron Civic Theatre later this year.

The TikTok-famous comedian — and former Ohio resident — has shot to superstardom in recent months with his funny (but sometimes semi-problematic) jokes being shared in short clips all over social media outlets. (That’s why the tour is called “ProbleMATTic.” Get it? Get it?)


His 100-date world tour stretches across the entire United States before popping up to Canada and then hopping over to Europe.

Tickets for the Saturday, October 14, Akron show go on sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

