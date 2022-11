Comedian Paul Rodriguez Coming to Kent Stage and Lorain Palace Theatre for Back-to-Back Shows in 2023

Comedian Paul Rodriguez will perform back-to-back nights in Ohio in January when he performs on Jan. 13 at the Kent Stage in Kent and on Jan. 14 at the Lorain Palace Theatre.Rodriguez, who appeared in the 2002 comedy film special, replaced Bob Eubanks as host offor a season and has had roles inand Tickets to the Paul Rodriguez concerts at the Kent Stage and the Lorain Palace Theatre go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.