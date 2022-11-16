Cleveland Pierogi Week | January 30 - February 5, 2022

Comedian Paul Rodriguez Coming to Kent Stage and Lorain Palace Theatre for Back-to-Back Shows in 2023

Performances will take place on January 13 and 14

Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 9:24 am

Comedian Paul Rodriguez Coming to Kent Stage and Lorain Palace Theatre for Back-to-Back Shows in 2023
Comedian Paul Rodriguez will perform back-to-back nights in Ohio in January when he performs on Jan. 13 at the Kent Stage in Kent and on Jan. 14 at the Lorain Palace Theatre.

Rodriguez, who appeared in the 2002 comedy film special The Original Latin Kings of Comedy, replaced Bob Eubanks as host of The Newlywed Game for a season and has had roles in The Whoopee Boys, Blood Work, D.C. Cab, Born in East L.A., Tortilla Soup, Rat Race and Ali.

Tickets to the Paul Rodriguez concerts at the Kent Stage and the Lorain Palace Theatre go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

