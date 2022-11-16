Comedian Paul Rodriguez Coming to Kent Stage and Lorain Palace Theatre for Back-to-Back Shows in 2023

[
{
"name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "38482495",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "38482494",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
Comedian Paul Rodriguez will perform back-to-back nights in Ohio in January when he performs on Jan. 13 at the Kent Stage in Kent and on Jan. 14 at the Lorain Palace Theatre.
Rodriguez, who appeared in the 2002 comedy film special The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
, replaced Bob Eubanks as host of The Newlywed Game
for a season and has had roles in The Whoopee Boys
, Blood Work
, D.C. Cab
, Born in East L.A.
, Tortilla Soup
, Rat Race
and Ali
.
Tickets to the Paul Rodriguez concerts at the Kent Stage
and the Lorain Palace Theatre
go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter