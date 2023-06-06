Comedian Matt Rife Is Bringing His 'ProbleMATTic World Tour' to Akron

Courtesy photo He's funny.

Many in Northeast Ohio are rejoicing because Matt Rife is touring and has announced a date at the Akron Civic Theatre later this year.The TikTok-famous comedian — and former Ohio resident — has shot to superstardom in recent months with his funny (but sometimes semi-problematic) jokes being shared in short clips all over social media outlets. (That’s why the tour is called “ProbleMATTic.” Get it? Get it?)His 100-date world tour stretches across the entire United States before popping up to Canada and then hopping over to Europe.